CarLotz Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Unit Sales Grew 46% to 2,009, Ahead of Expectations

Revenue Growth of 92% to $50.8 million

Record Gross Profit of $4.2 million and GPU Ahead of Expectations

Withdraws Previously Provided 2021 Outlook due to Channel Constraints

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net revenues increased 92% to $50.8 million from $26.4 million in the same period in 2020
  • Gross Profit increased 53% to $4.2 million from $2.7 million in the prior year period
  • Retail Gross Profit per Unit (“Retail GPU”) increased 17% to $2,175 from $1,858 in the prior year period
  • Retail unit sales were 2,009 compared to 1,376 in the prior year period, an increase of 46%
  • Net Loss attributable to common shareholders was $(7.2) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021 versus $(0.2) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share in the prior year period
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(15.2) million compared to $(0.3) million in the second quarter of 2020 

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results, having met our unit guidance and significantly outperforming our GPU guidance,” said Michael Bor, Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz. “Despite a dynamic operating environment, the quarter was highlighted by record Gross Profit and four new hub openings, in addition to the announcement of the opening of six additional hubs. I am extremely proud of the hard work and commitment demonstrated by the entire team over the last six months since we became a public company, including doubling our number of hub locations, hiring experienced talent across the company, and executing on significant technology and marketing initiatives to provide a structure to support significant growth.”

Mr. Bor continued, “Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we recognize the macro environment remains challenging to our business model and we will continue to make the strategic and tactical investments necessary to further establish the base on which to scale into a nationwide vehicle consignment and sales marketplace.  To that end, we remain very confident in our long-term consignment strategy and value proposition and are intensely focused on driving long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

As a result of the continued disruption caused by the chip shortage and the corresponding lack of visibility into the wholesale market and commercial vehicle sourcing, the Company is withdrawing its previously provided financial outlook for fiscal 2021 at this time. 

Qualitatively, the Company expects to see unit growth in the third quarter over the second quarter of 2021. Additionally, we have seen gross profit compression in the third quarter to date compared to the second quarter and we expect it to continue through the end of the year as a result of the Company’s reliance on competitively-sourced owned inventory until consignment volumes increase.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, August 9, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET. Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 1-833-962-1461, or for international callers, 1-929-517-0392. A telephone replay will be available until 11:59 pm ET on August 16, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406 and entering replay Pin number: 9089546.

The conference call webcast will be available at www.investors.carlotz.com.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers a seamless omnichannel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no-hassle buying and selling.

Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection, and experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding CarLotz’ expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those disclosed in CarLotz’ filings with the SEC, including those resulting from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on our business and general business and economic conditions and our ability to successfully execute our geographic expansion plans. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CarLotz is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors: 

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com

Media: 

CarLotzPR@icrinc.com

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

  June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
Assets      
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,576     $ 2,208  
Restricted cash 226     605  
Marketable securities – at fair value 175,424     1,032  
Accounts receivable, net 5,411     4,132  
Inventories 47,469     11,202  
Other current assets 6,253     6,679  
Total Current Assets 318,359     25,858  
Marketable securities – at fair value 3,481      
Property and equipment, net 11,662     1,868  
Capitalized software 9,898      
Lease vehicles, net 337     173  
Other assets 4,390     299  
Total Assets $ 348,127     $ 28,198  
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)    
Current Liabilities:    
Long-term debt, current $ 212     $ 6,370  
Floor plan notes payable 29,427     6,039  
Accounts payable 8,782     6,283  
Accrued transaction expenses     6,052  
Accrued expenses 13,238     3,563  
Accrued expenses – related party     5,082  
Other current liabilities 5,425     256  
Total Current Liabilities 57,084     33,645  
Long-term debt, less current portion 7,579     2,999  
Redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation     2,832  
Earnout provision 30,228      
Merger warrant liability 26,341      
Other liabilities 1,232     1,959  
Total Liabilities 122,464     41,435  
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15)      
Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock:  
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.001 stated value; authorized 3,052,127 shares; after recapitalization there are no preferred shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020      
Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit):    
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized shares, 113,670,060 and 58,621,042 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 11     6  
Additional paid-in capital 281,976     20,779  
Accumulated deficit (56,264 )   (34,037 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (60 )   15  
Treasury stock, $0.001 par value; after recapitalization there are no treasury shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020      
Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 225,663     (13,237 )
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 348,127     $ 28,198  
               

