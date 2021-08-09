checkAd

Ouster Appoints Susan Heystee Chair of Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 22:10  |  20   |   |   

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, announced today the appointment of Susan Heystee as Chair of its Board of Directors. Ms. Heystee brings more than 30 years of experience as a business leader in software and automotive technology to her new leadership role.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005746/en/

Susan Heystee, Ouster Board of Directors' Chair (Photo: Business Wire)

Susan Heystee, Ouster Board of Directors' Chair (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Heystee has served as a member of the Ouster Board of Directors since September 2018 and as the Company’s Interim Chief Revenue Officer from January to July of this year. During this time, she supported Ouster’s transition from a private to public company, spearheaded key growth initiatives across its four verticals, and laid the groundwork for its new worldwide commercial organization.

She has held various leadership positions over her career, including Senior Vice President of the Global Automotive Business at Verizon Connect, and Executive Vice President of Global Sales and OEM Business at Telogis, which was later acquired by Verizon. She has also served as a member of the Board of Directors of revVana Inc., a private software company, since April 2020, and ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle charging network, since May 2021. Ms. Heystee holds Bachelor’s Degrees in mathematics and business from the University of Waterloo and an Executive MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I am excited to continue working closely with Susan in her new role as Chair of Ouster’s Board of Directors. Susan has been pivotal to Ouster over the last three years. With extensive experience in the technology sector and deep knowledge of market-driven strategies, she is well-positioned to lead our Board and advise the Company as we continue to scale to bring digital lidar to diverse end-markets across the world,” said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala.

For more information about Ouster’s Board of Directors, visit: https://investors.ouster.com/governance/board-of-directors

About Ouster
 Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster products offer an excellent combination of price and performance and are built to a set of requirements that are flexible enough to span hundreds of use cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. Ouster has approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Ouster Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ouster Appoints Susan Heystee Chair of Its Board of Directors Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, announced today the appointment of Susan Heystee as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:05 UhrOuster Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Ouster Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten