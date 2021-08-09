checkAd

EY Names Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award Winner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking and Versatex and AZEK Trim, is proud to announce Jesse Singh, CEO, was named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award winner. The award celebrates ambitious leaders for their innovative entrepreneurship, ability to test the limits of what is possible and commitment to building successful, dynamic businesses around the world.

“Among such inspiring visionaries and leaders in the Midwest, I am honored to be recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of the Year. When I came to AZEK, I saw immense potential to grow the business and make a difference for our planet. Receiving this award affirms that,” Singh said.

“Although we have made tremendous progress,” Singh continued, “we believe there is so much opportunity ahead of us and are constantly striving to achieve more. We’ve been able to identify new opportunities to introduce sustainability into our supply chain, make beautiful products without compromise, and position the business for sustainable, long-term growth. All the while diverting hundreds of millions of pounds of waste and scrap from landfills and cultivating a purpose-driven culture. Recognition of this kind encourages us to continue to do better by our people, our products and our planet.”

In its 35th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders. Independent, regional panels of judges reviewed thousands of applications and named the 2021 regional finalists. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. The award recognizes business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are also considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, announced in November.

The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking and Versatex and AZEK Trim. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 1,700 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho.

Seite 1 von 2
The AZEK Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EY Names Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award Winner The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking and Versatex and AZEK Trim, is proud …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21The AZEK Company Inc. Appoints Jon Skelly as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21The AZEK Company Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on August 12, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21The AZEK Company Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21The AZEK Company Receives +Vantage Vinyl Verification, Demonstrating Leadership Across Three Guiding Principles: Resource Recovery, Emissions, and Health & Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten