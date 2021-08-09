Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $90.0 million and $173.5 million, respectively, compared with $102.3 million and $218.7 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Tidewater's net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, were $29.5 million ($0.72 per common share) and $64.8 million ($1.59 per common share), respectively, compared with $110.6 million ($2.74 per common share) and $129.1 million ($3.21 per common share) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were severance expenses of $0.8 and $0.9 million, respectively; and a credit loss impairment credit of $1.0 million for both periods. Excluding these items, we would have reported a net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $29.7 million ($0.73 per common share) and $64.9 million ($1.59 per common share), respectively. Included in the net losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were $111.5 million and $121.8 million, respectively, in long-lived asset impairments, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guarantee obligations, and one-time severance expenses. Excluding these costs, we would have reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $0.9 million ($0.02 per common share) and a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $7.3 million (or $0.18 per common share).
Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Revenue, active vessels, average day rate, active utilization, and operating margin were all up on a consolidated basis in the second quarter. Individual geographic segments were mixed, but the overall trend and our outlook are constructive as we proceed through the remainder of the year. We continued our track record of generating meaningful free cash flow during the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter, we generated $26.0 million of free cash flow, and over the trailing 12 months we have generated $84.0 million. The scalable shore base infrastructure we built over the past few years is helping us drive reliable and increasing free cash flow generation, as demonstrated by the substantial incremental operating income margins in the quarter.
“During the second quarter of 2021, revenue improved 7.7% sequentially, driven primarily by vessels reactivated in response to the increase in activity in the Europe and Mediterranean and West Africa regions. During the second quarter, we reactivated seven vessels, bringing the total number of vessel reactivations to 12 during the first six months of 2021.
“At the end of the second quarter, we had $135.2 million of principal outstanding on our senior secured notes, which are scheduled to mature in August 2022, along with $151.4 million of cash on the balance sheet. We continue to monitor the debt capital markets for the optimal timing of a potential refinance of all or a portion of these notes, as early repayment of this debt carries a significant pre-payment penalty. During the quarter, we decreased our net debt position by $21.1 million, ending the second quarter with $4.5 million of net debt on the balance sheet. We remain dedicated to our objective of meaningful free cash flow generation though the maturity of these notes and thereafter.
“Our ongoing fleet development program includes the sale or responsible recycling of vessels that are deemed uneconomic or which otherwise do not meet our future strategic goals, and during the second quarter we disposed of seven vessels and other assets for $18.6 million. We expect both the sale and recycling of vessels to taper off in the next 12 months as we work through the 14 vessels remaining in assets held for sale.
“Lastly, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 Delta variant. Similar to the steps we took in 2020 to protect our employees and our cash generation capability, we will take appropriate steps to continue to safeguard our employees and optimize our business as these later phases of the pandemic unfold. We have not seen a significant impact to our operations due to the Delta variant, although we were originally anticipating the additional costs of the pandemic to wane throughout 2021 and we now anticipate those costs to continue at the same level for the next few quarters. The new phase of the pandemic, however, doesn’t seem to be limiting broader market inertia and, in fact, we continue to see activity increase in most geographic regions.”
In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of June 30, 2021, the company also has the following in-the-money warrants.
|
Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
41,000,575
|
|
New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)
|
|
|
639,354
|
|
GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)
|
|
|
669,601
|
|
Total
|
|
|
42,309,530
|
Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ending June 30, 2021 on August 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and asking for the “Tidewater” call just prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on August 10, 2021 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on September 10, 2021. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com.
The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.
Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production, and generation activities worldwide.
Note: All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.
