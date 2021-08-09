American Vanguard Reports Second Quarter & First Half 2021 Results and Enters Into New Credit Agreement

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales were up 25% to $251 million in 2021, compared to $201 million in 2020

Net income was up 86% to $8.2 million in 2021, compared to $4.4 million in 2020

Earnings per diluted share were up 80% to $0.27 in 2021, compared to $0.15 in 2020

EBITDA was up 32% to $26.7 million in 2021, compared to $20.2 million in 2020

Eric Wintemute, Chairman and CEO of American Vanguard stated: “At the midpoint of 2021, we continue to see stronger market demand which has translated into improved growth and financial performance both domestically and abroad. Compared to our 2020 results, US Crop posted a 40% gain in net sales during the second quarter and 24% for the first half; US Non-Crop rose 54% in the quarter and 56% year-to-date; and International gained 10% quarterly and 17% through mid-year. Gross profit margins during the second quarter remained solid, at 44% for the US and a much improved 31% for our international business. The 29% improvement in overall net sales performance during the quarter was surpassed by a 32% increase in net income during that period.”

Mr. Wintemute continued: “In addition to recording improved financial performance during the second quarter, we accomplished three important milestones. Organizationally, we successfully integrated our non-crop business into a single management entity branded AMGUARD. Further, we completed the integration of our newly acquired entity, AgNova, into our Australian business, which has tripled our sales in that country. In addition, we negotiated a new credit facility with our bank consortium (to replace our existing facility) that provides expanded funding (up to $275 million plus a $150 million accordion) and flexibility for continued growth through acquisition, expansion of our green solutions portfolio, and investment in precision application technology.”

Mr. Wintemute concluded: “Looking forward, we believe that our Company is well positioned in both domestic and international markets. Assuming favorable market and pandemic trends, we maintain our previous outlook for 2021 with low double-digit revenue growth and comparatively stronger growth in both net income and EBITDA. These factors, coupled with well-managed operating expenses, should further strengthen our balance sheet. We look forward to giving you a more detailed presentation during our upcoming earnings call.”

Conference Call

Eric Wintemute, Chairman & CEO, Bob Trogele, EVP & COO and David T. Johnson, VP & CFO, will conduct a conference call focusing on the financial results and strategic themes...at 4:30 pm ET on August 9, 2021. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6744. Please call in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and ask for the American Vanguard call. The conference call will also be webcast live via the News and Media section of the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived on the Company’s web site.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy, the coronavirus pandemic, and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) ASSETS June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,559 $ 15,923 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,138 and $3,297, respectively 152,031 130,029 Other 10,766 8,444 Total receivables, net 162,797 138,473 Inventories, net 175,151 163,784 Prepaid expenses 13,896 10,499 Income taxes receivable 1,679 3,046 Total current assets 373,082 331,725 Property, plant and equipment, net 66,533 65,382 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,601 12,198 Intangible assets, net of amortization 195,655 197,514 Goodwill 48,154 52,108 Other assets 27,678 18,602 Deferred income tax assets, net 2,739 2,764 Total assets $ 735,442 $ 680,293 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of other liabilities $ 1,629 $ 2,647 Accounts payable 65,073 59,253 Deferred revenue 13,205 43,611 Accrued program costs 64,534 45,441 Accrued expenses and other payables 17,441 16,184 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,993 4,188 Total current liabilities 165,875 171,324 Long-term debt, net of deferred loan fees 149,378 107,442 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 17,655 8,177 Other liabilities, excluding current installments 8,209 9,054 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,954 23,560 Total liabilities 366,071 319,557 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 400,000 shares; none issued — — Common stock, $.10 par value per share; authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 34,261,651 shares at June 30, 2021 and 33,922,433 shares at December 31, 2020 3,428 3,394 Additional paid-in capital 97,813 96,642 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,911 ) (9,322 ) Retained earnings 295,201 288,182 387,531 378,896 Less treasury stock at cost, 3,061,040 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (18,160 ) (18,160 ) Total stockholders’ equity 369,371 360,736 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 735,442 $ 680,293

