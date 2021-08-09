Iron Mountain to Participate in the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, announced that Mark Kidd, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Data Centers, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Thursday, August 12th at 1:20 pm ET.
A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com and the replay will be available through November 12, 2021. The link to the webcast is here: Webcast Link.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, storing and protecting billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005047/en/
