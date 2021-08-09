checkAd

Cascades Sonoco Birmingham Now SQF Certified

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cascades Sonoco, a joint venture between Cascades Inc. and Sonoco Products Company, today announced its Birmingham facility has been certified SQF (Safe Quality Food), a GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative) benchmarked certification standard. Widely applicable to nearly every stage of the food supply chain, SQF certification addresses not only farming and packhouses, but everything from food manufacturing to animal feed and pet food production.

GFSI recognition has been considered the gold standard for food safety certification and harmonizes food safety standards under one umbrella to reduce risk to both producer and consumer while also managing costs, developing competencies and capacity and creating an international platform for collaboration, exchanging knowledge and networking.

“We are pleased to reach this important milestone for Cascades Sonoco,” said Jeff Stacy, Market Segment Manager for Cascades Sonoco. “The SQF certification recognizes that our products are safe, reliable and cost efficient and tells our customers that food safety is at the forefront of our production process.”

About Cascades Sonoco
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs more than 11,700 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of consumer, industrial, healthcare and protective packaging. With annual net sales of approximately $5.2 billion, the Company has 19,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 34 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company was listed as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the third year in a row. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com. 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Roger Schrum
+843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cascades Sonoco Birmingham Now SQF Certified HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cascades Sonoco, a joint venture between Cascades Inc. and Sonoco Products Company, today announced its Birmingham facility has been certified SQF (Safe Quality Food), a GFSI (Global Food Safety …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Transaction in Own Shares
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board