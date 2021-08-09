8x8, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences in August and September:

BTIG Cloud Communications and Collaboration Investor Forum

September 8, 2021

Fireside chat plus group meeting

Colliers 2021 Institutional Conference

September 9, 2021

Fireside chat plus group meeting

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

September 14, 2021

Fireside chat

For additional information, visit http://investors.8x8.com.

