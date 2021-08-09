Helios Technologies Second Quarter 2021 Revenue Grew 87% with Strong Organic Growth; Executing on Strategy to Achieve Accelerated Goals

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered excellent results in the quarter on all levels. The Helios team is executing very well on our plans to drive organic growth, generate cash, deliver top tier adjusted EBITDA margins and meet the accelerated goal that we recently outlined at our investor day to achieve $1 billion in revenue two years earlier than planned, by 2023. We believe we are gaining market share as we are providing best in class industry lead times, remaining agile in addressing customer requirements, and accelerating innovative new products. In addition, our manufacturing and operating strategies are gaining traction as we navigate supply chain challenges, material cost increases, and labor shortages to outpace the competition, delight our customers and protect our margins.”

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021. Results include BWG Holdings I Corp. (known as “Balboa Water Group” or “Balboa acquisition”), from the date of its acquisition on November 6, 2020.

He concluded, “Following the end of the quarter, we successfully closed the NEM acquisition. This acquisition accelerates the electrification of our global hydraulics product offering while leveraging the know-how of our Helios Center of Engineering Excellence. We are also advancing our electronics offering as a systems integrator in select niche markets. We believe our unique market position as a pure play electronics/hydraulics company provides us with competitive advantages as we pursue the many opportunities available to us.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See comments regarding the use of non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the tables of this release 2 On a pro-forma basis for Balboa Water Group

Second Quarter 2021 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change % Change Net sales $ 223.4 $ 119.3 $ 104.1 87 % Gross profit $ 82.2 $ 44.7 $ 37.5 84 % Gross margin 36.8 % 37.5 % (70 ) bps Operating income $ 42.1 $ 16.7 $ 25.4 152 % Operating margin 18.8 % 14.0 % 480 bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 23.2 % 19.3 % 390 bps Net income $ 30.7 $ 12.9 $ 17.8 138 % Diluted EPS $ 0.95 $ 0.40 $ 0.55 138 % Non-GAAP cash net income $ 38.6 $ 17.7 $ 20.9 118 % Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 1.20 $ 0.55 $ 0.65 118 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 57.5 $ 27.0 $ 30.5 113 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.7 % 22.6 % 310 bps

Sales

Sales reflected strong demand across all markets, in particular agriculture, construction equipment, recreation, and health & wellness. Results included $60.2 million in sales from acquisitions. (See the table in this release that provides acquired revenue by segment by quarter).

Strength in demand across all regions as markets recovered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign currency translation adjustment on sales: $6.9 million favorable.

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit benefitted from increased volume during the quarter. Gross margin was driven by improved leverage on higher volume and manufacturing labor efficiencies. These tailwinds were offset by higher freight and raw material costs given the challenges with global supply chains. In addition, the business model of the Balboa acquisition has lower gross margins but higher operating margins.

Selling, engineering and administrative (“SEA”) expenses: as a percentage of sales, improved 530 basis points to 14.5% compared with the 2020 second quarter and 40 basis points sequentially, reflecting both the business model of the Balboa acquisition and continued cost management initiatives.

Amortization of intangible assets: $7.7 million was up from $4.4 million in the prior year reflecting the acquisition.

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: $4.4 million in the quarter, up $1.5 million compared with the prior-year period due to higher debt balances.

Effective tax rate: 17.6% compared with 4.7%, or 22.7% excluding certain one-time Italian tax benefits, in the prior-year period.

Net income, earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP net income and earnings per share: $30.7 million and $0.95 per share.

Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: $1.20 compared with $0.55 last year on strong demand, operational efficiencies, and better-than-expected performance of the Balboa acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: improved 310 and 60 basis points to 25.7% compared with the prior-year and sequential period, respectively, due to higher volume and operational efficiencies.

First Half 2021 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change % Change Net sales $ 428.3 $ 248.8 $ 179.5 72 % Gross profit $ 157.5 $ 96.6 $ 60.9 63 % Gross margin 36.8 % 38.8 % (200 ) bps Operating income $ 76.7 $ 6.7 $ 70.0 1045 % Operating margin 17.9 % 2.7 % 1520 bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 23.0 % 19.9 % 310 bps Net income (loss) $ 53.3 $ (4.3 ) $ 57.6 NM Diluted EPS $ 1.65 $ (0.13 ) $ 1.78 NM Non-GAAP cash net income $ 70.4 $ 35.7 $ 34.7 97 % Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 2.18 $ 1.11 $ 1.07 96 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 108.8 $ 57.4 $ 51.4 90 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.4 % 23.1 % 230 bps NM = Not meaningful

Sales

Sales reflected strong demand across all regions and markets, in particular agriculture, construction equipment, recreation, and health & wellness. Results included $116.5 million in sales related to acquisitions. (See the table in this release that provides acquired revenue by segment by quarter).

