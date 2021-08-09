Iridex to Present at the 2021 H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the Company plans to participate in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.



David Bruce, Iridex’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 7:00 am ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at http://www.iridex.com.