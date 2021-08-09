Pulse Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company commercializing the CellFX System powered by Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

CellFX System Controlled Launch Program participants totaled 49 at the end of the second quarter, including 34 onboarded during the second quarter across the U.S., Europe and Canada, on track to complete program onboarding of the Key Opinion Leader (KOL) sites by the end of the third quarter

Initiated the transition of clinics from the Controlled Launch Program to commercial use as clinics opt to acquire the CellFX System

Achieved Health Canada Approval for the CellFX System and expanded the Controlled Launch into Canada with the onboarding of the first clinic and completion of the first procedures

Completed enrollment of 127 of the expected 150 patients in an FDA IDE approved pivotal comparison study to assess the treatment of cutaneous non-genital warts using the CellFX System, enrollment is on track to be completed by the end of the third quarter

Enrolled 18 of 30 patients as part of a study to assess the treatment of basal cell carcinoma using the CellFX System, enrollment is on track to be completed by the end of the third quarter

Four podium presentations of clinical studies highlighting NPS technology were delivered by leading dermatologic researchers at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) Virtual Annual Meeting in May

Completed $50 million common stock private placement with the Company’s Chairman Robert W. Duggan, including the extinguishment of the principal balance and accrued and unpaid interest of the March 11, 2021 term-loan and the investment of $8.4 million of new capital

“We are pleased with the progress across the business in the second quarter. We onboarded a significant number of controlled launch participant clinics, including in Canada following the achievement of Health Canada approval for the CellFX System and continued to make progress on our clinical initiatives intended to broaden the CellFX System’s applications in aesthetic dermatology and beyond,” said Darrin Uecker, President and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “With this progress and anticipated ongoing commercial conversions of controlled launch participants, we are well positioned to drive growth through increased adoption of CellFX procedures. We look forward to a broader commercial launch late in the year and toward delivering the benefits of NPS technology to more patients and clinicians.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $47.4 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $59.9 million as of March 31, 2021. The cash balance as of June 30, 2021 excludes approximately $8.4 million of private placement proceeds received in July 2021. Cash used in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $15.0 million excluding net proceeds received under the Company’s ATM program. Cash used in the second quarter of 2021 included the payment of $2.5 million to Mr. Duggan in accordance with the with terms of the May 2020 Letter Agreement whereby Mr. Duggan provided indemnity coverage on substantially the same terms as the Company’s prior director and officer liability insurance program. This compares with $7.9 million used in the same period in the prior year and $10.7 million used in the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $14.8 million, compared to $11.4 million for the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter were $12.1 million, compared to $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by the expansion of commercial and operational infrastructure, including increased headcount, to support commercialization activities.

GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was ($15.3) million compared to ($11.3) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was ($12.6) million compared to ($8.6) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP operating expenses and net loss have been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had minimal impact on the Company’s operations in the second quarter of 2021. Product development, execution of clinical trials, regulatory timelines and Controlled Launch have not been materially affected at this time. However, due to the uncertain scope and duration of the pandemic, future impact to the Company’s operations and financial results, if any, cannot be reasonably estimated.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology delivers nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue. The CellFX System is the first commercial product to harness the distinctive advantages of NPS technology to treat a variety of applications for which an optimal solution remains unfulfilled. The initial commercial use of the CellFX System is to address a range of dermatologic conditions that share high demand among patients and practitioners for improved dermatologic outcomes. Designed as a multi-application platform, the CellFX System offers customer value with a utilization-based revenue model. Visit pulsebiosciences.com to learn more.

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,426 $ 12,463 Investments — 8,012 Inventory 2,691 — Related party other receivable 8,371 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,267 1,864 Total current assets 61,755 22,339 Property and equipment, net 2,460 2,478 Intangible assets, net 3,549 3,882 Goodwill 2,791 2,791 Right-of-use assets 9,119 9,438 Other assets 365 365 Total assets $ 80,039 $ 41,293 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,823 $ 1,717 Accrued expenses 4,572 5,326 Lease liability, current 719 542 Note payable, current 1,730 — Total current liabilities 9,844 7,585 Lease liability, less current 10,445 10,814 Total liabilities 20,289 18,399 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized – 50,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value: authorized – 500,000 shares; issued and outstanding – 29,606 shares and 25,550 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 29 25 Additional paid-in capital 266,223 195,410 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) — (1 ) Accumulated deficit (206,502 ) (172,540 ) Total stockholders’ equity 59,750 22,894 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 80,039 $ 41,293

PULSE BIOSCIENCES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three-Month Periods Ended Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020* 2021 2020* Revenue $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 7,459 5,870 16,522 12,051 Sales and marketing 3,147 1,485 7,293 3,180 General and administrative 4,200 3,999 9,516 8,073 Total operating expenses 14,806 11,354 33,331 23,304 Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net (517 ) 21 (631 ) 99 Total other income (expense) (517 ) 21 (631 ) 99 Net loss (15,323 ) (11,333 ) (33,962 ) (23,205 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities — (17 ) 1 (4 ) Comprehensive loss $ (15,323 ) $ (11,350 ) $ (33,961 ) $ (23,209 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.58 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.29 ) $ (1.10 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per common share — basic and diluted 26,477 21,528 26,276 21,183 *Certain 2020 amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Sales and marketing expenses have been reclassified out of general and administrative and presented as a separate line item. Amortization of intangible assets are reclassified to general and administrative expenses. Three-Month Periods Ended Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, June 30, Stock Based Compensation Expense: 2021 2020* 2021 2020* Research and development $ 1,002 $ 897 $ 4,168 $ 1,774 Sales and marketing 500 280 2,261 590 General and administrative 946 1,235 2,984 2,674 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,448 $ 2,412 $ 9,413 $ 5,038

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures: (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Research and development: GAAP Research and development $ 7,459 $ 5,870 $ 16,522 $ 12,051 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (1,002 ) (897 ) (4,168 ) (1,774 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization (41 ) (41 ) (80 ) (82 ) Non-GAAP Research and development $ 6,416 $ 4,932 $ 12,274 $ 10,195 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Sales and marketing: GAAP Sales and Marketing $ 3,147 $ 1,485 $ 7,293 $ 3,180 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (500 ) (280 ) (2,261 ) (590 ) Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 2,647 $ 1,205 $ 5,032 $ 2,590 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP General and administrative: GAAP General and administrative $ 4,200 $ 3,999 $ 9,516 $ 8,073 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (946 ) (1,234 ) (2,984 ) (2,673 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization (241 ) (234 ) (481 ) (463 ) Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 3,013 $ 2,531 $ 6,051 $ 4,937 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating expenses: GAAP Operating expenses $ 14,806 $ 11,354 $ 33,331 $ 23,304 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (2,448 ) (2,411 ) (9,413 ) (5,037 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization (282 ) (275 ) (561 ) (545 ) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 12,076 $ 8,668 $ 23,357 $ 17,722 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net loss: GAAP Net loss $ (15,323 ) $ (11,333 ) $ (33,962 ) $ (23,205 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,448 2,411 9,413 5,037 Add: Depreciation and amortization 282 275 561 545 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (12,593 ) $ (8,647 ) $ (23,988 ) $ (17,623 )

