Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Revenue, active vessels, average day rate, active utilization, and operating margin were all up on a consolidated basis in the second quarter. Individual geographic segments were mixed, but the overall trend and our outlook are constructive as we proceed through the remainder of the year. We continued our track record of generating meaningful free cash flow during the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter, we generated $26.0 million of free cash flow, and over the trailing 12 months we have generated $84.0 million. The scalable shore base infrastructure we built over the past few years is helping us drive reliable and increasing free cash flow generation, as demonstrated by the substantial incremental operating income margins in the quarter.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $90.0 million and $173.5 million, respectively, compared with $102.3 million and $218.7 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Tidewater's net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, were $29.5 million ($0.72 per common share) and $64.8 million ($1.59 per common share), respectively, compared with $110.6 million ($2.74 per common share) and $129.1 million ($3.21 per common share) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were severance expenses of $0.8 and $0.9 million, respectively; and a credit loss impairment credit of $1.0 million for both periods. Excluding these items, we would have reported a net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $29.7 million ($0.73 per common share) and $64.9 million ($1.59 per common share), respectively. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $111.5 million and $121.8 million, respectively, in long-lived asset impairments, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guarantee obligations, and one-time severance expenses. Excluding these costs, we would have reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $0.9 million ($0.02 per common share) and a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $7.3 million (or $0.18 per common share).

“During the second quarter of 2021, revenue improved 7.7% sequentially, driven primarily by vessels reactivated in response to the increase in activity in the Europe and Mediterranean and West Africa regions. During the second quarter, we reactivated seven vessels, bringing the total number of vessel reactivations to 12 during the first six months of 2021.

“At the end of the second quarter, we had $135.2 million of principal outstanding on our senior secured notes, which are scheduled to mature in August 2022, along with $151.4 million of cash on the balance sheet. We continue to monitor the debt capital markets for the optimal timing of a potential refinance of all or a portion of these notes, as early repayment of this debt carries a significant pre-payment penalty. During the quarter, we decreased our net debt position by $21.1 million, ending the second quarter with $4.5 million of net debt on the balance sheet. We remain dedicated to our objective of meaningful free cash flow generation though the maturity of these notes and thereafter.

“Our ongoing fleet development program includes the sale or responsible recycling of vessels that are deemed uneconomic or which otherwise do not meet our future strategic goals, and during the second quarter we disposed of seven vessels and other assets for $18.6 million. We expect both the sale and recycling of vessels to taper off in the next 12 months as we work through the 14 vessels remaining in assets held for sale.

“Lastly, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 Delta variant. Similar to the steps we took in 2020 to protect our employees and our cash generation capability, we will take appropriate steps to continue to safeguard our employees and optimize our business as these later phases of the pandemic unfold. We have not seen a significant impact to our operations due to the Delta variant, although we were originally anticipating the additional costs of the pandemic to wane throughout 2021 and we now anticipate those costs to continue at the same level for the next few quarters. The new phase of the pandemic, however, doesn’t seem to be limiting broader market inertia and, in fact, we continue to see activity increase in most geographic regions.”

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of June 30, 2021, the company also has the following in-the-money warrants.

Common Shares Outstanding 41,000,575 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 639,354 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 669,601 Total 42,309,530

Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ending June 30, 2021 on August 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and asking for the “Tidewater” call just prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on August 10, 2021 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on September 10, 2021. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, and generation activities worldwide.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 88,514 $ 100,975 $ 169,507 $ 212,949 Other operating revenues 1,439 1,369 3,950 5,763 Total revenues 89,953 102,344 173,457 218,712 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 64,263 64,774 125,283 143,599 Costs of other operating revenues 581 171 1,648 2,844 General and administrative 16,787 17,597 32,830 39,017 Depreciation and amortization 28,549 28,144 58,276 55,251 Long-lived asset impairments and other — 55,482 — 65,689 Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit) (1,000 ) 53,581 (1,000 ) 53,581 Affiliate guarantee obligation — 2,000 — 2,000 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net 932 (1,660 ) 2,880 (6,991 ) 110,112 220,089 219,917 354,990 Operating loss (20,159 ) (117,745 ) (46,460 ) (136,278 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 422 (2,076 ) (428 ) (1,212 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies 52 — (1,797 ) — Dividend income from unconsolidated company — 17,150 — 17,150 Interest income and other, net 8 696 31 812 Interest and other debt costs, net (3,944 ) (5,959 ) (8,485 ) (12,101 ) Total other expense (3,462 ) 9,811 (10,679 ) 4,649 Loss before income taxes (23,621 ) (107,934 ) (57,139 ) (131,629 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 6,026 2,730 8,035 (2,441 ) Net loss $ (29,647 ) $ (110,664 ) $ (65,174 ) $ (129,188 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (185 ) (41 ) (397 ) (120 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (29,462 ) $ (110,623 ) $ (64,777 ) $ (129,068 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.72 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (3.21 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.72 ) $ (2.74 ) $ (1.59 ) $ (3.21 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 40,899 40,306 40,808 40,203 Adjusted weighted average common shares 40,899 40,306 40,808 40,203