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 134,610 $ 104,555 $ 250,765 $ 200,517 Cost of sales (82,471 ) (64,249 ) (153,495 ) (121,830 ) Gross profit 52,139 40,306 97,270 78,687 Operating expenses (43,080 ) (33,579 ) (84,524 ) (70,124 ) Adjustment to bargain purchase gain on business acquisition (88 ) — (121 ) — Operating income 8,971 6,727 12,625 8,563 Change in fair value of an equity investment (295 ) 24 771 24 Other income — — 672 — Interest expense, net (1,013 ) (1,274 ) (1,959 ) (2,782 ) Income before provision for income taxes and loss on equity method investment 7,663 5,477 12,109 5,805 Income tax expense (2,445 ) (1,565 ) (3,807 ) (1,360 ) Income before loss on equity method investment 5,218 3,912 8,302 4,445 Loss from equity method investment (74 ) (25 ) (87 ) (38 ) Net income $ 5,144 $ 3,887 $ 8,215 $ 4,407 Earnings per common share—basic $ .17 $ .13 $ .28 $ .15 Earnings per common share—assuming dilution $ .17 $ .13 $ .27 $ .15 Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 29,930 29,413 29,834 29,350 Weighted average shares outstanding—assuming dilution 30,499 29,854 30,511 29,904

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF SALES (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months

ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 62,575 $ 44,670 $ 17,905 40 % U.S. non-crop 21,488 13,872 7,616 55 % U.S. total 84,063 58,542 25,521 44 % International 50,547 46,013 4,534 10 % Net sales: $ 134,610 $ 104,555 $ 30,055 29 % Gross profit: U.S. crop $ 26,805 $ 21,758 $ 5,047 23 % U.S. non-crop 9,782 7,029 2,753 39 % U.S. total 36,587 28,787 7,800 27 % International 15,552 11,519 4,033 35 % Total gross profit: $ 52,139 $ 40,306 $ 11,833 29 %

For the six months

ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change % Change Net sales: U.S. crop $ 117,330 $ 95,032 $ 22,298 23 % U.S. non-crop 38,941 24,865 14,076 57 % U.S. total 156,271 119,897 36,374 30 % International 94,494 80,620 13,874 17 % Net sales: $ 250,765 $ 200,517 $ 50,248 25 % Gross profit: U.S. crop $ 48,076 $ 46,003 $ 2,073 5 % U.S. non-crop 19,165 11,748 7,417 63 % U.S. total 67,241 57,751 9,490 16 % International 30,029 20,936 9,093 43 % Total gross profit: $ 97,270 $ 78,687 $ 18,583 24 %

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands), (Unaudited) For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 8,215 $ 4,407 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 10,697 9,665 Amortization of other long-term assets 2,044 1,965 Accretion of discounted liabilities (9 ) 7 Amortization of deferred loan fees 162 139 Provision for bad debts 945 392 Loan principal and interest forgiveness (672 ) — Adjustment to contingent consideration 1,014 — Stock-based compensation 3,598 2,545 Change in deferred income taxes (353 ) (1,562 ) Change in fair value of an equity investment (771 ) — Net foreign currency adjustments (147 ) 594 Loss from equity method investment 87 38 Adjustment to bargain purchase gain on business acquisition 121 — Changes in assets and liabilities associated with operations: (Increase) decrease in net receivables (25,317 ) 16,421 Increase in inventories (11,464 ) (21,706 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (3,696 ) (2,297 ) Decrease in income tax receivable 1,374 899 (Decrease) increase in net operating lease liability (120 ) 7 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 6,190 (12,351 ) Decrease in deferred revenue (30,407 ) (2,431 ) Increase in accrued program costs 19,098 12,577 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses 507 (2,394 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (18,904 ) 6,915 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (5,075 ) (6,386 ) Acquisition of product lines (10,000 ) — Intangible assets (241 ) (3,889 ) Investments (184 ) (1,190 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,500 ) (11,465 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net borrowings under line of credit agreement 41,774 10,502 Payment of contingent consideration (250 ) (1,227 ) Net payments from the issuance of common stock (sale of stock under ESPP, exercise of stock options, and shares purchased for tax withholding) (2,393 ) (2,123 ) Payment of cash dividends (1,189 ) (1,168 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 37,942 5,984 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,538 1,434 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 98 585 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,923 6,581 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 19,559 $ 8,600 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,873 $ 2,902 Income taxes, net $ 2,757 $ 1,901 Non-cash transactions: ROU assets exchanged for lease liabilities $ 12,067 $ 1,502

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA For the three and six months June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income, as reported $ 5,144 $ 3,887 $ 8,215 $ 4,407 Provision for income taxes 2,445 1,565 3,807 1,360 Interest expense, net 1,013 1,274 1,959 2,782 Depreciation and amortization 6,138 5,901 12,741 11,630 EBITDA2 $ 14,740 $ 12,627 $ 26,722 $ 20,179

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA is not a financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other financial measure so calculated and presented, nor as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The items excluded from EBITDA are detailed in the reconciliation attached to this news release. Other companies (including the Company’s competitors) may define EBITDA differently.

