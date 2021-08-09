checkAd

Dun & Bradstreet to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer, will:

  • Participate in the Needham FinTech & Digital Transformation Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
  • Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.dnb.com.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

