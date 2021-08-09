PFSweb to Delay Filing of its Second Quarter 2021 10-Q and Release of Earnings to Provide Additional Time to Account for LiveArea Divestiture

LiveArea Divestiture Still on Track to Close in the Third Quarter of 2021

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, will have to delay the filing with the SEC of its second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q and release of earnings results in order to provide necessary additional time to meet the reporting and accounting requirements for its proposed LiveArea divestiture as a discontinued operation and other related financial reporting requirements associated with such divestiture.



The company is working diligently to complete and file with the SEC, as soon as possible, its second quarter Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and will announce the timing of the related earnings conference call as soon as the Form 10-Q nears completion.