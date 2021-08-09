Waitr Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Execution of Definitive Agreements to Purchase Several Payment Processing Businesses

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand ordering and delivery, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $49.2 million, compared to $50.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $60.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenue was $100.1 million, compared to $104.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Average Daily Orders increased to 38,583 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 37,627 for the first quarter of 2021. Active Diners as of June 30, 2021 were substantially consistent with the Active Diners as of March 31, 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.6 million, compared to net loss of $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and net income of $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss 1 was $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Loss per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.05 compared to loss per share of $0.03 in the first quarter of 2021 and net income per share for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.10. Adjusted loss per diluted share 2 for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.04, compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.01 for the first quarter of 2021 and $0.11 for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, compared to $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $16.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, we invested in several key areas of the business, with the expectation of positioning ourselves for long-term growth: At June 30, 2021, we had our highest level of active drivers since inception. During the second quarter of 2021, our continued investment in driver supply led to elevated driver costs in the first two quarters of 2021, but these driver costs started to decrease in the later part of the second quarter of 2021; Addition of QSR and other national brands to the platform, such as Potbelly, Long John Silver's, KFC, Smoothie King, Applebee's, Red Robin, causing compression in revenue per order; Focused efforts on our new market launch and geographic expansion strategy as well as corresponding diner incentives in connection therewith; Enhancement of our customer, restaurant partner, and driver support operations; and Acceleration of hiring product and engineering personnel to further refine our technology platform.

As of June 30, 2021, cash on hand was $60.5 million.

____________________ 1 Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) is included in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share” table below. 2 Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated based on adjusted net income (loss). A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) is included in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share” table below. 3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is included in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure/Adjusted EBITDA” table below.

“During the second quarter of 2021, we expanded our scope of delivery and restaurant selection for our diners, adding a variety of additional national brands to our platform and entered new markets in cities and towns we perceived to need expanded delivery options. With over 25,000 restaurants on our platform and a growing footprint in many undeserved areas, we plan to continue to expand our market presence in the on-demand delivery sector,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr.

“Our independent contractor driver base is at its highest level since inception, a reflection of our ongoing recruiting efforts and focus on providing quality service to our diners and restaurant partners. Our driver labor cost during the first two quarters was higher than normal due to the overall national tight labor market during this period. We continue to support our restaurant partners and the communities we serve,” added Mr. Grimstad.

“We recently launched a comprehensive strategic initiative to change our corporate name, brand and visual identity, reflecting our ongoing commitment to innovation, continued expansion into new delivery verticals, and anticipated expansion into other related sectors. We are excited to begin the process and ultimately identify a corporate name that unifies our current and future service offerings, as well as reflects our long-term business strategy of servicing our ecosystem of diners, restaurants and independent contractor drivers,” continued Mr. Grimstad.

“We recently executed definitive purchase agreements to purchase payment processing companies ProMerchant LLC, Cape Cod Merchant Services LLC and Flow Payments LLC, three players in the merchant processing solutions space. These acquisitions in the fintech sector will further supplement our offerings as we continue to diversify the Company beyond third-party food delivery.”

“We invested in the recent Series-D preferred round of Figure Technologies Inc. and are working on an agreement expected to facilitate the use of the Figure Technologies’ mobile banking blockchain application as a real-time payment option for our diners and independent contractor drivers, as well as providing additional disbursement solutions for our restaurant partners. Figure Technology operates in a sector that is transforming payment options, lending and other financial transactions, and we continue to view fintech solutions as a growth opportunity,” concluded Mr. Grimstad.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results today at 5 p.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 430-8332, or for international callers (323) 289-6581. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 6688695. The replay will be available until Monday, August 16, 2021.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of June 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 900 cities.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as defined by the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s financial results, implementation of strategic initiatives and future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect Waitr’s current expectations and projections about future events, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “strategy,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business and operations, and those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Waitr’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Waitr’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be set forth in Waitr’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which will be filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021, and should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Waitr’s filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Waitr’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Waitr disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Waitr.

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE $ 49,167 $ 60,506 $ 100,097 $ 104,749 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operations and support 31,273 30,547 61,611 56,912 Sales and marketing 4,500 2,740 8,516 5,566 Research and development 854 1,167 1,853 2,637 General and administrative 12,505 10,094 22,691 20,872 Depreciation and amortization 2,965 2,075 5,882 4,139 Intangible and other asset impairments — 29 — 29 Loss on disposal of assets 162 3 159 11 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 52,259 46,655 100,712 90,166 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (3,092 ) 13,851 (615 ) 14,583 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) AND LOSSES (GAINS), NET Interest expense 1,681 2,490 3,582 5,404 Interest income — (21 ) — (81 ) Other expense 835 712 5,099 675 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,608 ) 10,670 (9,296 ) 8,585 Income tax expense 33 17 57 34 NET INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (5,641 ) $ 10,653 $ (9,353 ) $ 8,551 INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.10 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.09 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 115,644,790 95,053,207 113,998,589 85,968,962 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 115,644,790 105,951,232 113,998,589 91,769,460