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,157 $ 149,933 Restricted cash 20,284 2,079 Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $2,099 and $1,516 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 90,229 112,623 Due from affiliates, less allowance for credit losses of $70,695 and $71,800 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 64,922 62,050 Marine operating supplies 15,404 15,876 Assets held for sale 17,214 34,396 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,953 11,692 Total current assets 355,163 388,649 Net properties and equipment 731,659 780,318 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 40,372 56,468 Other assets 24,539 25,742 Total assets $ 1,151,733 $ 1,251,177 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,189 $ 16,981 Accrued expenses 50,532 52,422 Due to affiliates 59,759 53,194 Current portion of long-term debt 7,355 27,797 Other current liabilities 28,825 32,785 Total current liabilities 162,660 183,179 Long-term debt 148,612 164,934 Other liabilities and deferred credits 80,723 79,792 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 41 41 Additional paid-in-capital 1,373,727 1,371,809 Accumulated deficit (613,708 ) (548,931 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,082 ) (804 ) Total stockholder's equity 758,978 822,115 Noncontrolling interests 760 1,157 Total equity 759,738 823,272 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,151,733 $ 1,251,177

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (29,647 ) $ (110,664 ) $ (65,174 ) $ (129,188 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in pension plan and supplemental pension plan liability, net of tax of $0, $0.2 million, $0 and $0.2 million, respectively (207 ) 448 (278 ) 817 Total comprehensive loss $ (29,854 ) $ (110,216 ) $ (65,452 ) $ (128,371 )

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Six Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (65,174 ) $ (129,188 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,694 34,271 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 21,582 20,980 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 1,986 1,357 Provision for deferred income taxes 648 206 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net 2,880 (6,991 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 59 — Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit) (1,000 ) 53,581 Affiliate guarantee obligation — 2,000 Long-lived asset impairments and other — 65,689 Stock-based compensation expense 2,676 2,736 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net: Trade and other receivables 22,394 (4,991 ) Changes in due to/from affiliates, net 4,693 3,242 Accounts payable (792 ) (10,390 ) Accrued expenses (2,074 ) (13,007 ) Deferred drydocking and survey costs (6,771 ) (28,964 ) Other, net (7,234 ) (3,354 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,567 (12,823 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from asset dispositions 29,560 20,906 Additions to properties and equipment (1,861 ) (4,075 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 27,699 16,831 Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (37,901 ) (4,742 ) Debt modification costs (855 ) (612 ) Debt extinguishment premium (59 ) — Tax on share-based awards (758 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (39,573 ) (5,354 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,307 ) (1,346 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 155,225 227,608 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 153,918 $ 226,262

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized 7,028 10,734 Income taxes 6,609 6,461

Note (A): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2021 includes $2.5 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at March 31, 2021 $ 41 1,372,846 (584,246 ) (875 ) 945 788,711 Total comprehensive loss — — (29,462 ) (207 ) (185 ) (29,854 ) Amortization of share-based awards — 881 — — — 881 Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 41 1,373,727 (613,708 ) (1,082 ) 760 759,738 Balance at March 31, 2020 $ 40 1,368,325 (371,134 ) 133 1,532 998,896 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — (110,623 ) 448 (41 ) (110,216 ) Amortization of share-based awards — 1,320 — — — 1,320 Balance at June 30, 2020 $ 40 1,369,645 (481,757 ) 581 1,491 890,000

Six Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income (loss) interest Total Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 41 1,371,809 (548,931 ) (804 ) 1,157 823,272 Total comprehensive loss — — (64,777 ) (278 ) (397 ) (65,452 ) Amortization of share-based awards — 1,918 — — — 1,918 Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 41 1,373,727 (613,708 ) (1,082 ) 760 759,738 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 40 1,367,521 (352,526 ) (236 ) 1,611 1,016,410 Total comprehensive income (loss) — — (129,068 ) 817 (120 ) (128,371 ) Adoption of credit loss accounting standard — — (163 ) — — (163 ) Amortization of share-based awards — 2,124 — — — 2,124 Balance at June 30, 2020 $ 40 1,369,645 (481,757 ) 581 1,491 890,000

