Mesa Air Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Pre-tax income of $5.8 million, net income of $4.3 million or $0.11 per diluted share 1

Took delivery of the last four E175LLs for a total of 80 E175s with United

85,162 block hours, up 169.3% year-over-year and 15.2% above last quarter

Leased 6 additional, 12 total CRJ-700s to GoJet with 8 scheduled for future delivery

Subsequent to quarter-end, invested in second electric aircraft company, Heart Aerospace (“Heart”)



Mesa's Q3 2021 results reflect net income of $4.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for Q3 2020.

Mesa's Q3 2021 pre-tax income was $5.8 million, compared to $4.9 million for Q3 2020. Mesa’s Q3 2021 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $1.9 million of revenue, all of which was billed and paid by American and United during the quarter and will be recognized over the remaining terms of the contracts.

Mesa's Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2021 was $35.3 million, compared to $35.9 million in Q3 2020, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 for Q3 2021 was $44.9 million, compared to $51.5 million in Q3 2020.

Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “We had a strong quarter as a result of the rebound in air traffic that led to a sharp increase in block hours compared to the prior year period, as well as last quarter. This time last year we faced a more difficult environment due to the pandemic that led to a significant reduction in air travel. I am proud of our team’s ability to work through these challenges, as evidenced by our fiscal third quarter results. While travel demand remains below pre-pandemic levels and supply chain disruptions have compounded the challenges we face in the current environment, we continue to press forward.” He continued, “We are also committed to ushering in the next generation of sustainable air travel. This is already beginning with new ventures such as our recent one with Heart Aerospace.”

Brad Rich, Mesa’s Chief Operating Officer, added, “During the quarter, we saw a 15.2% sequential increase in block hours. Daily aircraft utilization for the month of June increased 67.4% to 8.7 hours versus 5.2 hours a year ago. We remain focused on operational performance and continuing to provide flexibility to our partners. We are also committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and passengers.”

June quarter financial results:

Total operating revenue increased by $52.1 million, or 71.2%, to $125.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Contract Revenue increased by $38.0 million, or 53.0%, to $109.7 million primarily as a result of the increased block hours due to the ongoing industry recovery from COVID-19. Pass-through and other revenue increased during the three months ended June 30, 2021 by $14.1 million to $15.5 million primarily due to increased pass-through maintenance on the E175 fleet.

Total operating expense increased by $52.9 million, or 91.4%, to $110.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to a substantial increase in block hours compared to the prior year period, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns, as well as increased maintenance costs. Specifically, flight operations expense increased in the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to additional crew costs associated with more flying and training, and maintenance expense increased primarily due to additional C-checks in preparation for the anticipated increase in summer flying.

Fleet:

Substantially all of the Company’s operating revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021 was derived from operations associated with American and United Capacity Purchase Agreements and DHL Flight Services Agreement. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, 51% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from United, 45% from American, and 4% from DHL and other sources.

Below is Mesa’s current and future fleet plan by partner and fleet type:

Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2022 Fleet Plan Q1 (Dec '20) Q2 (Mar '21) Q3 (Jun '21) Q4 (Sep '21) Q1 (Dec '21) Q2 (Mar '22) Actual Actual Actual Forecast Forecast Forecast E-175 – UA 72 76 80 80 80 80 CRJ-700 – UA 8 - - - - - CRJ-900 AA 54 45 45 45 44 42 737-400F – DHL 2 2 2 2 2 2 Sub-total 136 123 127 127 126 124 Leased / Spares Support CRJ-700 Leased - 5 12 16 20 20 CRJ-700 to be Leased to Third Party 12 15 8 4 - - CRJ-900 Spares/Storage/For Sale 10 19 19 19 20 22 737-400F Spares Support - - - 1 1 1 CRJ-200 Storage 1 1 1 1 1 1 Total Fleet 159 163 167 168 168 168

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

Mesa ended the quarter at $180.4 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $713.7 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines.

Forward Guidance:

($ amounts in millions) Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2022 Q1 (Dec '20) Q2 (Mar '21) Q3 (Jun '21) Q4 (Sep '21) Q1 (Dec '21) Q2 (Mar '22) Actual Actual Actual Forecast Forecast Forecast Block Hours 69,247 73,942 85,162 89,000 89,000 89,000 Pass Through Maintenance $19.9 $11.4 $12.6 $9.0 $6.0 $5.0 Non-Pass Through Engine and C Check $7.7 $13.2 $9.9 $16.0 $13.0 $12.5 Deferred Revenue $5.2 $4.9 $1.9 ($1.0) ($2.0) ($1.0)

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, August 9th at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix (7463649). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dhowcoqx. A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures:

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2020. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

1Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures

(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Income

Before

Taxes Income

Tax

(Expense)/

Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per Diluted

Share Income

Before

Taxes Income

Tax

(Expense)/

Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per Diluted

Share GAAP Income $5,801 $(1,525) $4,276 $0.11 $4,936 $(1,517) 3,419 $0.10 Interest Expense 8,627 10,368 Interest Income (82) (1) Depreciation and Amortization 20,933 20,635 Adjusted EBITDA 35,279 35,938 Aircraft Rent 9,648 15,582 Adjusted EBITDAR 44,927 51,520 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 Income

