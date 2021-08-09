checkAd

Ziopharm Oncology Provides Second Quarter 2021 Corporate Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 22:05  |  34   |   |   

Accomplished key milestones in groundbreaking TCR-T Library program, including commissioning of Company’s manufacturing facility and presentation of favorable preclinical data

Closed venture debt financing with Silicon Valley Bank, strengthening balance sheet and extending cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2022

Provided update on CD19 RPM CAR-T trial being conducted by Eden BioCell

Conference call scheduled for today at 4:30 pm EDT

BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today provided corporate updates for the second quarter of 2021, ended June 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 pm EDT.

“Since our last update, the Company has made tremendous progress across multiple fronts,” said Heidi Hagen, Interim Chief Executive Officer. “The Company has built significant positive momentum in our TCR-T Library clinical trial enabling activities and in our efforts to strengthen the balance sheet. This quarterly update reflects the Company doing exactly what we said we would do earlier in the year and this is very exciting to see. The appointment of a permanent CEO is also something we look forward to in the very near future. The strong science underlying our work continues to provide us with confidence as we move forward. On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank all our dedicated researchers, scientists, partners, and the entire organization for their commitment to our mission.”

Significant Progress in Company’s TCR-T Library Clinical Program

Since the last quarterly update, the Company achieved several key milestones in its TCR-T Program. Importantly, the Company remains on track to begin dosing patients in its Phase I/II TCR-T Library trial during the second half of 2021, and now anticipates dosing the first patient during the fourth quarter of this year. The trial initially targets six individual solid tumor indications: cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer, which were selected due to the frequency of KRAS and / or TP53 mutations. The Company intends on expanding into additional indications in the future.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ziopharm Oncology Provides Second Quarter 2021 Corporate Updates Accomplished key milestones in groundbreaking TCR-T Library program, including commissioning of Company’s manufacturing facility and presentation of favorable preclinical data Closed venture debt financing with Silicon Valley Bank, strengthening …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Transaction in Own Shares
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
EV Battery Tech Offers Chance to Win IoniX Pro Trilogy EV in Summer Contest
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
Axsome Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Transaction in Own Shares
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board