Financial information is displayed beginning on the next page.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel revenues
|
$
|
88,514
|
|
$
|
100,975
|
|
$
|
169,507
|
|
$
|
212,949
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
|
1,439
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
3,950
|
|
|
5,763
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
89,953
|
|
|
102,344
|
|
|
173,457
|
|
|
218,712
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel operating costs
|
|
64,263
|
|
|
64,774
|
|
|
125,283
|
|
|
143,599
|
|
Costs of other operating revenues
|
|
581
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
1,648
|
|
|
2,844
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
16,787
|
|
|
17,597
|
|
|
32,830
|
|
|
39,017
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
28,549
|
|
|
28,144
|
|
|
58,276
|
|
|
55,251
|
|
Long-lived asset impairments and other
|
|
—
|
|
|
55,482
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
65,689
|
|
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit)
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
53,581
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
53,581
|
|
Affiliate guarantee obligation
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
|
|
932
|
|
|
(1,660
|
)
|
|
2,880
|
|
|
(6,991
|
)
|
|
|
110,112
|
|
|
220,089
|
|
|
219,917
|
|
|
354,990
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(20,159
|
)
|
|
(117,745
|
)
|
|
(46,460
|
)
|
|
(136,278
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
422
|
|
|
(2,076
|
)
|
|
(428
|
)
|
|
(1,212
|
)
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
|
|
52
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,797
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Dividend income from unconsolidated company
|
|
—
|
|
|
17,150
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
17,150
|
|
Interest income and other, net
|
|
8
|
|
|
696
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
812
|
|
Interest and other debt costs, net
|
|
(3,944
|
)
|
|
(5,959
|
)
|
|
(8,485
|
)
|
|
(12,101
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
(3,462
|
)
|
|
9,811
|
|
|
(10,679
|
)
|
|
4,649
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(23,621
|
)
|
|
(107,934
|
)
|
|
(57,139
|
)
|
|
(131,629
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
6,026
|
|
|
2,730
|
|
|
8,035
|
|
|
(2,441
|
)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(29,647
|
)
|
$
|
(110,664
|
)
|
$
|
(65,174
|
)
|
$
|
(129,188
|
)
|
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
(397
|
)
|
|
(120
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
$
|
(29,462
|
)
|
$
|
(110,623
|
)
|
$
|
(64,777
|
)
|
$
|
(129,068
|
)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
$
|
(0.72
|
)
|
$
|
(2.74
|
)
|
$
|
(1.59
|
)
|
$
|
(3.21
|
)
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
$
|
(0.72
|
)
|
$
|
(2.74
|
)
|
$
|
(1.59
|
)
|
$
|
(3.21
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
40,899
|
|
|
40,306
|
|
|
40,808
|
|
|
40,203
|
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
|
40,899
|
|
|
40,306
|
|
|
40,808
|
|
|
40,203
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
131,157
|
|
|
$
|
149,933
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
20,284
|
|
|
|
2,079
|
|
Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $2,099 and $1,516 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|
|
|
90,229
|
|
|
|
112,623
|
|
Due from affiliates, less allowance for credit losses of $70,695 and $71,800 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|
|
|
64,922
|
|
|
|
62,050
|
|
Marine operating supplies
|
|
|
15,404
|
|
|
|
15,876
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
17,214
|
|
|
|
34,396
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
15,953
|
|
|
|
11,692
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
355,163
|
|
|
|
388,649
|
|
Net properties and equipment
|
|
|
731,659
|
|
|
|
780,318
|
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
40,372
|
|
|
|
56,468
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
24,539
|
|
|
|
25,742
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,151,733
|
|
|
$
|
1,251,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
16,189
|
|
|
$
|
16,981
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
50,532
|
|
|
|
52,422
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
59,759
|
|
|
|
53,194
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
7,355
|
|
|
|
27,797
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
28,825
|
|
|
|
32,785
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
162,660
|
|
|
|
183,179
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
148,612
|
|
|
|
164,934
|
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
|
|
80,723
|
|
|
|
79,792
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
|
1,373,727
|
|
|
|
1,371,809
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(613,708
|
)
|
|
|
(548,931
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(1,082
|
)
|
|
|
(804
|
)
|
Total stockholder's equity
|
|
|
758,978
|
|
|
|
822,115
