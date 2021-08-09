checkAd

Mesa Air Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

PHOENIX, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported third quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operating results.

Highlights for the quarter (3-months ended June 30, 2021):

  • Pre-tax income of $5.8 million, net income of $4.3 million or $0.11 per diluted share1
  • Took delivery of the last four E175LLs for a total of 80 E175s with United
  • 85,162 block hours, up 169.3% year-over-year and 15.2% above last quarter
  • Leased 6 additional, 12 total CRJ-700s to GoJet with 8 scheduled for future delivery
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, invested in second electric aircraft company, Heart Aerospace (“Heart”)

Mesa's Q3 2021 results reflect net income of $4.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for Q3 2020.

Mesa's Q3 2021 pre-tax income was $5.8 million, compared to $4.9 million for Q3 2020. Mesa’s Q3 2021 results include, per GAAP, the deferral of $1.9 million of revenue, all of which was billed and paid by American and United during the quarter and will be recognized over the remaining terms of the contracts.

Mesa's Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2021 was $35.3 million, compared to $35.9 million in Q3 2020, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 for Q3 2021 was $44.9 million, compared to $51.5 million in Q3 2020.

1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO, said, “We had a strong quarter as a result of the rebound in air traffic that led to a sharp increase in block hours compared to the prior year period, as well as last quarter. This time last year we faced a more difficult environment due to the pandemic that led to a significant reduction in air travel. I am proud of our team’s ability to work through these challenges, as evidenced by our fiscal third quarter results. While travel demand remains below pre-pandemic levels and supply chain disruptions have compounded the challenges we face in the current environment, we continue to press forward.” He continued, “We are also committed to ushering in the next generation of sustainable air travel. This is already beginning with new ventures such as our recent one with Heart Aerospace.”

Brad Rich, Mesa’s Chief Operating Officer, added, “During the quarter, we saw a 15.2% sequential increase in block hours. Daily aircraft utilization for the month of June increased 67.4% to 8.7 hours versus 5.2 hours a year ago. We remain focused on operational performance and continuing to provide flexibility to our partners. We are also committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and passengers.”

June quarter financial results:

Total operating revenue increased by $52.1 million, or 71.2%, to $125.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Contract Revenue increased by $38.0 million, or 53.0%, to $109.7 million primarily as a result of the increased block hours due to the ongoing industry recovery from COVID-19. Pass-through and other revenue increased during the three months ended June 30, 2021 by $14.1 million to $15.5 million primarily due to increased pass-through maintenance on the E175 fleet.

Total operating expense increased by $52.9 million, or 91.4%, to $110.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is primarily due to a substantial increase in block hours compared to the prior year period, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns, as well as increased maintenance costs. Specifically, flight operations expense increased in the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to additional crew costs associated with more flying and training, and maintenance expense increased primarily due to additional C-checks in preparation for the anticipated increase in summer flying.

Fleet:

Substantially all of the Company’s operating revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2021 was derived from operations associated with American and United Capacity Purchase Agreements and DHL Flight Services Agreement. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, 51% of the Company’s total revenue was derived from United, 45% from American, and 4% from DHL and other sources.

Below is Mesa’s current and future fleet plan by partner and fleet type:

    Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2022
Fleet Plan   Q1 (Dec '20) Q2 (Mar '21) Q3 (Jun '21) Q4 (Sep '21) Q1 (Dec '21) Q2 (Mar '22)
    Actual Actual Actual Forecast Forecast Forecast
E-175 – UA   72 76 80 80 80 80
CRJ-700 – UA   8 - - - - -
CRJ-900 AA   54 45 45 45 44 42
737-400F – DHL   2 2 2 2 2 2
Sub-total   136 123 127 127 126 124
Leased / Spares Support              
CRJ-700 Leased   - 5 12 16 20 20
CRJ-700 to be Leased to Third Party   12 15 8 4 - -
CRJ-900 Spares/Storage/For Sale   10 19 19 19 20 22
737-400F Spares Support   - - - 1 1 1
CRJ-200 Storage   1 1 1 1 1 1
Total Fleet   159 163 167 168 168 168

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

Mesa ended the quarter at $180.4 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $713.7 million in total debt secured primarily with aircraft and engines.

Forward Guidance:

($ amounts in millions) Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2022
  Q1 (Dec '20) Q2 (Mar '21) Q3 (Jun '21) Q4 (Sep '21) Q1 (Dec '21) Q2 (Mar '22)
  Actual Actual Actual Forecast Forecast Forecast
Block Hours 69,247 73,942 85,162 89,000 89,000 89,000
Pass Through Maintenance $19.9 $11.4 $12.6 $9.0 $6.0 $5.0
Non-Pass Through Engine and C Check $7.7 $13.2 $9.9 $16.0 $13.0 $12.5
Deferred Revenue $5.2 $4.9 $1.9 ($1.0) ($2.0) ($1.0)

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, August 9th at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix (7463649). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dhowcoqx. A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

1Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures:

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2020. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

1Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures
(In thousands, except for per diluted share) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2021   Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
  Income
Before
Taxes 		Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit 		Net
Income 		Net Income
per Diluted
Share 		  Income
Before
Taxes 		Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit 		Net
Income 		Net Income
per Diluted
Share
GAAP Income $5,801 $(1,525) $4,276 $0.11   $4,936 $(1,517) 3,419 $0.10
                   
Interest Expense 8,627         10,368      
Interest Income (82)         (1)      
Depreciation and Amortization 20,933         20,635      
Adjusted EBITDA 35,279         35,938      
                   
