Synalloy Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) (“Synalloy” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of piping, tubing and specialty chemicals, is reporting its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

(in millions, expect per share and margin) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Net Sales $83.1 $69.8 $66.1 Gross Profit $14.1 $8.7 $4.4 Gross Profit Margin 17.0% 12.5% 6.6% Net Income (Loss) $2.9 $1.1 $(7.0) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share $0.31 $0.12 $(0.77) Adjusted EBITDA $9.8 $4.9 $1.9 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.7% 7.0% 2.9%

Management Commentary

“Our second quarter results reflect continued progress on our operational initiatives across the business while establishing a permanent foundation to drive profitable growth,” said Chris Hutter, interim president and CEO of Synalloy. “We achieved net sales growth across both of our segments and continue to see improvements in customer demand for our products.

“The strength experienced in the second quarter is largely attributable to our metals segment, which generated year-over-year and sequential gains across all key financial metrics. This quarter, the segment benefited from favorable trends in commodities pricing, mill throughput and rebounding customer demand. The improvement is also directly attributable to the efforts of our metals segment team members as they work tirelessly to deliver results to our stakeholders. Profitability at our chemicals segment proved to be a challenge during the quarter, as we faced operational hurdles due to labor constraints and product shipment delays related to trucking shortages. Despite these challenges, we are encouraged by the demand from our customers going into the back half of the year and we are continuing to invest in our new leadership team as we take measures to better realize the embedded value in the segment going forward.

“Overall, I am proud of the work our team has put in during the first half of the year and I am grateful for all that we have accomplished together since I joined as interim CEO over nine months ago. Most importantly, we’ve continued to build out our leadership team with proven industry executives and are beginning to benefit from streamlined processes while deepening our customer relationships by delivering best-in-class products, services and solutions. I am confident that we are laying the foundation for sustained shareholder value creation.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales increased 26% to $83.1 million compared to $66.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was attributable to strong volumes and positive trends in commodity prices in the metals segment, as a result of re-opening-driven demand increases and a rising surcharge market.

Gross profit increased significantly to $14.1 million, or 17.0% of net sales, compared to $4.4 million, or 6.6% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in both gross profit and gross margin was driven by the increased pricing that benefited net sales during the quarter, along with operational efficiencies that came with higher volumes.

Net income increased to $2.9 million, or $0.31 diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $(7.0) million, or $(0.77) diluted loss per share, in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding impacts from 2020 activities associated with exiting the Palmer business, net income in the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.9 million over the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to $9.8 million compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved 880 basis points to 11.7% compared to 2.9% in the prior year period.

Segment Results

Metals – Net sales in the second quarter of 2021 increased 31% to $68.1 million compared to $52.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net income in the second quarter increased materially to $6.5 million compared to a net loss of $7.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter increased significantly to $10.1 million compared to $0.5 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of segment net sales, adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 14.8% compared to 0.9% in the second quarter of 2020.

Specialty Chemicals – Net sales in the second quarter of 2021 increased 6% to $15.0 million compared to $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss in the second quarter was $(0.4) million compared to net income of $2.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was $0.8 million compared to $2.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.2% compared to 17.4% in the second quarter of 2020.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, total debt under the Company’s revolving credit facility was $59.5 million, compared to $61.4 million at December 31, 2020. As of the end of the second quarter of 2021, the Company had $45.5 million of remaining available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, compared to $11.0 million at December 31, 2020.

About Synalloy Corporation

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit its web site at www.synalloy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes and incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "should," "anticipate," "hope," "optimistic," "plan," "outlook," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those identified below, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date hereof. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated: adverse economic conditions, including risks relating to the impact and spread of and the government’s response to COVID-19; inability to weather an economic downturn; a prolonged decrease in nickel and oil prices; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and acceptance risks; raw material and other increased costs; raw materials availability; financial stability of our customers; customer delays or difficulties in the production of products; loss of consumer or investor confidence; employee relations; ability to maintain workforce by hiring trained employees; labor efficiencies; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and other expansion activities; environmental issues; negative or unexpected results from tax law changes; inability to comply with covenants and ratios required by our debt financing arrangements; and other risks detailed in the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 9, 2021, particularly under the heading of “Risk Factors” and from time-to-time in Synalloy Corporation's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Synalloy Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information included in this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Financial statement information included in this earnings release includes non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and excludes asset impairments, interest expense (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease expense, acquisition costs and other, proxy contest costs and recoveries, earn-out adjustments, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss (gain) on investments in equity securities and other investments, retention expense and restructuring & severance costs from net income.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provides additional useful information to allow readers to compare the financial results between periods. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

