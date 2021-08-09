Startek Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) ("Startek" or the "Company"), a global provider of customer experience management solutions, is reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change Net Revenue $189.0 $142.2 33% Gross Profit $24.6 $15.8 55% Gross Margin 13.0% 11.1% +190 bps SG&A Expenses $12.3 $14.6 (16%) Net Income/(Loss)[1] $6.9 $(5.2) 232% EPS[1] $0.17 $(0.14) 225% Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)[2], [3] $9.9 $(2.6) 486% Adjusted EPS[2], [3] $0.24 $(0.07) 466% Adjusted EBITDA[3] $19.6 $8.8 123% [1] Reflects net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders. [2] Reflects Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders. [3] Refer to the note below about Non-GAAP financial measures.

Management Commentary

“We are very pleased with our results this quarter, generating strong growth in both revenue and profitability, underscoring the resilience of our organization and each and every one of our employees,” said Aparup Sengupta, Executive Chairman and Global CEO of Startek. “We delivered growth across our key verticals, healthcare in particular, aided by contributions from the COVID-19 assistance programs we supported throughout the United States as domestic vaccine rollout efforts accelerated. Our continued commitment to prudent cost management further enhanced our operational efficiency during the quarter. I am proud of our robust recovery from the lows of the pandemic last year, which is a testament to our team’s strong execution on driving new business, as well as leveraging the increasing flexibility of our platform.

“Across our client base, we maintained our focus on high-quality customer service and partnerships, as our clients continued to navigate their recovery amid various macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Recovery-related tailwinds benefited our partners across business and financial services, media and cable, local travel, and e-commerce, with even long-challenged verticals such as telecom beginning their return to growth. Contributions from our U.S. COVID-19 assistance support initiatives drove significant growth within our health and education sector as we used our platform’s expanded range of capabilities to help facilitate vaccine drives in communities throughout the U.S. While we do not expect to continue this government program in the back half of the year, the comprehensive support we were able to provide demonstrates that our improved scale and resources position us well for future extensive, large-scale government opportunities.

“On the digital front, we continue to focus and invest in expanding our capabilities, paving the way for a best-in-class omni-channel customer experience. Most recently, we announced our collaboration with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in cloud robotic process automation that will enable us to implement AI-powered capabilities across our customer experience value chain. Initiatives like these spur efficiency among our workforce and client base alike, allowing our client organizations to spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time on business-critical projects.

“As we continue into the second half of 2021, we are closely monitoring changes in recovery progress and health protocols around the world as we further support our clients and workforce. Within our ongoing digital transformation, we plan to balance our prudent cost management with strategic investments in support of key market-facing growth initiatives. We remain committed to optimizing our platform and maximizing our organizational efficiency as we work to generate additional value for our clients and shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net revenue in the second quarter increased 33% to $189.0 million compared to $142.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by continued strong performance across key verticals and geographies, with significant contributions from the U.S. COVID-19 assistance government contract. On a constant currency basis, net revenue increased 33.7 compared to the year-ago quarter.

Gross profit in the second quarter increased 55% to $24.6 million compared to $15.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin increased 190 basis points to 13.0% compared to 11.1% in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the aforementioned net revenue growth across key verticals.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in the second quarter decreased to $12.3 million compared to $14.6 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A improved 380 basis points to 6.5% compared to 10.3% in the year-ago quarter as a result of operating leverage at the back of the higher revenue base generated during the quarter.

Net income attributable to Startek shareholders in the second quarter improved significantly to $6.9 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million or $(0.14) per share in the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects both the substantial net revenue growth and a more normalized effective tax rate in the current period, as there were no one-time or exceptional costs in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income* in the second quarter improved significantly to $9.9 million or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss* of $2.6 million or $(0.07) per share in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA* in the second quarter increased significantly to $19.6 million compared to $8.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by the aforementioned strong revenue growth.

On June 30, 2021, cash and restricted cash were $54.1 million compared to $64.6 million1 at March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to increased receivables related to the revenue growth generated during the second quarter. Total debt at June 30, 2021 was $173.9 million compared to $172.8 million at March 31, 2021, and net debt at June 30, 2021 was $119.8 million2 compared to $108.1 million at March 31, 2021.

