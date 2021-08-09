checkAd

Iridex to Present at the 2021 H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company plans to participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.

David Bruce, Iridex’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:00 am ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at http://www.iridex.com.

About IRIDEX
Iridex is a worldwide leader in developing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma, diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States and Germany through a direct sales force and in more than 100 countries through a network of independent distributors. For more information, visit www.iridex.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
investors@iridex.com





