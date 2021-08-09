ScanSource Names Channel Veteran John DeLozier to President of Intelisys

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, today announced the appointment of John DeLozier to president of Intelisys, the nation’s leading provider of technology services and solutions. In this role, DeLozier will oversee all aspects of the business, including sales, supplier services, operations and marketing, with a focus on growth and enhancing partner and supplier relationships. DeLozier brings a unique blend of leadership in both the hardware and software markets, which will serve partners and suppliers well as they look to uncover new opportunities for growth and success.

DeLozier has worked with ScanSource for more than 20 years as both a partner and a supplier and will be a true differentiator for the company. He has an intrinsic knowledge of the business, built on his experience across multiple routes to market and extensive involvement with the agent and VAR communities – all making him remarkably well-suited for this position. DeLozier will be focused on leading the evolution of the company’s strategy – to deliver the hardware, software, connectivity and cloud services partners need to be successful. In support of this, he will oversee the development of innovative programs and tools to allow for enhanced partner insights, cross-sell and upsell opportunities. DeLozier is also committed to nurturing the culture of the business and will be focused on further advancing partner and supplier loyalty.

DeLozier is well-versed in supporting partners making the shift to cloud. He has played an integral role in the development and oversight of partner-focused programs aimed at helping channel partners transform their technology offerings. Most recently, DeLozier served as Senior Vice President, Global Channel Sales for 8X8. Prior to that, he served in leadership positions at CenturyLink, Unify and Virsae. He also spent nearly 20 years at Arrow System Integration, after selling the system integration company he co-founded, ACT, to Cross Telecom, which was later acquired by Arrow Electronics. In 2020, DeLozier was named Channel Influencer of the Year by Channel Partners/Channel Futures for his commitment to partners’ success in the channel. He has also been recognized as a CRN Channel Chief for the past five years and has received the Channel Partners Circle of Excellence Award.