Lantronix Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021 with Final Results to be Reported on August 26, 2021

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021, Lantronix currently expects to report revenues greater than $20 million. As a reminder, the revenue for the foregoing fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 does not include any revenue from the recently acquired Transition Networks, which closed on August 2, 2021, after the close of the foregoing fourth quarter.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced preliminary revenue and earnings results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021, in anticipation of its participation in the Oppenheimer 24 th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference from August 9-11, 2021.

Lantronix CEO Paul Pickle and CFO Jeremy Whitaker will present at the 24th Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 10, 2021, at 1:35 p.m. Pacific Time (4:35 p.m. Eastern Time). Please click the following link to access the webcast. https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer15/ltrx/2837012

Lantronix will release full and final results for its fiscal fourth quarter 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 26, 2021. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q4 FY 2021 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of Lantronix’s website at www.lantronix.com.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware. Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure IoT Intelligent Edge and OOBM solutions while accelerating time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.