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
|
1,157
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
759,738
|
|
|
|
823,272
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,151,733
|
|
|
$
|
1,251,177
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(29,647
|
)
|
|
$
|
(110,664
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,174
|
)
|
|
$
|
(129,188
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in pension plan and supplemental pension plan liability, net of tax of $0, $0.2 million, $0 and $0.2 million, respectively
|
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
|
|
817
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(29,854
|
)
|
|
$
|
(110,216
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,452
|
)
|
|
$
|
(128,371
|
)
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months
|
|
|
Six Months
|
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(65,174
|
)
|
|
$
|
(129,188
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
36,694
|
|
|
|
34,271
|
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
21,582
|
|
|
|
20,980
|
|
Amortization of debt premiums and discounts
|
|
|
1,986
|
|
|
|
1,357
|
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
|
|
648
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
2,880
|
|
|
|
(6,991
|
)
|
Loss on debt extinguishment
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit)
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
|
53,581
|
|
Affiliate guarantee obligation
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
Long-lived asset impairments and other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
65,689
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
2,676
|
|
|
|
2,736
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
|
22,394
|
|
|
|
(4,991
|
)
|
Changes in due to/from affiliates, net
|
|
|
4,693
|
|
|
|
3,242
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(792
|
)
|
|
|
(10,390
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
(2,074
|
)
|
|
|
(13,007
|
)
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
(6,771
|
)
|
|
|
(28,964
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(7,234
|
)
|
|
|
(3,354
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
10,567
|
|
|
|
(12,823
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from asset dispositions
|
|
|
29,560
|
|
|
|
20,906
|
|
Additions to properties and equipment
|
|
|
(1,861
|
)
|
|
|
(4,075
|
)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
|
|
27,699
|
|
|
|
16,831
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
(37,901
|
)
|
|
|
(4,742
|
)
|
Debt modification costs
|
|
|
(855
|
)
|
|
|
(612
|
)
|
Debt extinguishment premium
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax on share-based awards
|
|
|
(758
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(39,573
|
)
|
|
|
(5,354
|
)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(1,307
|
)
|
|
|
(1,346
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
|
155,225
|
|
|
|
227,608
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$
|
153,918
|
|
|
$
|
226,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the year for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
|
|
7,028
|
|
|
|
10,734
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
6,609
|
|
|
|
6,461
|
|
Note (A): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at June 30, 2021 includes $2.5 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
paid-in
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
deficit
|
|
|
income (loss)
|
|
|
interest
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2021
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
|
|
1,372,846
|
|
|
|
(584,246
|
)
|
|
|
(875
|
)
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
788,711
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(29,462
|
)
|
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
(29,854
|
)
|
Amortization of share-based awards
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
881
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2021
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
|
|
1,373,727
|
|
|
|
(613,708
|
)
|
|
|
(1,082
|
)
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
|
759,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at March 31, 2020
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
1,368,325
|
|
|
|
(371,134
|
)
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
1,532
|
|
|
|
998,896
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(110,623
|
)
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(110,216
|
)
|
Amortization of share-based awards
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,320
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2020
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
1,369,645
|
|
|
|
(481,757
|
)
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
890,000
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
Non
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
paid-in
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
deficit
|
|
|
income (loss)
|