Aircraft Rent 9,648         15,582      
Adjusted EBITDAR 44,927         51,520      
                   
  Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021   Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020
  Income
Before
Taxes 		Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit 		Net
Income 		Net Income
per Diluted
Share 		  Income
Before
Taxes 		Income
Tax
(Expense)/
Benefit 		Net
Income 		Net Income
per Diluted
Share
GAAP Income $32,319 (8,236) $24,083 $0.62   22,448 (6,359) 16,089 $0.46
Adjustments (1)(2) 3,558 (900) 2,658 $0.07   - - - -
Adjusted Income 35,877 (9,136) 26,741 $0.69   22,448 (6,359) 16,089 $0.46
                   
Interest Expense 26,464         34,668      
Interest Income (287)         (95)      
Depreciation and Amortization 62,108         61,656      
Adjusted EBITDA 124,162         118,677      
                   
Aircraft Rent 29,688         39,196      
Adjusted EBITDAR 153,850         157,873      

(1) Includes lease termination expense of $4.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 related to purchase of CRJ-900 aircraft, which were previously leased from Bombardier Capital.                                                                                 
(2) Includes adjustment for gain on extinguishment of debt of $1.0 million related to repayment of the Company’s aircraft debts during the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the "Company") is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, Inc. ("Mesa Airlines"), a regional air carrier providing scheduled flight service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of June 30, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,191 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights on behalf of major partners as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of the Capacity Purchase Agreements (“CPAs”) entered into with American Airlines, Inc. (“American”) and United Airlines, Inc. (“United”) and Flight Services Agreement (“FSA”) with DHL Network Operations (USA), Inc. (“DHL”).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximate” or “plan,” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For more information on risk factors for Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s business, please refer to the periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Many of the risks identified in the periodic reports have been and will continue to be heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse effects arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Mesa Air Group, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in Mesa Air Group, Inc.’s expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Nine Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Operating revenues:              
Contract revenue $109,654   $71,648   $318,524   $409,228
Pass-through and other revenue 15,503   1,451   54,284   27,802
Total operating revenues 125,157   73,099   372,808   437,030
               
Operating expenses:              
Flight operations 41,314   29,664   115,681   135,199
Fuel 234   146   822   504
Maintenance 51,986   22,591   156,623   145,021
Aircraft rent 9,648   15,582   29,688   39,196
Aircraft and traffic servicing 682   538   2,326   2,938
General and administrative 12,087   11,737   36,324   39,233
Depreciation and amortization 20,933   20,635   62,108   61,656
Lease termination     4,508  
Government grant recognition (26,101)   (43,018)   (93,379)   (43,018)
Total operating expenses 110,783   57,875   314,701   380,729
Operating income 14,374   15,224   58,107   56,301
               
Other (expense) income, net:              
Interest expense (8,627)   (10,368)   (26,464)   (34,668)
Interest income 82   1   287   95
Other (expense) income, net (28)   79   389   720
Total other (expense), net (8,573)   (10,288)   (25,788)   (33,853)
               
Income before taxes 5,801   4,936   32,319   22,448
Income tax expense 1,525   1,517   8,236   6,359
Net income $4,276   $3,419   $24,083   $16,089
               
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders              
Basic $0.12   $0.10   $0.68   $0.46
Diluted $0.11   $0.10   $0.62   $0.46
               
Weighted-average common shares outstanding              
Basic 35,769   35,299   35,642   35,154
Diluted 39,513   35,299   38,811   35,248

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

    June 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2020
ASSETS        
                
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $180,398   $99,395
Restricted cash   3,352   3,446
Receivables, net   4,947   13,712
Expendable parts and supplies, net   24,707   22,971
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   8,956   16,067
Total current assets   222,360   155,591
         
Property and equipment, net   1,164,193   1,212,415
Intangible assets, net   7,102   8,032
Lease and equipment deposits   8,149   1,899
Operating lease right-of-use assets   97,894   123,251
Other assets   25,315   742
TOTAL ASSETS   $1,525,013   $1,501,930
                
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases   $107,728   $189,268
Current portion of deferred revenue   6,486   9,389
Current maturities of operating leases   37,058   43,932
Accounts payable   52,835   53,229
Accrued compensation   12,432   12,030
Other accrued expenses   59,452   45,478
Total current liabilities   275,991   353,326
         
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Long-term debt and finance leases, excluding current portion   585,761   542,456
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   35,007   62,531
Deferred credits   4,147   5,705
Deferred income taxes   72,305   64,275
Deferred revenue, net of current portion   29,265   14,369
Other noncurrent liabilities   27,870   1,409
Total noncurrent liabilities   754,355   690,745
Total liabilities   1,030,346   1,044,071
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding    
Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 35,891,029 (2021) and 35,526,918 (2020) shares issued and outstanding, and 4,899,497 (2021) and 0 (2020) warrants issued and outstanding   255,497   242,772
Retained earnings   239,170   215,087
Total stockholders' equity   494,667   457,859
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $1,525,013   $1,501,930
         

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Operating Highlights (unaudited)

  Three months ended
  June 30
  2021   2020   Change
Available Seat Miles (thousands) 2,056,905   783,702   162.5%
Block Hours 85,162   31,622   169.3%
Average Stage Length (miles) 651   567   14.8%
Departures 42,390   18,092   134.3%
Passengers 2,572,303   548,705   368.8%
Controllable Completion Factor*          
American 99.42%   100.00%   -0.6%
United 99.98%   100.00%   -0.02%
Total Completion Factor**          
American 97.57%   78.50%   24.3%
United 99.21%   84.77%   17.0%
           

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
Susan M. Donofrio
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com





Mesa Air Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results PHOENIX, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported third quarter fiscal 2021 financial and operating results. Highlights for the quarter (3-months ended June 30, 2021): Pre-tax income of $5.8 …

