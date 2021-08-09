DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Share Buyback Elmos Semiconductor SE: Cancellation of 1,940,000 treasury shares and public share buyback offer for up to 1,780,000 shares 09-Aug-2021 / 22:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

With the consent of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE ("Elmos" or the "Company") decided today, by making use of the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2020, to decrease the registered share capital from EUR 20,103,513.00 by EUR 1,940,000.00 to EUR 18,163,513.00 by way of cancellation of 1,940,000 no-par value bearer shares with a proportionate amount in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share to cancel treasury shares pursuant to section 71 (1) no. 8 sentence 6 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) and to submit a public share buyback offer to the shareholders of Elmos to repurchase up to 1,780,000 no-par value bearer shares (ISIN DE0005677108 / WKN 567710). This equals a share of up to 9.8% of the reduced registered share capital of the Company. The offer price per Elmos share offered for repurchase is EUR 36.00. The offer's acceptance period begins on August 12, 2021 and ends on August 25, 2021 at 24:00 hours Central European Summer Time (CEST).