SYNALLOY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash $ 761 $ 236 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $134 and $496, respectively 41,081 28,183 Inventories, net 90,195 85,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,358 13,384 Total current assets 142,395 126,883 Property, plant and equipment, net 31,777 35,096 Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net 31,092 31,769 Goodwill 1,355 1,355 Intangible assets, net 10,066 11,426 Deferred charges, net 352 455 Total assets $ 217,037 $ 206,984 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 25,307 $ 19,732 Accounts payable - related parties 632 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,547 6,123 Current portion of long-term debt 1,750 875 Current portion of earn-out liability 3,047 3,434 Current portion operating lease liabilities 927 867 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 45 19 Total current liabilities 40,255 31,050 Long-term debt 57,750 60,495 Long-term portion of earn-out liability — 287 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 32,281 32,771 Long-term portion of finance lease liabilities 53 37 Deferred income taxes 1,881 1,957 Other long-term liabilities 86 92 Shareholders' equity 84,731 80,295 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 217,037 $ 206,984

Note: The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

SYNALLOY CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations - Comparative Analysis (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales Metals Segment $ 68,097 $ 52,018 $ 123,311 $ 112,681 Specialty Chemicals Segment 14,990 14,118 29,554 28,152 $ 83,087 $ 66,136 $ 152,865 $ 140,833 Operating income (loss) Metals Segment $ 7,504 $ (9,155 ) $ 10,081 $ (8,221 ) Specialty Chemicals Segment (414 ) 1,980 642 2,447 Unallocated expense (income) Corporate 1,360 1,586 3,127 3,607 Acquisition costs and other — 6 — 135 Proxy contest costs and recoveries 632 2,734 168 2,909 Earn-out adjustments 1,044 (827 ) 1,270 (823 ) Operating income (loss) 4,054 (10,674 ) 6,158 (11,602 ) Interest expense 353 532 739 1,251 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 223 — Change in fair value of interest rate swap — (4 ) (2 ) 81 Other, net — (2,129 ) 162 (1,303 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 3,701 (9,073 ) 5,036 (11,631 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 815 (2,116 ) 1,056 (3,496 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,886 $ (6,957 ) $ 3,980 $ (8,135 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.31 $ (0.77 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.90 ) Diluted $ 0.31 $ (0.77 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.90 ) Average shares outstanding Basic 9,233 9,058 9,212 9,066 Diluted 9,331 9,058 9,315 9,066 Other data: Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 9,763 $ 1,947 $ 14,639 $ 4,587

(1) The term Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors in evaluating its results to determine the value of a company. An item is included in the measure if its periodic value is inconsistent and sufficiently material that not identifying the item would render period comparability less meaningful to the reader or if including the item provides a clearer representation of normalized periodic earnings. The Company includes in Adjusted EBITDA two categories of items: 1) Base EBITDA components, including: interest expense (including change in fair value of interest rate swap), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and 2) Material transaction costs including: asset impairment, acquisition costs and other fees, loss on extinguishment of debt, proxy contest costs and recoveries, earn-out adjustments, realized and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments in equity securities and other investments, stock-based compensation, non-cash lease expense, retention costs and restructuring & severance costs from net income. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP equivalent, refer to the Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

