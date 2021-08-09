checkAd

Synchronoss Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $71.5 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 Million, Up 15% Year Over Year

Recent Recapitalization Provides Flexibility To Support Long-Term Profitable Growth

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, and digital solutions, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights & Corporate Updates:

  • Revenue for the quarter was $71.5 million.
  • Recurring revenue for the quarter represented 87% of total GAAP revenue.
  • GAAP net loss for the quarter was $23.9 million or $0.54 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $11.9 million, or $0.27 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.3 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $32.6 million at quarter end.
  • Completed recapitalization with full year 2021 pro forma savings greater than 50% over the previous capital structure.
  • Cloud solution subscriber growth continues to exceed expectations.
  • Signed commercial agreement with Kitamura for our Cloud solution, our third new Cloud customer this year.
  • Lou Ferraro, EVP of Financial Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer named Acting CFO.
  • Reiterates full-year 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Commenting on the results, Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss, said:

“I am pleased to report another solid quarter for Synchronoss and to share that we completed a comprehensive recapitalization during the quarter, that reduces our projected 2021 full year pro forma financial obligations by over 50%. With this recapitalization complete, we believe we will enable long-term sustainable growth in both revenue and profits, and as a result, deliver increased shareholder value. I want to thank the entire team at Synchronoss for their continued contributions to make these results possible.” He continued, “I also want to welcome Lou Ferraro as our Acting CFO. He has been with the Company for three and a half years most recently as our Executive Vice President of Financial Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer, and has spearheaded many of the improvements in the company’s operating expenses and financial controls.”

    Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2021   2020   % Change
Revenues   $ 71,532       $ 76,535       (6.5 ) %
Loss from continuing operations, before taxes   (2,621 )     (8,666 )     69.8   %
Net loss1   (23,946 )     (10,148 )     (136.0 ) %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 13,277       $ 11,549       15.0   %


    Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)   2021   2020   % Change
Revenues   $ 137,031       $ 153,657       (10.8 ) %
Loss from continuing operations, before taxes   (15,150 )     (24,448 )     38.0   %
Net loss1   (46,506 )     (22,423 )     (107.4 ) %
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 18,814       $ 13,307       41.4   %

________________________

1  Includes $10.4 million preferred stock amortization costs accelerated due to Series A Preferred stock redemption.

Lou Ferraro, Acting CFO of Synchronoss, added:

"We are pleased with our continued growth in our Cloud solution subscribers, the addition of our third new Cloud customer this year, and improved operating results. With my expanded responsibilities, I look forward to continuing our focus on profitable revenue growth, continued cost management, and delivering improved shareholder value."

Reiterating full year 2021 Guidance

Synchronoss is reiterating its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2021. The Company continues to expect revenue for the full year 2021 to be in a range of $275-285 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $32-37 million.  

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Conference Call Details

Synchronoss will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) today to discuss the financial results. To access the live call, dial 877-930-7767 or +1 253-336-7416 (International) and give the conference ID 1484858.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.synchronoss.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will be available for one week. To access the call replay dial 855-859-2056 and enter the conference ID, 1484858.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Synchronoss has provided in this release selected financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This information includes historical non-GAAP revenues, gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, operating income (loss), net income (loss), effective tax rate, and earnings (loss) per share. Synchronoss uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Synchronoss’ ongoing operational performance. Synchronoss believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Synchronoss’ industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above add back fair value stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, which include restructuring and cease-use lease expense, litigation, remediation and refiling costs and amortization of intangibles associated with acquisitions.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as detailed above. Investors are encouraged to also review the Balance Sheet, Statement of Operations, and Statement of Cash Flow. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “believes,” “potential” or “continue” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks relating to the Company’s ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers and generate revenue from new customers, the Company’s expectations regarding expenses and revenue, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources, the impact of investments and legal proceedings involving the Company, including the investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice described in the Company’s most recent SEC filings, and other risks and factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, which are on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:
Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations
623-745-4046
investor@synchronoss.com


SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 32,570     $ 33,671  
Accounts receivable, net   44,202     47,849  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   29,703     34,538  
Goodwill   229,610     232,771  
Other Assets   127,605     133,426  
Total assets   $ 463,690     $ 482,255  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Accounts Payable and Accrued expenses   $ 72,777     $ 82,075  
Debt, current       10,000  
Deferred revenues   41,095     45,614  
Debt, non-current   117,189      
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   40,315     44,273  
Other liabilities   17,852     19,370  
Preferred Stock   72,506     237,641  
Stockholders’ equity   101,956     43,282  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 463,690     $ 482,255  
                 

