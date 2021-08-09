checkAd

PFSweb to Delay Filing of its Second Quarter 2021 10-Q and Release of Earnings to Provide Additional Time to Account for LiveArea Divestiture

LiveArea Divestiture Still on Track to Close in the Third Quarter of 2021

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, will have to delay the filing with the SEC of its second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q and release of earnings results in order to provide necessary additional time to meet the reporting and accounting requirements for its proposed LiveArea divestiture as a discontinued operation and other related financial reporting requirements associated with such divestiture.

The company is working diligently to complete and file with the SEC, as soon as possible, its second quarter Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and will announce the timing of the related earnings conference call as soon as the Form 10-Q nears completion.

The LiveArea sale transaction currently remains on track to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500 companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

