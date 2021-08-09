checkAd

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 22:10  |  18   |   |   

Please note that the limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate to make an informed investment judgment.MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial" or …

Please note that the limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate to make an informed investment judgment.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. A description of funds from operations, or FFO, FFO as adjusted for comparability, and Core FFO, both non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles in the United States) financial measures, are located at the end of this press release. All per share references are to fully-diluted weighted average shares of common stock and Non-controlling OP Units, unless otherwise noted. For further detail, please also refer to both the quarterly financial supplement and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which can be retrieved from the investors section of our website at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Summary Information (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data):


 
  As of and for the three months ended    
  		   
  		 

 
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     $ Change     % Change  
Operating Data:                        
Total operating revenue
  $ 33,371     $ 34,677     $ (1,306 )     (3.8 )%
Total operating expenses
    (24,987 )     (26,904 )     1,917       (7.1 )%
Other expense, net
    (6,263 )     (7,735 ) (1)   1,472       (19.0 )%
Net income
  $ 2,121     $ 38     $ 2,083       5,481.6 %
Less: Dividends attributable to preferred stock
    (2,856 )     (2,847 )     (9 )     0.3 %
Less: Series D Preferred Stock offering costs write off
    (2,141 )     -       (2,141 )     100.0 %
Less: Dividends attributable to senior common stock
    (177 )     (187 )     10       (5.3 )%
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders
  $ (3,053 )   $ (2,996 )   $ (57 )     1.9 %
Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization
    14,191       16,710       (2,519 )     (15.1 )%
Add: Loss on sale of real estate
    -       882       (882 )     (100.0 )%
Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
  $ 11,138     $ 14,596     $ (3,458 )     (23.7 )%
Add: Convertible senior common distributions
    177       187       (10 )     (5.3 )%
Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
  $ 11,315     $ 14,783     $ (3,468 )     (23.5 )%
Add: Series D Preferred Stock offering costs write off
    2,141       -       2,141       100.0 %
Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted, as adjusted for comparability
  $ 13,456     $ 14,783     $ (1,327 )     (9.0 )%

 
                               
Funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
    11,138       14,596       (3,458 )     (23.7 )%
Add (Less): Acquisition related expenses
    63       (122 )     185       (151.6 )%
Add (Less): PACE financing amortization, net
    41       (8 )     49       (612.5 )%
Add: Asset retirement obligation expense
    29       30       (1 )     (3.3 )%
Add: Series D preferred stock offering costs write off
    2,141       -       2,141       100.0 %
Add: Loan defeasance costs
    -       669       (669 )     (100.0 )%
Core funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
  $ 13,412     $ 15,165     $ (1,753 )     (11.6 )%
Add: Convertible senior common distributions
    177       187       (10 )     (5.3 )%
Core funds from operations available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
  $ 13,589     $ 15,352     $ (1,763 )     (11.5 )%

 
                               
Share and Per Share Data:
                               
Net loss attributable to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic and diluted
    (0.08 )     (0.08 )     -       - %
FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
    0.30       0.40       (0.10 )     (25.0 )%
FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
    0.30       0.40       (0.10 )     (25.0 )%
FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted, as adjusted for comparability
    0.36       0.40       (0.04 )     (10.0 )%
Core FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - basic
    0.37       0.42       (0.05 )     (11.9 )%
Core FFO available to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders - diluted
    0.37       0.42       (0.05 )     (11.9 )%
Weighted average shares of common stock and Non-controlling OP Units outstanding - basic
    36,651,761       36,214,406       437,355       1.2 %
Weighted average shares of common stock and Non-controlling OP Units outstanding - diluted
    37,209,799       36,806,562       403,237       1.1 %
Cash dividends declared per common share and Non-controlling OP Unit
  $ 0.37545     $ 0.37545     $ -       - %

 
                               
Financial Position
                               
Real estate, before accumulated depreciation
  $ 1,152,302     $ 1,143,960     $ 8,342       0.7 %
Total assets
  $ 1,089,224     $ 1,088,343     $ 881       0.1 %
Mortgage notes payable, net, borrowings under revolver, net and borrowings under term loan, net
  $ 660,059     $ 663,143     $ (3,084 )     (0.5 )%
Total equity and mezzanine equity
  $ 375,002     $ 372,449     $ 2,553       0.7 %
Properties owned
    121       120       1       0.8 %
Square feet owned
    15,538,585       15,513,385       25,200       0.2 %
Square feet leased
    96.5 %     95.5 %     1.0 %     1.0 %