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Net revenues   $ 71,532       $ 76,535       $ 137,031       $ 153,657    
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of revenues1   27,142       29,480       55,779       64,951    
Research and development   17,197       19,096       34,594       38,884    
Selling, general and administrative   21,909       24,640       39,837       50,984    
Restructuring charges   877       4,493       1,590       5,943    
Depreciation and amortization   8,485       10,284       18,352       21,640    
Total costs and expenses   75,610       87,993       150,152       182,402    
Loss from continuing operations   (4,078 )     (11,458 )     (13,121 )     (28,745 )  
Interest income   25       1,509       30       1,568    
Interest expense   (144 )     (84 )     (239 )     (329 )  
Other Income (expense)   1,576       1,367       (1,820 )     3,058    
Loss from continuing operations, before taxes   (2,621 )     (8,666 )     (15,150 )     (24,448 )  
Benefit for income taxes   201       7,972       364       20,404    
Net loss from continuing operations   (2,420 )     (694 )     (14,786 )     (4,044 )  
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests   (50 )     (165 )     286       (182 )  
Preferred stock dividend   (21,476 )     (9,289 )     (32,006 )     (18,197 )  
Net loss attributable to Synchronoss   $ (23,946 )     $ (10,148 )     $ (46,506 )     $ (22,423 )  
                 
Earnings (loss) per share                
Basic   $ (0.54 )     $ (0.24 )     $ (1.07 )     $ (0.54 )  
Diluted   $ (0.54 )     $ (0.24 )     $ (1.07 )     $ (0.54 )  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     44,131       41,697       43,438       41,482  
Diluted     44,131       41,697       43,438       41,482  

________________________
1   Cost of revenues excludes depreciation and amortization which are shown separately.


SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (In thousands)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020
Net loss continuing operations $ (14,786 )     $ (4,044 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Non-cash items 22,584       30,122    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 369       (24,470 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,167       1,608    
       
Investing activities:      
Purchases of fixed assets (1,250 )     (424 )  
Purchases of intangible assets and capitalized software (10,959 )     (8,685 )  
Other investing activities 550       2,175    
Net cash used in investing activities (11,659 )     (6,934 )  
       
Net cash provided by financing activities 2,687       9,991    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (296 )     (895 )  
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,101 )     3,770    
       
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 33,671       39,001    
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 32,570       $ 42,771    
                   

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:                
GAAP Revenue   $ 71,532       $ 76,535       $ 137,031       $ 153,657    
Less: Cost of revenues   27,142       29,480       55,779       64,951    
Gross Profit   44,390       47,055       81,252       88,706    
Add / (Less):                
Stock-based compensation expense   379       641       857       1,394    
Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense         243       27       283    
Adjusted Gross Profit   44,769       47,939       82,136       90,383    
Adjusted Gross Margin   62.6   %   62.6   %   59.9   %   58.8   %
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
GAAP Net loss attributable to Synchronoss   (23,946 )     (10,148 )     (46,506 )     (22,423 )  
Add / (Less):                
Stock-based compensation expense   2,345       4,987       5,066       10,156    
Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense   2,918       7,003       4,975       8,699    
Amortization expense   3,206       4,062       6,815       8,696    
Litigation, remediation and refiling costs   3,607       733       3,542       1,557    
Non-GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to Synchronoss   $ (11,870 )     $ 6,637       $ (26,108 )     $ 6,685    
                 
Diluted Non-GAAP Net (loss) income per share   $ (0.27 )     $ 0.16       $ (0.60 )     $ 0.16    
                 
Weighted shares outstanding - Dilutive   44,131       41,697       43,438       41,482    
                                 

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    Jun 30, 2021   Mar 31, 2021   Dec 31, 2020   Sep 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2020   Jun 30, 2021   Jun 30, 2020
                             
Net loss attributable to Synchronoss   $ (23,946 )     $ (22,560 )     $ (10,892 )     $ (15,367 )     $ (10,148 )     $ (46,506 )     $ (22,423 )  
Add / (Less):                            
Stock-based compensation expense   2,345       2,721       (3,410 )     4,391       4,987       5,066       10,156    
Restructuring, transition and cease-use lease expense   2,918       2,057       1,222       6,580       7,003       4,975       8,699    
Litigation, remediation and refiling costs, net   3,607       (65 )     1,145       1,943       733       3,542       1,557    
Depreciation and amortization   8,485       9,867       9,834       12,212       10,284       18,352       21,640    
Interest income   (25 )     (5 )     (9 )     (20 )     (1,509 )     (30 )     (1,567 )  
Interest Expense   144       95       75       72       84       239       329    
Other Income, net   (1,576 )     3,396       (3,793 )     (2,684 )     (1,367 )     1,820       (3,059 )  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   (201 )     (163 )     2,039       (8,744 )     (7,972 )     (364 )     (20,404 )  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   50       (336 )     101       60       165       (286 )     182    
Preferred dividend1   21,476       10,530       10,099       9,685       9,289       32,006       18,197    
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)   $ 13,277       $ 5,537       $ 6,411       $ 8,128       $ 11,549       $ 18,814       $ 13,307    

________________________

1     Includes $10.4 million preferred stock amortization costs accelerated due to Series A Preferred stock redemption.


    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
                 
Net Cash (used in) provided by operating activities   $ 5,906       $ 16,624       $ 8,167       $ 1,608    
Add / (Less):                
Capitalized software   (5,917 )     (4,257 )     (10,959 )     (8,685 )  
Property and equipment   (529 )     (175 )     (1,250 )     (424 )  
Free Cashflow   (540 )     12,192       (4,042 )     (7,501 )  
Add: Litigation, remediation and refiling costs   3,607       733       3,542       1,557    
Adjusted Free Cashflow   $ 3,067       $ 12,925       $ (500 )     $ (5,944 )  




