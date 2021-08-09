checkAd

Vivos Therapeutics to Participate at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Vivos management to present at 9:30 am Eastern Time on August 18, 2021

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative treatments for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that Kirk Huntsman, Chief Executive Officer, Brad Amman, Chief Financial Officer and Ed Loew, Investor Relations Officer, will be presenting at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit at 9:30 am EST on August 18, 2021.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will be presenting at the conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern Time. Investors interested in joining the Vivos presentation can register at the link below:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9mzz6ri8RmicA7RrhEsGYA 

A replay of the presentation will be available for view following the presentation on Vivos’ website at: https://vivoslife.com/investor-relations/

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves a customized oral appliance and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 19,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,250 dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape, and position of the tissues of a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes VivosScore, powered by the SleepImage diagnostic technology for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

For more information, visit www.vivoslife.com.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, the management presentation discussed herein, and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, particularly with respect to the public offering described herein. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon several assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations Contact:
Edward Loew
Investor Relations Officer
(602) 903-0095
ed@vivoslife.com

Media Relations Contact:
Caitlin Kasunich / Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
(212) 896-1241 / (917) 420-1444
ckasunich@kcsa.com / jrobles@kcsa.com