|
|
interest
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2020
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
|
|
1,371,809
|
|
|
|
(548,931
|
)
|
|
|
(804
|
)
|
|
|
1,157
|
|
|
|
823,272
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(64,777
|
)
|
|
|
(278
|
)
|
|
|
(397
|
)
|
|
|
(65,452
|
)
|
Amortization of share-based awards
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,918
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,918
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2021
|
|
$
|
41
|
|
|
|
1,373,727
|
|
|
|
(613,708
|
)
|
|
|
(1,082
|
)
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
|
759,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at December 31, 2019
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
1,367,521
|
|
|
|
(352,526
|
)
|
|
|
(236
|
)
|
|
|
1,611
|
|
|
|
1,016,410
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(129,068
|
)
|
|
|
817
|
|
|
|
(120
|
)
|
|
|
(128,371
|
)
|
Adoption of credit loss accounting standard
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(163
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(163
|
)
|
Amortization of share-based awards
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,124
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,124
|
|
Balance at June 30, 2020
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
|
|
1,369,645
|
|
|
|
(481,757
|
)
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
890,000
|
|
The company’s vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Vessel revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
23,481
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
$
|
34,044
|
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
$
|
49,705
|
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
$
|
65,903
|
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
|
|
25,628
|
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
23,983
|
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
50,042
|
|
|
|
30
|
%
|
|
|
48,811
|
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
Europe/Mediterranean
|
|
|
22,467
|
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
|
|
20,620
|
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
37,216
|
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
50,111
|
|
|
|
24
|
%
|
West Africa
|
|
|
16,938
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
22,328
|
|
|
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
32,544
|
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
|
48,124
|
|
|
|
23
|
%
|
Total vessel revenues
|
|
$
|
88,514
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
100,975
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
169,507
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
$
|
212,949
|
|
|
|
100
|
%
|
Vessel operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crew costs
|
|
$
|
37,685
|
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
$
|
38,691
|
|
|
|
38
|
%
|
|
$
|
72,847
|
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
$
|
83,178
|
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
Repair and maintenance
|
|
|
9,534
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
6,656
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
18,971
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
17,254
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Insurance
|
|
|
(137
|
)
|
|
|
(0
|
)%
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
486
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
3,795
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Fuel, lube and supplies
|
|
|
6,541
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
6,383
|
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
12,401
|
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
16,135
|
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
10,640
|
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
11,034
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
|
20,578
|
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
23,237
|
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Total vessel operating costs
|
|
|
64,263
|
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
64,774
|
|
|
|
64
|
%
|
|
|
125,283
|
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
143,599
|
|
|
|
67
|
%
|
Vessel operating margin (A)
|
|
$
|
24,251
|
|
|
|
27
|
%
|
|
$
|
36,201
|
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
$
|
44,224
|
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
|
$
|
69,350
|
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization.
|
The company’s operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
Vessel operating profit (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
(4,940
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
$
|
4,505
|
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
$
|
(6,591
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
$
|
3,341
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
599
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
(1,587
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