SYNALLOY CORPORATION Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 3,980 $ (8,135 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 3,591 3,866 Amortization expense 1,360 1,619 Amortization of debt issuance costs 46 80 Asset impairments 233 6,079 Loss on extinguishment of debt 223 — Unrealized gain on equity securities — (208 ) Deferred income taxes (76 ) (458 ) Proceeds from business interruption insurance — 1,040 Gain on sale of equity securities — (31 ) Earn-out adjustments 1,270 (823 ) Payments of earn-out liabilities in excess of acquisition date fair value — (292 ) (Reduction of) provision for losses on accounts receivable (362 ) 316 Provision for losses on inventories 368 553 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (81 ) 238 Non-cash lease expense 249 256 Non-cash lease termination loss — 24 Change in fair value of interest rate swap (2 ) 81 Stock-based compensation expense 456 766 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,536 ) (1,917 ) Inventories (5,482 ) (1,411 ) Other assets and liabilities (570 ) (2,225 ) Accounts payable 5,575 3,694 Accounts payable - related parties 632 — Accrued expenses 1,370 (203 ) Accrued income taxes 4,751 (3,082 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,995 (173 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (563 ) (1,969 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 138 100 Proceeds from sale of equity securities — 2,667 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (425 ) 798 Financing activities Borrowings from long-term debt 38,398 5,080 Payments on long-term debt (40,269 ) (2,000 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (19 ) (93 ) Payments for finance lease terminations — (204 ) Payments on earn-out liabilities (1,944 ) (1,987 ) Payments for termination of interest rate swap (46 ) — Repurchase of common stock — (635 ) Payments for deferred financing costs (165 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,045 ) 161 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 525 786 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 236 626 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 761 $ 1,412

SYNALLOY CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Net income (loss) $ 2,886 $ (6,957 ) $ 3,980 $ (8,135 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 353 532 739 1,251 Change in fair value of interest rate swap — (4 ) (2 ) 81 Income taxes 815 (2,116 ) 1,056 (3,496 ) Depreciation 1,774 1,989 3,591 3,947 Amortization 680 810 1,360 1,619 EBITDA 6,508 (5,746 ) 10,724 (4,733 ) Acquisition costs and other — 6 — 138 Proxy contest costs and recoveries (1) 632 2,734 168 2,909 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 223 — Earn-out adjustments 1,044 (827 ) 1,270 (823 ) Loss (gain) on investment in equity securities and other investments — (1,092 ) 363 (240 ) Asset impairments 233 6,079 233 6,079 Stock-based compensation 269 430 456 766 Non-cash lease expense 124 128 249 256 Retention expense 476 235 476 235 Restructuring and severance costs 477 — 477 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,763 $ 1,947 $ 14,639 $ 4,587 % sales 11.7 % 2.9 % 9.6 % 3.3 % Metals Segment Net income (loss) $ 6,463 $ (7,308 ) $ 9,002 $ (6,381 ) Adjustments: Interest expense — 7 — 11 Depreciation expense 1,350 1,559 2,742 3,070 Amortization expense 680 810 1,360 1,619 EBITDA 8,493 (4,932 ) 13,104 (1,681 ) Acquisition costs and other — — — 3 Earn-out adjustments 1,044 (827 ) 1,270 (823 ) Asset impairments — 6,079 — 6,079 Stock-based compensation 46 130 83 171 Retention expense 476 — 476 — Restructuring and severance costs 50 — 50 — Metals Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,109 $ 450 $ 14,983 $ 3,749 % segment sales 14.8 % 0.9 % 12.2 % 3.3 % Specialty Chemicals Segment Net income (loss) $ (414 ) $ 1,980 $ 641 $ 2,460 Adjustments: Interest expense — 1 — 9 Depreciation expense 390 389 776 792 EBITDA (24 ) 2,370 1,417 3,261 Asset impairments 233 — 233 — Stock-based compensation 136 80 167 118 Restructuring and severance costs 427 — 427 — Specialty Chemicals Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 772 $ 2,450 $ 2,244 $ 3,379 % segment sales 5.2 % 17.4 % 7.6 % 12.0 %

(1) Proxy contest costs and recoveries for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are reimbursements of documented, out-of-pocket costs to Privet and UPG. Proxy contest costs and recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are reimbursements of documented, out-of-pocket costs to Privet and UPG partially offset by insurance recoveries for costs related to the 2020 shareholder activism.