*A non-GAAP measure defined below.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Startek management will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 239-5283

International dial-in number: (574) 990-1022

Conference ID: 2959868

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here, as well as in the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.startek.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 16, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056

International replay number: (404) 537-3406

Replay ID: 2959868

About Startek

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled business process management solutions. The company provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services to some of the finest brands globally. Startek is committed to impacting clients’ business outcomes by focusing on enhancing customer experience and digital & AI enablement across all touch points and channels. Startek has more than 40,000 CX experts spread across 46 delivery campuses in 13 countries. The company services over 200 clients across a range of industries such as Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Technology, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Retail, and Energy & Utilities. To learn more about Startek’s global solutions, please visit www.startek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters regarding the future discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are intended to be identified in this document by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should” and similar expressions. As described below, such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Startek's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 15, 2021, as well as other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Startek's business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, the Company’s website or the Company’s investor relations department. Startek assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

1 Cash balance excluding restricted cash as at June 30, 2021 amounted to $47.0 million as compared to $57.7 million as at March 31, 2021.

2 Net debt excluding restricted cash balance at June 30, 2021 was $126.9 million compared to $115.1 million at March 31, 2021.

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 189,436 142,652 352,931 303,829 Warrant contra revenue (405 ) (485 ) (830 ) (763 ) Net Revenue $ 189,031 $ 142,167 $ 352,101 $ 303,066 Cost of services (164,477 ) (126,354 ) (302,860 ) (267,195 ) Gross profit $ 24,554 $ 15,813 $ 49,241 $ 35,871 Selling, general and administrative expenses (12,298 ) (14,644 ) (26,469 ) (31,899 ) Impairment losses and restructuring/exit cost 19 (235 ) (1,879 ) (24,557 ) Operating income/ (loss) $ 12,275 $ 934 $ 20,893 $ (20,585 ) Share of income/ (loss) of equity-accounted investees 59 (12 ) 45 (20 ) Interest expense, net (2,484 ) (3,190 ) (16,253 ) (6,696 ) Exchange gain / (loss), net 363 (1,637 ) 575 291 Income/ (loss) before income taxes $ 10,213 $ (3,905 ) $ 5,260 $ (27,010 ) Income tax expense (2,093 ) (1,283 ) (6,995 ) (4,159 ) Net income/ (loss) $ 8,120 $ (5,188 ) $ (1,735 ) $ (31,169 ) Net income/ (Loss) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,235 29 3,535 605 Net income/ ( loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 6,885 (5,217 ) (5,270 ) (31,774 ) Net income/ (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.17 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.82 ) Net income/ (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.17 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.82 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 40,786 38,614 40,689 38,571 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 41,222 38,614 40,689 38,571

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/ (loss) $ 8,120 $ (5,188 ) $ (1,735 ) $ (31,169 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,235 29 3,535 605 Net income/ ( loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 6,885 (5,217 ) (5,270 ) (31,774 ) Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of taxes: Foreign currency translation adjustments (876 ) 727 (1,968 ) (3,665 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments - (8 ) 8 (680 ) Pension amortization (37 ) (3,026 ) (421 ) (2,630 ) Other comprehensive loss $ (913 ) $ (2,307 ) $ (2,381 ) $ (6,975 ) Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of taxes Other comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (1,787 ) (69 ) (1,624 ) Other comprehensive loss attributable to Startek shareholders (913 ) (520 ) (2,312 ) (5,351 ) $ (913 ) $ (2,307 ) $ (2,381 ) $ (6,975 ) Comprehensive (loss) / income Comprehensive income/ (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,235 (1,758 ) 3,466 (1,019 ) Comprehensive income/ (loss) attributable to Startek shareholders 5,972 (5,737 ) (7,582 ) (37,125 ) $ 7,207 $ (7,495 ) $ (4,116 ) $ (38,144 )

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 47,018 44,507 Restricted cash 7,045 6,052 Trade accounts receivables, net 93,735 83,560 Unbilled revenue 51,685 49,779 Prepaid and other current assets 15,148 14,542 Total current assets $ 214,631 $ 198,440 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 34,692 34,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets 59,906 69,376 Intangible assets, net 95,297 100,440 Goodwill 183,397 183,397 Investment in equity-accounted investees 25,052 111 Deferred tax assets, net 3,154 5,294 Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 14,816 13,370 Total non-current assets $ 416,314 $ 406,213 Total assets $ 630,945 $ 604,653 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payables 9,885 20,074 Accrued expenses 58,203 57,118 Short term debt 6,983 15,505 Current maturity of long term debt 2,294 2,180 Current maturity of operating lease obligation 17,623 19,327 Other current liabilities 46,813 39,987 Total current liabilities $ 141,801 $ 154,191 Non-current liabilities Long term debt 164,623 118,315 Operating lease liabilities 44,326 52,052 Other non-current liabilities 17,754 15,498 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,971 17,715 Total non-current liabilities $ 243,674 $ 203,580 Total liabilities $ 385,475 $ 357,771 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, 60,000,000 non-convertible shares, $0.01 par value, authorized; 40,796,179 and 40,453,462 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 408 405 Additional paid-in capital 291,401 288,700 Accumulated deficit (90,813 ) (85,543 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,598 ) (7,286 ) Equity attributable to Startek shareholders $ 191,398 $ 196,276 Non-controlling interests 54,072 50,606 Total stockholders’ equity $ 245,470 $ 246,882 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 630,945 $ 604,653