(257
|
)
|
|
|
(0
|
)%
|
Europe/Mediterranean
|
|
|
(1,986
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
(1,750
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
(10,007
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
|
(203
|
)
|
|
|
(0
|
)%
|
West Africa
|
|
|
(5,355
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
|
(3,984
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
|
(12,122
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)%
|
|
|
(8,847
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
Other operating profit
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
1,198
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
2,302
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
2,919
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
|
(11,157
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)%
|
|
|
568
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
(28,005
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)%
|
|
|
(3,047
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate expenses (A)
|
|
|
(9,070
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
|
|
(8,910
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)%
|
|
|
(16,575
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
|
|
(18,952
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)%
|
Gain (loss) on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
(932
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
1,660
|
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
(2,880
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
6,991
|
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Affiliate credit loss impairment (expense) credit
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
(53,581
|
)
|
|
|
(52
|
)%
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
|
(53,581
|
)
|
|
|
(24
|
)%
|
Affiliate guarantee obligation
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
(2,000
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
(2,000
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
Long-lived asset impairments and other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
(55,482
|
)
|
|
|
(54
|
)%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
|
(65,689
|
)
|
|
|
(30
|
)%
|
Operating loss
|
|
$
|
(20,159
|
)
|
|
|
(22
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(117,745
|
)
|
|
|
(115
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(46,460
|
)
|
|
|
(27
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(136,278
|
)
|
|
|
(62
|
)%
|
Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include stock-based compensation of $1.5 million and $2.7 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include stock-based compensation of $1.4 million and $2.7 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, include $0.8 million and $0.9 million in one-time restructuring and integration related costs, respectively. Vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, include $0.4 million and $0.6 million in one-time restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel revenues
|
|
$
|
88,514
|
|
|
|
80,993
|
|
|
|
87,830
|
|
|
|
85,395
|
|
|
|
100,975
|
|
Other operating revenues
|
|
|
1,439
|
|
|
|
2,511
|
|
|
|
4,029
|
|
|
|
1,072
|
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
89,953
|
|
|
|
83,504
|
|
|
|
91,859
|
|
|
|
86,467
|
|
|
|
102,344
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessel operating costs (A)
|
|
|
64,263
|
|
|
|
61,020
|
|
|
|
63,397
|
|
|
|
61,784
|
|
|
|
64,774
|
|
Costs of other operating revenue
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
|
1,067
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
General and administrative (A)
|
|
|
16,787
|
|
|
|
16,043
|
|
|
|
16,992
|
|
|
|
17,438
|
|
|
|
17,597
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
28,549
|
|
|
|
29,727
|
|
|
|
30,681
|
|
|
|
30,777
|
|
|
|
28,144
|
|
Long-lived asset impairments and other
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,475
|
|
|
|
1,945
|
|
|
|
55,482
|
|
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense (credit)
|
|
|
(1,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(600
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53,581
|
|
Affiliate guarantee obligation
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
(Gain) loss on asset dispositions, net
|
|
|
932
|
|
|
|
1,948
|
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
|
|
(1,660
|
)
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
110,112
|
|
|
|
109,805
|
|
|
|
117,207
|
|
|
|
111,643
|
|
|
|
220,089
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(20,159
|
)
|
|
|
(26,301
|
)
|
|
|
(25,348
|
)
|
|
|
(25,176
|
)
|
|
|
(117,745
|
)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
|
(850
|
)
|
|
|
(2,880
|
)
|
|
|
(1,153
|
)
|
|
|
(2,076
|
)
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
(1,849
|
)
|
|
|
164
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Dividend income from unconsolidated company
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,150
|
|