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues:      
Retail vehicle sales $ 44,230     $ 23,652     $ 94,613     $ 44,694  
Wholesale vehicle sales 4,660     1,725     9,228     5,036  
Finance and insurance, net 1,780     895     3,334     1,787  
Lease income, net 98     127     205     272  
Total Revenues 50,768     26,399     107,380     51,789  
Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation) 46,586     23,670     101,190     46,588  
Gross Profit 4,182     2,729     6,190     5,201  
Operating Expenses:      
Selling, general and administrative 19,386     3,073     38,259     6,989  
Stock-based compensation expense 3,704     3     45,667     37  
Depreciation and amortization expense 95     91     478     191  
Management fee expense – related party     70     2     132  
Total Operating Expenses 23,185     3,237     84,406     7,349  
Loss from Operations (19,003 )   (508 )   (78,216 )   (2,148 )
Interest Expense 184     107     359     256  
Other Income (Expense), net            
Change in fair value of merger warrants liability 325         12,683      
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation     345         629  
Change in fair value of earnout provision 12,210         44,056      
Other income (expense) (553 )   61     (391 )   64  
Total Other Income (Expense), net 11,982     406     56,348     693  
Loss Before Income Tax Expense (7,205 )   (209 )   (22,227 )   (1,711 )
Income tax expense     4         9  
Net Loss $ (7,205 )   $ (213 )   $ (22,227 )   $ (1,720 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.06 )   $ 0.00     $ (0.21 )   $ (0.03 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 113,670,060     58,621,041     107,279,227     58,621,041  
                       

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

Six Months Ended June 30,
2021   2020
Cash Flow from Operating Activities  
Net loss $ (22,227 )   (1,720 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities  
Depreciation – property and equipment 448     101  
Amortization and accretion - marketable securities 788      
Depreciation – lease vehicles 30     90  
Loss on marketable securities     (3 )
Provision for doubtful accounts     6  
Stock-based compensation expense 45,667     37  
Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability (12,683 )    
Change in fair value of historic warrants liability     (31 )
Change in fair value of earnout shares (44,056 )    
Change in fair value of debt issuance costs and stock warrant     12  
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation     (629 )
Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities:  
Accounts receivable (1,279 )   (336 )
Inventories (36,117 )   5,064  
Other current assets (5,466 )   (39 )
Other assets (4,091 )   5  
Accounts payable 2,499     719  
Accrued expenses 6,187     1,048  
Accrued expenses – related party (229 )   13  
Other current liabilities 447     117  
Other liabilities (582 )   248  
Net Cash (Used in)/Provided by Operating Activities (70,664 )   4,702  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities  
Purchase of property and equipment (3,548 )   (14 )
Capitalized website and internal-use software costs (6,601 )    
Purchase of marketable securities (307,560 )   (711 )
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 128,954     21  
Purchase of lease vehicles (344 )   (87 )
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (189,099 )   (791 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities  
Payments made on long-term debt (18 )   (5 )
Advance from holder of marketable securities 4,722      
PIPE Issuance 125,000      
Merger financing 309,999      
Payment made on accrued dividends (4,853 )    
Payments to existing shareholders of Former CarLotz (62,693 )    
Transaction costs and advisory fees (47,579 )    
Payments made on cash considerations associated with stock options (2,465 )    
Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan (1,749 )    
Payments made on note payable (3,000 )    
Borrowings on long-term debt     2,249  
Payments on floor plan notes payable (29,056 )   (13,394 )
Borrowings on floor plan notes payable 52,444     8,598  
Net Cash Provided by/( Used in) Financing Activities 340,752     (2,552 )
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents Including Restricted Cash 80,989     1,359  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 2,813     4,102  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 83,802     $ 5,461  
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information      
Cash paid for interest $ 490     $ 307  
Supplementary Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:  
Transfer from lease vehicles to inventory $ 150     $ 199  
Redeemable convertible preferred stock distributions accrued     923  
Issuance of common stock warrants     15  
KAR/AFC exercise of stock warrants (144 )    
KAR/AFC conversion of notes payable (3,625 )    
Convertible redeemable preferred stock tranche obligation expiration (2,832 )    
Capitalized website and internal use software costs accrued (3,488 )    
Purchases of property under capital lease obligation (6,504 )    
           

