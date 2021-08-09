Ziopharm Oncology Provides Second Quarter 2021 Corporate Updates

Provided update on CD19 RPM CAR-T trial being conducted by Eden BioCell

Conference call scheduled for today at 4:30 pm EDT

BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today provided corporate updates for the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 pm EDT.

“Since our last update, the Company has made tremendous progress across multiple fronts,” said Heidi Hagen, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “The Company has built significant positive momentum in our TCR-T Library clinical trial enabling activities and in our efforts to strengthen the balance sheet. This quarterly update reflects the Company doing exactly what we said we would do earlier in the year and this is very exciting to see. The appointment of a permanent CEO is also something we look forward to in the very near future. The strong science underlying our work continues to provide us with confidence as we move forward. On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank all our dedicated researchers, scientists, partners, and the entire organization for their commitment to our mission.”

Significant Progress in Company’s TCR-T Library Clinical Program

Since the last quarterly update, the Company achieved several key milestones in its TCR-T Program. Importantly, the Company remains on track to begin dosing patients in its Phase I/II TCR-T Library trial during the second half of 2021, and now anticipates dosing the first patient during the fourth quarter of this year. The trial initially targets six individual solid tumor indications: cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer, which were selected due to the frequency of KRAS and / or TP53 mutations. The Company intends on expanding into additional indications in the future.