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 60,548 $ 84,706 Accounts receivable, net 3,883 2,954 Capitalized contract costs, current 1,015 737 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,842 6,657 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 73,288 95,054 Property and equipment, net 4,964 3,503 Capitalized contract costs, noncurrent 3,117 2,429 Goodwill 121,077 106,734 Intangible assets, net 33,363 23,924 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,903 — Other noncurrent assets 1,160 588 TOTAL ASSETS $ 241,872 $ 232,232 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 6,642 $ 4,382 Restaurant food liability 4,215 4,301 Accrued payroll 3,633 4,851 Short-term loans for insurance financing 5,465 2,726 Income tax payable 179 122 Operating lease liabilities 1,603 — Other current liabilities 24,242 13,922 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 45,979 30,304 Long term debt - related party 81,214 94,218 Accrued medical contingency 16,728 16,987 Operating lease liabilities 3,622 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,385 2,627 TOTAL LIABILITIES 148,928 144,136 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.0001 par value 11 11 Additional paid in capital 466,192 451,991 Accumulated deficit (373,259 ) (363,906 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 92,944 88,096 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 241,872 $ 232,232

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,353 ) $ 8,551 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Non-cash interest expense 1,485 4,453 Amortization of operating lease assets 696 — Stock-based compensation 4,465 1,450 Loss on disposal of assets 159 11 Depreciation and amortization 5,882 4,139 Intangible and other asset impairments — 29 Amortization of capitalized contract costs 423 183 Other non-cash income — (22 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (614 ) (2,849 ) Capitalized contract costs (1,389 ) (1,736 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,008 ) 2,823 Other noncurrent assets (386 ) — Accounts payable 1,623 951 Restaurant food liability (86 ) (84 ) Income tax payable 57 34 Operating lease liabilities (780 ) — Accrued payroll (1,368 ) (265 ) Accrued medical contingency (258 ) (112 ) Accrued workers’ compensation liability — (1 ) Other current liabilities 6,452 1,232 Other noncurrent liabilities (64 ) 174 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,936 18,961 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (589 ) (381 ) Internally developed software (4,137 ) (1,335 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12,706 ) (290 ) Collections on notes receivable — 36 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 13 7 Net cash used in investing activities (17,419 ) (1,963 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock — 22,944 Equity issuance costs — (359 ) Payments on long-term loan (14,472 ) — Borrowings under short-term loans for insurance financing 5,209 1,906 Payments on short-term loans for insurance financing (2,471 ) (3,415 ) Payments on acquisition loans (132 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8 39 Taxes paid related to net settlement on stock-based compensation (817 ) (728 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,675 ) 20,387 Net change in cash (24,158 ) 37,385 Cash, beginning of period 84,706 29,317 Cash, end of period $ 60,548 $ 66,702 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 2,097 $ 951 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of convertible notes to stock $ — $ 11,888 Stock issued as consideration in acquisition 10,545 — Noncash impact of operating lease assets 5,600 — Noncash impact of operating lease liabilities 6,005 —

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is not required by, nor presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, loss on disposal of assets, intangible and other asset impairments, business combination related expenditures and other non-recurring adjustments, accrued legal contingency and restructuring expenses. We use this non-GAAP financial measure as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions and restructuring, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets, the impact of stock-based compensation expense and other items that do not reflect our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (5,641 ) $ 10,653 $ (9,353 ) $ 8,551 Interest expense 1,681 2,490 3,582 5,404 Income taxes 33 17 57 34 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,965 2,075 5,882 4,139 Stock-based compensation expense 2,387 602 4,465 1,450 Loss on disposal of assets 162 3 159 11 Intangible and other asset impairments — 29 — 29 Business combination related expenditures and other non-recurring adjustments 236 — 1,304 — Accrued legal contingency 700 — 4,700 — Restructuring expenses — 850 — 850 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 2,523 $ 16,719 $ 10,796 $ 20,468

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER DILUTED SHARE (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are not required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. We define adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share as adjusted net income (loss) divided by our weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted. Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) plus business combination related expenditures and other non-recurring adjustments, accrued legal contingency and restructuring expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they facilitate period to period comparisons of operating performance, by excluding potential differences primarily caused by non-recurring items. Business combination related expenses, accrued legal contingency and restructuring expenses are considered non-recurring items. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share or other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss), along with adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, is provided below:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (5,641 ) $ 10,653 $ (9,353 ) $ 8,551 Business combination related expenditures and other non-recurring adjustments 236 — 1,304 — Accrued legal contingency 700 — 4,700 — Restructuring expenses — 850 — 850 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (4,705 ) $ 11,503 $ (3,349 ) $ 9,401 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 115,644,790 105,951,232 113,998,589 91,769,460 Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.10

