Iron Mountain to Participate in the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, announced that Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Data Centers, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Thursday, August 12th at 1:20 pm ET.

A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com and the replay will be available through November 12, 2021. The link to the webcast is here: Webcast Link.