EY Names Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award Winner

“Among such inspiring visionaries and leaders in the Midwest, I am honored to be recognized as an EY Entrepreneur Of the Year. When I came to AZEK, I saw immense potential to grow the business and make a difference for our planet. Receiving this award affirms that,” Singh said.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking and Versatex and AZEK Trim, is proud to announce Jesse Singh, CEO, was named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Midwest Award winner. The award celebrates ambitious leaders for their innovative entrepreneurship, ability to test the limits of what is possible and commitment to building successful, dynamic businesses around the world.

“Although we have made tremendous progress,” Singh continued, “we believe there is so much opportunity ahead of us and are constantly striving to achieve more. We’ve been able to identify new opportunities to introduce sustainability into our supply chain, make beautiful products without compromise, and position the business for sustainable, long-term growth. All the while diverting hundreds of millions of pounds of waste and scrap from landfills and cultivating a purpose-driven culture. Recognition of this kind encourages us to continue to do better by our people, our products and our planet.”

In its 35th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders. Independent, regional panels of judges reviewed thousands of applications and named the 2021 regional finalists. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. The award recognizes business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Regional award winners are also considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, announced in November.

The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech decking and Versatex and AZEK Trim. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 1,700 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho.