checkAd

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) will hold a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six week periods ended July 3, 2021. The teleconference dial-in numbers are (866) 578-1005 for domestic callers and (713) 936-6995 for international callers.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman
  www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Conference Call PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT) will hold a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six week …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Transaction in Own Shares
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board