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net loss $ (1,735 ) $ (31,169 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,470 14,328 Impairment of goodwill - 22,708 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (73 ) - Provision for doubtful accounts 32 889 Amortisation of debt issuance cost 2,827 761 Amortisation of call option premium 480 - Warrant contra revenue 830 763 Share-based compensation expense 591 209 Deferred income taxes (1,255 ) 1,604 Share of (income)/ loss of equity-accounted investees (45 ) 20 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivables (11,412 ) 34,022 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,971 ) (2,301 ) Trade accounts payables (9,965 ) (5,920 ) Income taxes, net 2,724 (2,314 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,505 15,558 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 3,003 $ 49,158 Investing Activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (7,513 ) (7,864 ) Investment in equity-accounted investees (25,000 ) - Payments for call option premium (3,000 ) - Proceeds from equity-accounted investees 104 395 Net cash used in investing activities $ (35,409 ) $ (7,469 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 1,283 8,009 Proceeds from long term debt 165,000 - Payments on long term debt (117,600 ) (4,200 ) Payments for loan fees related to long term debt (2,794 ) - Proceeds from (payments on) other debt, net (9,431 ) (21,210 ) Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities $ 36,458 $ (17,401 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,052 24,288 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (548 ) (497 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 50,559 32,626 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 54,063 $ 56,417 Components of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Balance with banks 47,018 47,451 Restricted cash 7,045 8,966 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 54,063 $ 56,417 Supplemental disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest and other finance costs 17,091 6,440 Cash paid for income taxes 5,541 4,017 Non-cash warrant contra revenue 830 763 Non-cash share-based compensation expenses 591 209

STARTEK, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to its comparable GAAP measure is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. It is provided solely to assist in an investor’s understanding of these items on the comparability of the Company’s operations.

Adjusted EBITDA:

The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as Net loss plus Income tax expense, Interest and other expense, net, Exchange gain / (loss), net, Depreciation and amortization expense, Restructuring and other acquisition-related costs, Share-based compensation expense, and Warrant contra revenue (if applicable). Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure to analyze the performance of our business. Management believes that excluding these non-cash and other non-recurring items permits a more meaningful comparison and understanding of the strength and performance of our ongoing operations for our investors and analysts.

Adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure presenting the earnings generated by the ongoing operations that we believe are useful to investors in making meaningful comparisons to other companies, although our measure of Adjusted EPS may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, and period-over-period comparisons. Adjusted EPS is defined as our diluted earnings per common share attributable to StarTek shareholders adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value), and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. Acquisition-related intangible assets are recognized as a result of the application of Accounting Standards Codification Topic (“ASC”) 805, Business Combinations (such as customer relationships and Brand), and their amortization is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Profit/(Loss) 8,120 (5,188 ) (1,735 ) (31,169 ) Income tax expense 2,093 1,283 6,995 4,159 Interest and other expense, net 2,425 3,202 16,208 6,716 Exchange gain/(loss), net (363 ) 1,637 (575 ) (291 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 6,667 7,234 13,470 14,328 Impairment losses and restructuring cost (19 ) 235 1,879 24,557 Share-based compensation expense 311 (82 ) 591 209 Warrant contra revenue 405 485 830 763 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,639 $ 8,806 $ 37,663 $ 19,272

Adjusted EPS: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Profit attributable to Startek shareholders 6,885 (5,217 ) (5,270 ) (31,774 ) Add: Share-based compensation expense 311 (82 ) 591 209 Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 2,263 2,260 4,506 4,522 Add: Warrant contra revenue 405 485 830 763 Add: Goodwill impairment loss - - - 22,708 Add: Debt issuance cost - - 10,937 - Adjusted net income / (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 9,864 $ (2,554 ) $ 11,594 $ (3,572 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 40,786 38,614 40,689 38,571 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 41,222 38,614 40,689 38,571 Adjusted EPS - basic $ 0.24 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.09 ) Adjusted EPS - diluted $ 0.24 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.09 )

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005686/en/