The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel revenues: Americas $ 23,481 27 % $ 34,044 34 % $ 49,705 29 % $ 65,903 31 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 25,628 29 % 23,983 24 % 50,042 30 % 48,811 23 % Europe/Mediterranean 22,467 25 % 20,620 20 % 37,216 22 % 50,111 24 % West Africa 16,938 19 % 22,328 22 % 32,544 19 % 48,124 23 % Total vessel revenues $ 88,514 100 % $ 100,975 100 % $ 169,507 100 % $ 212,949 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 37,685 43 % $ 38,691 38 % $ 72,847 43 % $ 83,178 39 % Repair and maintenance 9,534 11 % 6,656 7 % 18,971 11 % 17,254 8 % Insurance (137 ) (0 )% 2,010 2 % 486 1 % 3,795 2 % Fuel, lube and supplies 6,541 7 % 6,383 6 % 12,401 7 % 16,135 8 % Other 10,640 12 % 11,034 11 % 20,578 12 % 23,237 11 % Total vessel operating costs 64,263 73 % 64,774 64 % 125,283 74 % 143,599 67 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 24,251 27 % $ 36,201 36 % $ 44,224 26 % $ 69,350 33 %

Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization.

The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas $ (4,940 ) (5 )% $ 4,505 4 % $ (6,591 ) (4 )% $ 3,341 2 % Middle East/Asia Pacific 266 0 % 599 1 % (1,587 ) (1 )% (257 ) (0 )% Europe/Mediterranean (1,986 ) (2 )% (1,750 ) (2 )% (10,007 ) (6 )% (203 ) (0 )% West Africa (5,355 ) (6 )% (3,984 ) (4 )% (12,122 ) (7 )% (8,847 ) (4 )% Other operating profit 858 1 % 1,198 1 % 2,302 1 % 2,919 1 % (11,157 ) (12 )% 568 1 % (28,005 ) (16 )% (3,047 ) (1 )% Corporate expenses (A) (9,070 ) (10 )% (8,910 ) (9 )% (16,575 ) (10 )% (18,952 ) (9 )% Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net (932 ) (1 )% 1,660 2 % (2,880 ) (2 )% 6,991 3 % Affiliate credit loss impairment (expense) credit 1,000 1 % (53,581 ) (52 )% 1,000 1 % (53,581 ) (24 )% Affiliate guarantee obligation — 0 % (2,000 ) (2 )% — 0 % (2,000 ) (1 )% Long-lived asset impairments and other — 0 % (55,482 ) (54 )% — 0 % (65,689 ) (30 )% Operating loss $ (20,159 ) (22 )% $ (117,745 ) (115 )% $ (46,460 ) (27 )% $ (136,278 ) (62 )%

Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include stock-based compensation of $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include stock-based compensation of $1.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, include $0.8 million and $0.9 million in one-time restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, include $0.4 million and $0.6 million in one-time restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 88,514 80,993 87,830 85,395 100,975 Other operating revenues 1,439 2,511 4,029 1,072 1,369 Total revenues 89,953 83,504 91,859 86,467 102,344 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs (A) 64,263 61,020 63,397 61,784 64,774 Costs of other operating revenue 581 1,067 342 219 171 General and administrative (A) 16,787 16,043 16,992 17,438 17,597 Depreciation and amortization 28,549 29,727 30,681 30,777 28,144 Long-lived asset impairments and other — — 6,475 1,945 55,482 Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit) (1,000 ) — (600 ) — 53,581 Affiliate guarantee obligation — — — — 2,000 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net 932 1,948 (80 ) (520 ) (1,660 ) Total operating costs and expenses 110,112 109,805 117,207 111,643 220,089 Operating loss (20,159 ) (26,301 ) (25,348 ) (25,176 ) (117,745 ) Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 422 (850 ) (2,880 ) (1,153 ) (2,076 ) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies 52 (1,849 ) 164 — — Dividend income from unconsolidated company — — — — 17,150 Interest income and other, net 8 23 144 272 696 Interest and other debt costs, net (3,944 ) (4,541 ) (5,984 ) (6,071 ) (5,959 ) Total other expense (3,462 ) (7,217 ) (8,556 ) (6,952 ) 9,811 Loss before income taxes (23,621 ) (33,518 ) (33,904 ) (32,128 ) (107,934 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 6,026 2,009 (4,477 ) 5,953 2,730 Net loss (29,647 ) (35,527 ) (29,427 ) (38,081 ) (110,664 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (185 ) (212 ) (180 ) (154 ) (41 ) Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (29,462 ) (35,315 ) (29,247 ) (37,927 ) (110,623 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.72 ) (0.87 ) (0.72 ) (0.94 ) (2.74 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.72 ) (0.87 ) (0.72 ) (0.94 ) (2.74 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 40,899 40,716 40,604 40,405 40,306 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 40,899 40,716 40,604 40,405 40,306 Vessel operating margin $ 24,251 19,973 24,433 23,611 36,201 Note (A) One-time restructuring and integration related costs $ 795 103 291 641 446