Foreign currency translation adjustment on sales: $12.7 million favorable.

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit and margin were driven by higher volume and the mix of products sold offset by the headwinds related to supply chain challenges resulting in higher raw material and freight costs, and the business model of the Balboa acquisition.

Selling, engineering and administrative (“SEA”) expenses: 14.7% as a percentage of sales, improved 510 basis points compared with the prior-year period, reflecting both the lower SEA expenses relative to sales for the acquisition and continued cost containment initiatives.

Amortization of intangible assets: increased $9.1 million to $17.9 million from the prior year reflecting the Balboa acquisition.

Goodwill impairment charge: last year’s first quarter included a $31.9 million impairment charge resulting from weakened market outlook primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: $3.3 million increase to $9.2 million compared with the prior-year period reflecting higher debt balances.

Effective tax rate: 20.1% compared with 15.0% in prior year, excludes non-taxable goodwill impairment charge, included certain one-time benefits in the second quarter of 2020 that reduced the effective tax rate for the period.

Net income, earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP net income and earnings per share: $53.3 million and $1.65 per share.

Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: $2.18 compared with $1.11 in the prior-year period driven by strong demand, operational efficiencies, and strong performance of the Balboa acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 25.4%, up 230 basis points compared with the prior-year period due higher volume and operational efficiencies.

Hydraulics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

($ in millions) Hydraulics Three Months Ended Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 41.7 $ 34.2 $ 7.5 22 % EMEA 46.6 31.2 15.4 49 % APAC 44.7 36.7 8.0 22 % Total Segment Sales $ 133.0 $ 102.1 $ 30.9 30 % Gross Profit $ 50.9 $ 37.5 $ 13.4 36 % Gross Margin 38.3 % 36.7 % 160 bps SEA Expenses $ 18.6 $ 15.5 $ 3.1 20 % Operating Income $ 32.3 $ 22.0 $ 10.3 47 % Operating Margin 24.3 % 21.5 % 280 bps

Second Quarter Hydraulics Segment Review

Higher sales in all regions were driven by demand from the construction, agriculture, mobile and industrial equipment end markets; foreign currency exchange rates had a $6.7 million favorable adjustment on sales.

Gross margin of 38.3%, up 160 basis points, was driven by improved leverage on higher volume and production labor efficiencies.

Operating margin improved 280 basis points, reflecting disciplined cost management efforts.

Electronics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

($ in millions) Electronics Three Months Ended Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 64.1 $ 13.4 $ 50.7 378 % EMEA 11.0 1.9 9.1 479 % APAC 15.3 1.9 13.4 705 % Total Segment Sales $ 90.4 $ 17.2 $ 73.2 426 % Gross Profit $ 31.2 $ 7.2 $ 24.0 333 % Gross Margin 34.5 % 42.1 % (760 ) bps SEA Expenses $ 11.6 $ 6.3 $ 5.3 84 % Operating Income $ 19.6 $ 0.9 $ 18.7 2,078 % Operating Margin 21.7 % 5.5 % 1620 bps

Second Quarter Electronics Segment Review

Higher sales included $60.2 million related to the acquisition. Strong demand from health & wellness and recreational markets drove sales despite headwinds from supply chain constraints.

Gross margin reflects the different business model of the Balboa acquisition, which has lower gross margins that are offset by a lower SEA expense structure. Additionally, raw material, freight, and logistics costs increased as a result of materials shortages and efforts to meet customer requirements on a timely basis.

Operating margin of 21.7% demonstrates the business model of the Balboa acquisition, which has an inherently lower operating expense structure, and higher volume in the organic business. SEA expenses increased due to the incremental expenses from the acquisition.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Total debt was reduced by $25.3 million to $437.1 million from $462.4 million at January 2, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents at July 3, 2021 were $34.4 million, up $9.2 million from the end of 2020.

Pro-forma net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA improved to 2.16x at the end of the second quarter 2021 compared with 3.0x (pro-forma for Balboa) at the end of 2020 demonstrating the Company’s ability to rapidly de-lever the balance sheet following an acquisition. At the end of the second quarter 2021, the Company had $161.4 million available on its revolving lines of credit.

Net cash provided by operations increased $9.2 million, or 36.4%, to $34.5 million in the second quarter 2021 compared with the prior-year period.

Capital expenditures were $5.3 million in the quarter, or approximately 2% of sales. The Company continues to expect to spend between $30 to $32 million in capital investments in 2021.