(1) Includes a $0.9 million loss on sale, net, from the sale of two properties during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Activity:

  • Collected 100% of cash rents owed during the second quarter 2021: We collected 100% of cash rents due during April, May, and June;
  • Acquired property: Acquired a 25,200 square foot industrial facility in Baytown, Texas for $8.2 million, which is 100% leased to one tenant for 12.6 years;
  • Renewed leases: Renewed 471,567 square feet with remaining lease terms ranging from 6.1 to 9.5 years at three of our properties;
  • Leased vacant space: Leased 308,156 vacant square feet with lease terms ranging from 5.2 years to 12.5 years at three of our properties;
  • Issued preferred stock: Issued 4,000,000 shares of newly designated 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock, raising net proceeds of approximately $96.6 million;
  • Redeemed Series D Preferred Stock: Redeemed all of our 7.00% Series D Preferred Stock for a total redemption payment of approximately $88.3 million;
  • Issued common stock under ATM program: Issued 379,412 shares for net proceeds of $8.1 million; and
  • Paid distributions: Paid monthly cash distributions for the quarter totaling $0.37545 per share on our common stock and Non-controlling OP Units, $0.4374999 per share on our Series D Preferred Stock, $0.414063 per share on our Series E Preferred Stock, $0.375 per share on our Series F Preferred Stock, and $0.2625 per share on our senior common stock.

Second Quarter 2021 Results: Core FFO available to common shareholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $13.6 million, an 11.5% decrease when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, equaling $0.37 per share. Core FFO decreased due to a decline in lease acceleration rent at three of our properties in the first quarter 2021 and higher general and administrative expenses.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders and Non-controlling OP Unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.1 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $3.0 million, or $0.08 per share. A reconciliation of Core FFO to net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Core FFO, and a computation of basic and diluted Core FFO per weighted average share of common stock and Non-controlling OP Unit and basic and diluted net loss per weighted average share of common stock and Non-controlling OP Unit is set forth in the Summary Information table above.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter:

  • Collected 99% of July cash rent: Collected 99% of July cash rent owed;
  • Acquired property: Acquired an 80,604 square foot industrial facility in Pacific, Missouri for $22.1 million, which is 100% leased to one tenant with a remaining lease term of 17.4 years;
  • Renewed leases: Renewed 104,446 square feet with remaining lease terms ranging from 0.3 to 10.4 years at three of our properties;
  • Issued common stock under ATM program: Issued 95,218 shares for net proceeds of $2.1 million;
  • Issued Series F Preferred Stock: Issued 74,560 shares for net proceeds of $1.7 million; and
  • Declared distributions: Declared monthly cash distributions for July, August, and September 2021, totaling $0.37545 per share on our common stock and Non-controlling OP Units, $0.414063 per share on our Series E Preferred Stock, $0.375 per share on our Series G Preferred Stock, $0.375 per share on our Series F Preferred Stock, and $0.2625 per share on our senior common stock.

Comments from Gladstone Commercial's President, Bob Cutlip: "Our financial results reflect consistent performance and stabilized revenues from our tremendous same store property occupancy, rent collection and growth, accretive real estate investments made during 2020 and the first six months of 2021, and our ability to renew tenants, as well as our deleveraging and capital recycling programs. We had an outstanding start to 2021, by investing $41.1 million in three industrial assets in our target markets. We have continued our capital recycling program, whereby we have sold non-core assets and used the proceeds to de-lever our portfolio, as well as acquire properties in our target growth markets. We have successfully exited two non-core assets so far during 2021, and we have additional non-core assets we anticipate selling in the next one to two years that we believe will result in capital gains. We will continue to opportunistically sell non-core assets and redeploy the proceeds into stronger target growth markets with a focus on industrial investment opportunities. While we expect to face challenges due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, we feel strongly about the depth of our tenant credit underwriting. We have collected 100% of second quarter cash rents and 99% of July cash rents. We anticipate our tenants will successfully navigate the current economic climate and will be able to continue operating successfully when remaining operating restrictions are lifted and economic normalcy returns. Despite economic uncertainty, so far during 2021 we were able to lease 497,366 vacant square feet with four tenants and renew 768,874 square feet with eight tenants. We are in good standing on our credit facility, which continues to provide us added flexibility on our balance sheet. We amended our credit facility to add a $65.0 million term loan, with a $15.0 million delayed funding component, which was drawn subsequent to the end of the quarter to help fund an acquisition. We also raised $100.0 million with the issuance of our new 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock and used the majority of the proceeds to redeem our 7.00% Series D Preferred Stock, saving on dividend costs to lower our overall cost of capital. We are actively marketing our remaining vacant space and anticipate positive outcomes. We expect to continue to have access to the debt and equity markets, as necessary, for added liquidity. We are extremely pleased with our solid performance over the last several years. We believe our same store rents, which have increased by 2% annually in recent years, should be stable and rising as we continue our growth. We will continue to primarily focus on investing in our target markets, with an emphasis on industrial properties and actively managing our portfolio. We are looking forward to continued growth and success for our shareholders."