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ASSETS 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,157 131,858 149,933 192,243 203,119 Restricted cash 20,284 9,061 2,079 26,401 19,880 Trade and other receivables, net 90,229 99,865 112,623 100,583 115,008 Due from affiliate, net 64,922 62,474 62,050 65,692 65,766 Marine operating supplies 15,404 15,676 15,876 17,808 20,580 Assets held for sale 17,214 31,214 34,396 19,163 29,064 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,953 13,594 11,692 18,925 20,350 Total current assets 355,163 363,742 388,649 440,815 473,767 Net properties and equipment 731,659 754,707 780,318 820,876 839,912 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 40,372 46,648 56,468 63,975 74,585 Other assets 24,539 23,833 25,742 25,108 27,411 Total assets $ 1,151,733 1,188,930 1,251,177 $ 1,350,774 $ 1,415,675 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,189 14,622 16,981 12,953 17,111 Accrued expenses 50,532 48,466 52,422 55,811 60,993 Due to affiliates 59,759 56,356 53,194 53,355 48,803 Current portion of long-term debt 7,355 18,201 27,797 9,576 9,437 Other current liabilities 28,825 35,003 32,785 31,599 25,815 Total current liabilities 162,660 172,648 183,179 163,294 162,159 Long-term debt 148,612 148,337 164,934 246,179 273,215 Other liabilities and deferred credits 80,723 79,234 79,792 87,724 90,301 Equity: Common stock 41 41 41 40 40 Additional paid-in-capital 1,373,727 1,372,846 1,371,809 1,370,778 1,369,645 Accumulated deficit (613,708 ) (584,246 ) (548,931 ) (519,684 ) (481,757 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,082 ) (875 ) (804 ) 1,106 581 Total stockholder's equity 758,978 787,766 822,115 852,240 888,509 Noncontrolling interests 760 945 1,157 1,337 1,491 Total equity 759,738 788,711 823,272 853,577 890,000 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,151,733 1,188,930 1,251,177 1,350,774 1,415,675 Supplemental information Due from related parties, net of due to related parties: Sonatide (Angola) $ 5,163 6,118 8,856 12,337 16,963

TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 17,796 19,876 25,706 22,836 27,858 Towing-supply 4,535 4,817 4,603 4,119 4,455 Other 1,150 1,531 1,759 1,750 1,731 Total 23,481 26,224 32,068 28,705 34,044 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater $ 17,264 15,931 16,822 13,819 14,195 Towing-supply 8,364 8,483 8,220 9,461 9,788 Total 25,628 24,414 25,042 23,280 23,983 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater $ 22,293 14,588 15,621 17,578 20,476 Towing-supply 11 — — (13 ) — Other 163 161 154 151 144 Total 22,467 14,749 15,775 17,716 20,620 West Africa fleet: Deepwater $ 8,814 7,909 6,237 4,905 8,748 Towing-supply 5,564 4,879 5,202 7,711 11,029 Other 2,560 2,818 3,506 3,078 2,552 Total $ 16,938 15,606 14,945 15,694 22,329 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater $ 66,167 58,304 64,386 59,137 71,277 Towing-supply 18,474 18,179 18,025 21,278 25,271 Other 3,873 4,510 5,419 4,980 4,427 Total $ 88,514 80,993 87,830 85,395 100,975

TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: Deepwater 27 29 32 32 32 Towing-supply 8 8 10 12 15 Other 3 3 3 3 3 Total 38 40 45 47 50 Stacked vessels (13 ) (12 ) (15 ) (17 ) (17 ) Active vessels 25 28 30 30 33 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater 20 21 21 22 26 Towing-supply 18 20 22 23 26 Total 38 41 43 45 52 Stacked vessels (1 ) (3 ) (3 ) (4 ) (9 ) Active vessels 37 38 40 41 43 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: Deepwater 29 31 31 32 36 Towing-supply — — — — 1 Total 29 31 31 32 37 Stacked vessels (8 ) (14 ) (16 ) (17 ) (17 ) Active vessels 21 17 15 15 20 West Africa fleet: Deepwater 20 20 20 25 26 Towing-supply 11 12 13 17 18 Other 26 26 23 16 19 Total 57 58 56 58 63 Stacked vessels (22 ) (25 ) (26 ) (31 ) (21 ) Active vessels 35 33 30 27 42 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater 96 101 104 111 120 Towing-supply 37 40 45 52 60 Other 29 29 26 19 22 Total 162 170 175 182 202 Stacked vessels (44 ) (54 ) (60 ) (69 ) (64 ) Active vessels 118 116 115 113 138 Total active 118 116 115 113 138 Total stacked 44 54 60 69 64 Total joint venture and other vessels 3 3 3 3 3 Total 165 173 178 185 205