Paid 99th sequential quarterly cash dividend on July 20, 2021.

2021 Outlook

The following provides the Company’s expectations for 2021. This assumes constant currency, using quarter end rates, and that markets served are not further impacted by the global pandemic.

Previous 2021

Guidance provided

on 5/10/21 Updated 2021

Guidance % Change at

Mid-Point from

Previous Guidance Consolidated revenue $740 - $750 million $800 - $830 million 9% Adjusted EBITDA $170 - $180 million $188 - $203 million 12% Adjusted EBITDA margin 23% - 24% 23.5% - 24.5% 50 bps Interest expense $16 - $18 million $16 - $18 million unchanged Effective tax rate 24% - 26% 22% - 24% -200 bps Depreciation $22 - $24 million $22 - $23 million -2% Amortization $30 - $31 million $32 - $33 million 7% Capital expenditures $30 - $35 million $30 - $32 million -5% Capital expenditures % total revenue ~4% of sales ~4% of sales unchanged Non-GAAP Cash EPS $3.30 - $3.50 $3.60 -$3.80 9%

Financial Tables Follow:

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 % Change July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 % Change Net sales $ 223,413 $ 119,294 87 % $ 428,258 $ 248,777 72 % Cost of sales 141,261 74,575 89 % 270,738 152,208 78 % Gross profit 82,152 44,719 84 % 157,520 96,569 63 % Gross margin 36.8 % 37.5 % 36.8 % 38.8 % Selling, engineering and administrative expenses 32,410 23,600 37 % 62,971 49,264 28 % Amortization of intangible assets 7,680 4,417 74 % 17,878 8,765 104 % Goodwill impairment - - NM - 31,871 NM Operating income 42,062 16,702 152 % 76,671 6,669 NM Operating margin 18.8 % 14.0 % 17.9 % 2.7 % Interest expense, net 4,400 2,891 52 % 9,151 5,842 57 % Foreign currency transaction loss, net 503 283 78 % 967 408 137 % Other non-operating income, net (110 ) (16 ) NM (111 ) (110 ) 1 % Income before income taxes 37,269 13,544 175 % 66,664 529 NM Income tax provision 6,575 636 NM 13,382 4,844 176 % Net income (loss) $ 30,694 $ 12,908 138 % $ 53,282 $ (4,315 ) NM Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.95 $ 0.40 138 % $ 1.65 $ (0.13 ) NM Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 32,237 32,081 32,215 32,071 Dividends declared per share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 NM = Not meaningful

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) July 3,

2021 January 2,

2021 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,371 $ 25,216 Restricted cash 41 41 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,319 and $1,493 134,018 97,623 Inventories, net 132,318 110,372 Income taxes receivable 1,916 1,103 Other current assets 21,761 19,664 Total current assets 324,425 254,019 Property, plant and equipment, net 163,201 163,177 Deferred income taxes 3,551 6,645 Goodwill 436,233 443,533 Other intangible assets, net 401,483 419,375 Other assets 11,499 10,230 Total assets $ 1,340,392 $ 1,296,979 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74,553 $ 59,477 Accrued compensation and benefits 23,706 22,985 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 27,299 24,941 Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net 15,662 16,229 Dividends payable 2,902 2,891 Income taxes payable 6,868 1,489 Total current liabilities 150,990 128,012 Revolving line of credit 238,777 255,909 Long-term non-revolving debt, net 182,272 189,932 Deferred income taxes 76,417 78,864 Other noncurrent liabilities 33,591 36,472 Total liabilities 682,047 689,189 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000 shares authorized, 32,249 and 32,121 issued and outstanding 32 32 Capital in excess of par value 379,299 371,778 Retained earnings 317,799 270,320 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,785 ) (34,340 ) Total shareholders’ equity 658,345 607,790 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,340,392 $ 1,296,979

