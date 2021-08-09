MusclePharm to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 16, 2021

CALABASAS, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, announced today that the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its operating results on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in accessing the live call can dial (877) 300-8521 from the U.S. and International callers can dial (412) 317-6026. A telephone replay will be available following the event and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and International callers can dial (412) 317-6671; the conference ID is 10159538.