Before

Taxes Income

Tax

(Expense)/

Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per Diluted

Share Income

Before

Taxes Income

Tax

(Expense)/

Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per Diluted

Share GAAP Income $32,319 (8,236) $24,083 $0.62 22,448 (6,359) 16,089 $0.46 Adjustments (1)(2) 3,558 (900) 2,658 $0.07 - - - - Adjusted Income 35,877 (9,136) 26,741 $0.69 22,448 (6,359) 16,089 $0.46 Interest Expense 26,464 34,668 Interest Income (287) (95) Depreciation and Amortization 62,108 61,656 Adjusted EBITDA 124,162 118,677 Aircraft Rent 29,688 39,196 Adjusted EBITDAR 153,850 157,873

(1) Includes lease termination expense of $4.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 related to purchase of CRJ-900 aircraft, which were previously leased from Bombardier Capital.

(2) Includes adjustment for gain on extinguishment of debt of $1.0 million related to repayment of the Company’s aircraft debts during the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the "Company") is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, Inc. ("Mesa Airlines"), a regional air carrier providing scheduled flight service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of June 30, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,191 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights on behalf of major partners as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of the Capacity Purchase Agreements (“CPAs”) entered into with American Airlines, Inc. (“American”) and United Airlines, Inc. (“United”) and Flight Services Agreement (“FSA”) with DHL Network Operations (USA), Inc. (“DHL”).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Many of the risks identified in the periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $109,654 $71,648 $318,524 $409,228 Pass-through and other revenue 15,503 1,451 54,284 27,802 Total operating revenues 125,157 73,099 372,808 437,030 Operating expenses: Flight operations 41,314 29,664 115,681 135,199 Fuel 234 146 822 504 Maintenance 51,986 22,591 156,623 145,021 Aircraft rent 9,648 15,582 29,688 39,196 Aircraft and traffic servicing 682 538 2,326 2,938 General and administrative 12,087 11,737 36,324 39,233 Depreciation and amortization 20,933 20,635 62,108 61,656 Lease termination — — 4,508 — Government grant recognition (26,101) (43,018) (93,379) (43,018) Total operating expenses 110,783 57,875 314,701 380,729 Operating income 14,374 15,224 58,107 56,301 Other (expense) income, net: Interest expense (8,627) (10,368) (26,464) (34,668) Interest income 82 1 287 95 Other (expense) income, net (28) 79 389 720 Total other (expense), net (8,573) (10,288) (25,788) (33,853) Income before taxes 5,801 4,936 32,319 22,448 Income tax expense 1,525 1,517 8,236 6,359 Net income $4,276 $3,419 $24,083 $16,089 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $0.12 $0.10 $0.68 $0.46 Diluted $0.11 $0.10 $0.62 $0.46 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 35,769 35,299 35,642 35,154 Diluted 39,513 35,299 38,811 35,248

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $180,398 $99,395 Restricted cash 3,352 3,446 Receivables, net 4,947 13,712 Expendable parts and supplies, net 24,707 22,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,956 16,067 Total current assets 222,360 155,591 Property and equipment, net 1,164,193 1,212,415 Intangible assets, net 7,102 8,032 Lease and equipment deposits 8,149 1,899 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,894 123,251 Other assets 25,315 742 TOTAL ASSETS $1,525,013 $1,501,930 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $107,728 $189,268 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,486 9,389 Current maturities of operating leases 37,058 43,932 Accounts payable 52,835 53,229 Accrued compensation 12,432 12,030 Other accrued expenses 59,452 45,478 Total current liabilities 275,991 353,326 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion 585,761 542,456 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 35,007 62,531 Deferred credits 4,147 5,705 Deferred income taxes 72,305 64,275 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 29,265 14,369 Other noncurrent liabilities 27,870 1,409 Total noncurrent liabilities 754,355 690,745 Total liabilities 1,030,346 1,044,071 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 35,891,029 (2021) and 35,526,918 (2020) shares issued and outstanding, and 4,899,497 (2021) and 0 (2020) warrants issued and outstanding 255,497 242,772 Retained earnings 239,170 215,087 Total stockholders' equity 494,667 457,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,525,013 $1,501,930

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended June 30 2021 2020 Change Available Seat Miles (thousands) 2,056,905 783,702 162.5% Block Hours 85,162 31,622 169.3% Average Stage Length (miles) 651 567 14.8% Departures 42,390 18,092 134.3% Passengers 2,572,303 548,705 368.8% Controllable Completion Factor* American 99.42% 100.00% -0.6% United 99.98% 100.00% -0.02% Total Completion Factor** American 97.57% 78.50% 24.3% United 99.21% 84.77% 17.0%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