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 53,282 $ (4,315 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,142 17,021 Goodwill Impairment - 31,871 Stock-based compensation expense 4,183 2,447 Amortization of debt issuance costs 249 358 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 3,249 (2,370 ) Forward contract gains, net (1,909 ) (41 ) Other, net (173 ) 625 (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable (37,386 ) (7,040 ) Inventories (22,917 ) (724 ) Income taxes receivable (808 ) 327 Other current assets (2,247 ) (1,736 ) Other assets 2,921 1,855 Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable 15,530 (18 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,058 (1,424 ) Income taxes payable 5,284 4,885 Other noncurrent liabilities (3,925 ) (1,390 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,533 40,331 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (1,000 ) - Amounts paid for net assets acquired (2,400 ) - Capital expenditures (10,305 ) (5,215 ) Proceeds from dispositions of equipment 62 67 Cash settlement of forward contracts 947 (357 ) Software development costs (1,490 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (14,186 ) (5,505 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 9,602 11,000 Repayment of borrowings on revolving credit facilities (23,500 ) (26,359 ) Borrowings on long-term non-revolving debt - 5,714 Repayment of borrowings on long-term non-revolving debt (8,163 ) (4,001 ) Proceeds from stock issued 814 723 Dividends to shareholders (5,791 ) (5,772 ) Other financing activities (1,686 ) (960 ) Net cash used in financing activities (28,724 ) (19,655 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,532 (331 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,155 14,840 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 25,257 22,162 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 34,412 $ 37,002

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Sales: Hydraulics $ 133,039 $ 102,089 $ 252,145 $ 205,907 Electronics 90,374 17,205 176,113 42,870 Consolidated $ 223,413 $ 119,294 $ 428,258 $ 248,777 Gross profit and margin: Hydraulics $ 50,915 $ 37,473 $ 96,325 $ 77,147 38.3 % 36.7 % 38.2 % 37.5 % Electronics 31,237 7,246 61,195 19,422 34.5 % 42.1 % 34.8 % 45.3 % Consolidated $ 82,152 $ 44,719 $ 157,520 $ 96,569 36.8 % 37.5 % 36.8 % 38.8 % Operating income (loss) and margin: Hydraulics $ 32,328 $ 21,989 $ 60,401 $ 43,471 24.3 % 21.5 % 24.0 % 21.1 % Electronics 19,599 939 37,879 5,717 21.7 % 5.5 % 21.5 % 13.3 % Corporate and other (9,865 ) (6,226 ) (21,609 ) (42,519 ) Consolidated $ 42,062 $ 16,702 $ 76,671 $ 6,669 18.8 % 14.0 % 17.9 % 2.7 %

ORGANIC AND ACQUIRED REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Full Year Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 28, June 27, September 26, January 2, January 2, April 3, July 3, July 3, 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 Hydraulics Organic $ 103,818 $ 102,089 $ 98,206 $ 103,079 $ 407,192 $ 119,106 $ 133,039 $ 252,145 Acquisition - - - - - - - - Total $ 103,818 $ 102,089 $ 98,206 $ 103,079 $ 407,192 $ 119,106 $ 133,039 $ 252,145 Electronics Organic $ 25,665 $ 17,205 $ 24,439 $ 22,481 $ 89,790 $ 29,459 $ 30,191 $ 59,651 Acquisition - - - 26,058 26,058 56,279 60,183 116,462 Total $ 25,665 $ 17,205 $ 24,439 $ 48,539 $ 115,848 $ 85,738 $ 90,374 $ 176,113 Consolidated Organic $ 129,483 $ 119,294 $ 122,645 $ 125,560 $ 496,982 $ 148,565 $ 163,230 $ 311,796 Acquisition - - - 26,058 26,058 56,279 60,183 116,462 Total $ 129,483 $ 119,294 $ 122,645 $ 151,618 $ 523,040 $ 204,844 $ 223,413 $ 428,258

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) 2021 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) Q1 % Change

y/y Q2 % Change

y/y YTD 2021 % Change

y/y Americas: Hydraulics $ 34.3 (8 %) $ 41.7 22 % $ 76.0 6 % Electronics 65.0 201 % 64.1 378 % 129.1 269 % Consol. Americas 99.3 69 % 105.8 122 % 205.1 93 % % of total 48 % 47 % 48 % EMEA: Hydraulics $ 43.3 29 % $ 46.6 49 % $ 89.9 39 % Electronics 9.3 272 % 11.0 479 % 20.4 364 % Consol. EMEA 52.6 46 % 57.6 74 % 110.3 60 % % of total 26 % 26 % 26 % APAC: Hydraulics $ 41.5 26 % $ 44.7 22 % $ 86.2 24 % Electronics 11.4 613 % 15.3 705 % 26.6 659 % Consol. APAC 52.9 53 % 60.0 55 % 112.9 54 % % of total 26 % 27 % 26 % Total $ 204.8 58 % $ 223.4 87 % $ 428.3 72 %

