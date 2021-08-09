checkAd

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) (the “Company”) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021, before market open. The Company will host a conference call that morning to discuss its results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

By Phone: To access the call, please dial (844) 616-4517 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 2190603.

A replay of this conference call will be available from August 16 through August 23. The dial in number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 and the conference ID is 2190603.
   
By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis on the Company's website at www.loganridgefinance.com in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations or by clicking on the following link: Logan Ridge Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: LRFC) is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The Company invests in performing, well- established middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. For more information, visit loganridgefinance.com.

Contacts:
Logan Ridge Finance Corporation
650 Madison Avenue, 23rd Floor
New York, NY 10022

Jason Roos
Chief Financial Officer
Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com 
(212) 891-5046

Jeehae Linford
The Equity Group Inc.
jlinford@equityny.com 
(212) 836-9615 





