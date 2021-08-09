Health Catalyst Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst”) (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $225.0 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Health Catalyst. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In addition, Health Catalyst intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $33.75 million of shares of its common stock in the public offering at the public offering price.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for this offering can be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations and is committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the timing, size and completion of the public offering and the grant to the underwriters of an option to purchase additional shares. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of the Company’s management as of the date of this release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect the Company’s results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

+1 (855)-309-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt

Vice President, Corporate Communications

amanda.hundt@healthcatalyst.com

+1 (575) 491-0974