Conference Call: Gladstone Commercial will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions. A conference call replay will be available beginning one hour after the call and will be accessible through August 17, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13719720. The live audio broadcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will also be available on the investors section of our website, www.gladstonecommercial.com.

About Gladstone Commercial: Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2021, Gladstone Commercial has paid 199 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, Gladstone Commercial paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. Gladstone Commercial has never skipped, reduced or deferred a distribution on its common stock or preferred stock since its inception in 2003. Further information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

About the Gladstone Companies: Information on the business activities of the Gladstone family of funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations: For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly distribution-paying Gladstone family of funds, please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

FFO: The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and impairment losses on property, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO does not represent cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of its performance or to cash flow from operations as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. The Company believes that FFO per share provides investors with an additional context for evaluating its financial performance and as a supplemental measure to compare it to other REITs; however, comparisons of its FFO to the FFO of other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to potential differences in the application of the NAREIT definition used by such other REITs.

FFO as adjusted for comparability: FFO as adjusted for comparability is FFO adjusted for certain items that are not indicative of the results provided by the Company's operating portfolio and affect the comparability of the Company's period-over-period performance. These items include the adjustment for non-recurring expense adjustments related to the write off of offering costs pertaining to redeemed securities. Although the Company's calculation of FFO as adjusted for comparability differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs, the Company believes it is a meaningful supplemental measure of its operating performance. Accordingly, FFO as adjusted for comparability should be considered a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Core FFO: Core FFO is FFO adjusted for certain items that are not indicative of the results provided by the Company's operating portfolio and affect the comparability of the Company's period-over-period performance. These items include the adjustment for acquisition related expenses, gains or losses from early extinguishment of debt and any other non-recurring expense adjustments. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs, the Company believes it is a meaningful supplemental measure of its operating performance. Accordingly, Core FFO should be considered a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

The Company's presentation of FFO, as defined by NAREIT, FFO as adjusted for comparability, or presentation of Core FFO, does not represent cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indication of its performance or to cash flow from operations as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions.

The statements in this press release regarding the forecasted stability of Gladstone Commercial's income, its ability, plans or prospects to re-lease its unoccupied properties, and grow its portfolio are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties, although they are based on Gladstone Commercial's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Gladstone Commercial's ability to raise additional capital; availability and terms of capital and financing, both to fund its operations and to refinance its indebtedness as it matures; downturns in the current economic environment; the performance of its tenants; the impact of competition on its efforts to renew existing leases or re-lease space; and significant changes in interest rates. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by its forward-looking statements are disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, and other reports filed with the SEC. Gladstone Commercial cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gladstone Commercial undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Gladstone Commercial Corporation
+1-703-287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658937/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Rep ...

Gladstone Commercial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Please note that the limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate to make an informed investment judgment.MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial" or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Silver X to Upgrade Resources & Expand Development with New Results at Tangana Silver-Polymetallic ...
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering of Common Stock and Full ...
Salonpas(R) Launches Website for Healthcare Professionals - Product Samples, Clinical Study ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Perk Labs Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information
Accesswire | Analysen
04.08.21Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Ten Year Lease Renewal at San Antonio Office Building
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Gladstone Commercial Announces $22.0 Million Industrial Acquisition in Pacific, MO
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, Minnesota
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Accesswire | Analysen