2020 Sales by Geographic Region and Segment ($ in millions) Q1 % Change

y/y Q2 % Change

y/y Q3 % Change

y/y Q4 % Change

y/y YTD 2020 % Change

y/y Americas: Hydraulics $ 37.3 (10 %) $ 34.2 (17 %) $ 27.7 (36 %) $ 31.3 (14 %) $ 130.5 (20 %) Electronics 21.6 (17 %) 13.4 (50 %) 21.4 (11 %) 37.5 92 % 93.9 (2 %) Consol. Americas 58.9 (13 %) 47.6 (30 %) 49.1 (27 %) 68.8 24 % 224.4 (13 %) % of total 45 % 40 % 40 % 45 % 43 % EMEA: Hydraulics $ 33.5 (20 %) $ 31.2 (15 %) $ 32.1 1 % $ 34.4 11 % $ 131.2 (7 %) Electronics 2.5 0 % 1.9 6 % 1.5 (29 %) 4.9 145 % 10.8 29 % Consol. EMEA 36.0 (19 %) 33.1 (14 %) 33.6 (1 %) 39.3 19 % 142.0 (5 %) % of total 28 % 28 % 27 % 26 % 27 % APAC: Hydraulics $ 33.0 (0 %) $ 36.7 3 % $ 38.4 10 % $ 37.4 6 % $ 145.5 5 % Electronics 1.6 (11 %) 1.9 12 % 1.5 (17 %) 6.1 221 % 11.1 54 % Consol. APAC 34.6 (1 %) 38.6 3 % 39.9 9 % 43.5 17 % 156.6 7 % % of total 27 % 32 % 33 % 29 % 30 % Total $ 129.5 (12 %) $ 119.3 (17 %) $ 122.6 (11 %) $ 151.6 20 % $ 523.0 (6 %)

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 GAAP operating income $ 42,062 $ 16,702 $ 76,671 $ 6,669 Acquisition-related amortization of intangible assets 7,680 4,417 17,878 8,765 Acquisition and financing-related expenses 1,325 - 2,247 74 Restructuring charges - 298 418 298 CEO and officer transition costs 569 1,644 569 1,809 Goodwill impairment - - - 31,871 Acquisition integration costs 289 - 884 - Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 51,925 $ 23,061 $ 98,667 $ 49,486 GAAP operating margin 18.8 % 14.0 % 17.9 % 2.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 23.2 % 19.3 % 23.0 % 19.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months

Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 Net income (loss) $ 30,694 $ 12,908 $ 53,282 $ (4,315 ) $ 71,814 Interest expense, net 4,400 2,891 9,151 5,842 16,595 Income tax provision 6,575 636 13,382 4,844 18,367 Depreciation and amortization 12,905 8,645 28,142 17,021 50,816 EBITDA 54,574 25,080 103,957 23,392 157,592 Acquisition and financing-related expenses 1,325 - 2,247 74 9,436 Restructuring charges - 298 418 298 482 CEO and officer transition costs 569 1,644 569 1,809 1,352 Goodwill impairment - - - 31,871 - Inventory step-up amortization - - - - 1,874 Acquisition integration costs 289 - 884 - 1,140 Other 698 (34 ) 698 (34 ) 685 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,455 $ 26,988 $ 108,773 $ 57,410 $ 172,561 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.7 % 22.6 % 25.4 % 23.1 % 24.6 % Balboa Water Group pre-acquisition adjusted EBITDA 14,141 TTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ 186,702

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES Non-GAAP Cash Net Income RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net income (loss) $ 30,694 $ 12,908 $ 53,282 $ (4,315 ) Amortization of intangible assets 7,713 4,417 17,944 8,765 Acquisition and financing-related expenses 1,325 - 2,247 74 Restructuring charges - 298 418 298 CEO and officer transition costs 569 1,644 569 1,809 Goodwill impairment - - - 31,871 Acquisition integration costs 289 - 884 - Other 698 (34 ) 698 (34 ) Tax effect of above (2,649 ) (1,581 ) (5,690 ) (2,728 ) Non-GAAP cash net income $ 38,639 $ 17,652 $ 70,352 $ 35,740 Non-GAAP cash net income per diluted share $ 1.20 $ 0.55 $ 2.18 $ 1.11

Net Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA RECONCILIATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of July 3,

2021 Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net $ 15,662 Revolving lines of credit 239,198 Long-term non-revolving debt, net 182,272 Total debt 437,132 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 34,371 Net debt $ 402,761 TTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA* $ 186,702 Ratio of net debt to TTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA 2.16 *On a pro-forma basis for Balboa Water Group

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures:

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Helios believes that providing non-GAAP information such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are important for investors and other readers of Helios’s financial statements, as they are used as analytical indicators by Helios’s management to better understand operating performance. Because adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, cash net income and cash net income per diluted share, as presented, may not be directly comparable with other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and cash net income and cash net income per diluted share disclosed above in our 2021 Outlook, to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis.