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations, Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,
2021   2020   Change   Change
Revenue:              
Retail vehicle sales $ 44,230     $ 23,652     $ 20,578     87   %
Wholesale vehicle sales 4,660     1,725     2,935     170   %
Finance and insurance, net 1,780     895     885     99   %
Lease income, net 98     127     (29 )   (23 ) %
Total revenues 50,768     26,399     24,369     92   %
Cost of sales:          
Retail vehicle cost of sales $ 41,641     $ 21,991     $ 29,362     89   %
Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 4,945     1,679     2,324     195   %
Total cost of sales $ 46,586     $ 23,670     $ 22,916     97   %
Gross profit:          
Retail vehicle gross profit $ 2,589     $ 1,661     $ 928     56   %
Wholesale vehicle gross profit (285 )   46     (331 )   720   %
Finance and insurance gross profit 1,780     895     885     99   %
Lease income, net 98     127     (29 )   (23 ) %
Total gross profit $ 4,182     $ 2,729     $ 1,453     53   %
               
Retail gross profit per unit(1):        
Retail vehicles gross profit $ 2,589     $ 1,661     $ 928     55.9   %
Finance and insurance gross profit 1,780     895     885     98.9   %
Total retail vehicles and finance and insurance gross profit 4,369     2,556     1,813     70.9   %
               
Retail vehicles unit sales 2,009     1,376     633     46.0   %
Retail vehicles gross profit per unit $ 2,175     $ 1,858     $ 317     17.1   %
               

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations, Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

Six Months Ended June 30,
2021   2020   Change   Change
Revenue:              
Retail vehicle sales $ 94,613     $ 44,694     $ 49,919     112   %
Wholesale vehicle sales 9,228     5,036     4,192     83   %
Finance and insurance, net 3,334     1,787     1,547     87   %
Lease income, net 205     272     (67 )   (25 ) %
Total revenues 107,380     51,789     55,591     107   %
Cost of sales:          
Retail vehicle cost of sales $ 90,558     $ 41,546     $ 49,012     118   %
Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 10,632     5,042     5,590     111   %
Total cost of sales $ 101,190     $ 46,588     $ 54,602     117   %
Gross profit:          
Retail vehicle gross profit $ 4,055     $ 3,148     $ 907     29   %
Wholesale vehicle gross profit (1,404 )   (6 )   (1,398 )   23,300   %
Finance and insurance gross profit 3,334     1,787     1,547     87   %
Lease income, net 205     272     (67 )   (25 ) %
Total gross profit $ 6,190     $ 5,201     $ 989     19   %
               
Retail gross profit per unit(1):          
Retail vehicles gross profit $ 4,055     $ 3,148     $ 907     29   %
Finance and insurance gross profit 3,334     1,787     1,547     87   %
Total retail vehicles and finance and insurance gross profit 7,389     4,935     2,454     50   %
               
Retail vehicles unit sales 4,563     2,829     1,734     61   %
Retail vehicles gross profit per unit $ 1,619     $ 1,744     $ (125 )   (7 ) %
               

(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   Change   2021   2020   Change
Net Loss $ (7,205 )   $ (213 )   $ (6,992 )   $ (22,227 )   $ (1,720 )   $ (20,507 )
Adjusted to exclude the following:                      
Interest expense 184     107     77     359     256     103  
Income tax expense     4     (4 )       9     (9 )
Depreciation and amortization expense 95     91     4     478     191     287  
EBITDA $ (6,926 )   $ (11 )   $ (6,915 )   $ (21,390 )   $ (1,264 )   $ (20,126 )
Other expense 553     (61 )   614     391     (64 )   455  
Stock compensation expense 3,704     3     3,701     45,667     37     45,630  
Management fee expense - related party     70     (70 )   2     132     (130 )
Change in fair value of warrants liability (325 )       (325 )   (12,683 )       (12,683 )
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation     (345 )   345         (629 )   629  
Change in fair value of earnout provision (12,210 )       (12,210 )   (44,056 )       (44,056 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,204 )   $ (344 )   $ (14,860 )   $ (32,069 )   $ (1,788 )   $ (30,281 )
                                               