Interest income and other, net
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
696
|
|
Interest and other debt costs, net
|
|
|
(3,944
|
)
|
|
|
(4,541
|
)
|
|
|
(5,984
|
)
|
|
|
(6,071
|
)
|
|
|
(5,959
|
)
|
Total other expense
|
|
|
(3,462
|
)
|
|
|
(7,217
|
)
|
|
|
(8,556
|
)
|
|
|
(6,952
|
)
|
|
|
9,811
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(23,621
|
)
|
|
|
(33,518
|
)
|
|
|
(33,904
|
)
|
|
|
(32,128
|
)
|
|
|
(107,934
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
6,026
|
|
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
|
(4,477
|
)
|
|
|
5,953
|
|
|
|
2,730
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(29,647
|
)
|
|
|
(35,527
|
)
|
|
|
(29,427
|
)
|
|
|
(38,081
|
)
|
|
|
(110,664
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
|
|
(212
|
)
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
|
|
(154
|
)
|
|
|
(41
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
|
$
|
(29,462
|
)
|
|
|
(35,315
|
)
|
|
|
(29,247
|
)
|
|
|
(37,927
|
)
|
|
|
(110,623
|
)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.72
|
)
|
|
|
(0.87
|
)
|
|
|
(0.72
|
)
|
|
|
(0.94
|
)
|
|
|
(2.74
|
)
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.72
|
)
|
|
|
(0.87
|
)
|
|
|
(0.72
|
)
|
|
|
(0.94
|
)
|
|
|
(2.74
|
)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
40,899
|
|
|
|
40,716
|
|
|
|
40,604
|
|
|
|
40,405
|
|
|
|
40,306
|
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
|
|
40,899
|
|
|
|
40,716
|
|
|
|
40,604
|
|
|
|
40,405
|
|
|
|
40,306
|
|
Vessel operating margin
|
|
$
|
24,251
|
|
|
|
19,973
|
|
|
|
24,433
|
|
|
|
23,611
|
|
|
|
36,201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note (A) One-time restructuring and integration related costs
|
|
$
|
795
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
641
|
|
|
|
446
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
131,157
|
|
|
|
131,858
|
|
|
|
149,933
|
|
|
|
192,243
|
|
|
|
203,119
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
20,284
|
|
|
|
9,061
|
|
|
|
2,079
|
|
|
|
26,401
|
|
|
|
19,880
|
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
|
|
90,229
|
|
|
|
99,865
|
|
|
|
112,623
|
|
|
|
100,583
|
|
|
|
115,008
|
|
Due from affiliate, net
|
|
|
64,922
|
|
|
|
62,474
|
|
|
|
62,050
|
|
|
|
65,692
|
|
|
|
65,766
|
|
Marine operating supplies
|
|
|
15,404
|
|
|
|
15,676
|
|
|
|
15,876
|
|
|
|
17,808
|
|
|
|
20,580
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
|
17,214
|
|
|
|
31,214
|
|
|
|
34,396
|
|
|
|
19,163
|
|
|
|
29,064
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
15,953
|
|
|
|
13,594
|
|
|
|
11,692
|
|
|
|
18,925
|
|
|
|
20,350
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
355,163
|
|
|
|
363,742
|
|
|
|
388,649
|
|
|
|
440,815
|
|
|
|
473,767
|
|
Net properties and equipment
|
|
|
731,659
|
|
|
|
754,707
|
|
|
|
780,318
|
|
|
|
820,876
|
|
|
|
839,912
|
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
|
|
40,372
|
|
|
|
46,648
|
|
|
|
56,468
|
|
|
|
63,975
|
|
|
|
74,585
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
24,539
|
|
|
|
23,833
|
|
|
|
25,742
|
|
|
|
25,108
|
|
|
|
27,411
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,151,733
|
|
|
|
1,188,930
|
|
|
|
1,251,177
|
|
|
$
|
1,350,774
|
|
|
$
|
1,415,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
16,189
|
|
|
|
14,622
|
|
|
|
16,981
|
|
|
|
12,953
|
|
|
|
17,111
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
50,532
|
|
|
|
48,466
|
|
|
|
52,422
|
|
|
|
55,811
|
|
|
|
60,993
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
59,759
|
|
|
|
56,356
|
|
|
|
53,194
|
|
|
|
53,355
|
|
|
|
48,803
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
7,355
|
|
|
|
18,201
|
|
|
|
27,797
|
|
|
|
9,576
|
|
|
|
9,437
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
28,825
|
|
|
|
35,003
|
|
|
|
32,785
|
|
|
|
31,599
|
|
|
|
25,815
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
162,660
|
|
|
|
172,648
|
|
|
|
183,179
|
|
|
|
163,294
|
|
|
|
162,159
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
148,612
|
|
|
|
148,337
|
|
|
|
164,934
|
|
|
|
246,179
|
|
|
|
273,215
|
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
|
|
80,723
|
|
|
|
79,234
|
|
|
|
79,792
|
|
|
|
87,724
|
|
|
|
90,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
|
1,373,727
|
|
|
|
1,372,846
|
|
|
|
1,371,809
|
|
|
|
1,370,778
|
|
|
|
1,369,645
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(613,708
|
)
|
|
|
(584,246
|
)
|
|
|
(548,931
|
)
|
|
|
(519,684
|
)
|
|
|
(481,757
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(1,082
|
)
|
|
|
(875
|
)
|
|
|
(804
|
)
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
|
|
581
|
|
Total stockholder's equity
|
|
|
758,978
|
|
|
|
787,766
|
|
|
|
822,115
|
|
|
|
852,240
|
|
|
|
888,509
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
760
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
|
1,157
|
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
759,738
|
|
|
|
788,711
|
|
|
|
823,272
|
|
|
|
853,577
|
|
|
|
890,000
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
1,151,733
|
|
|
|
1,188,930
|
|
|
|
1,251,177
|
|
|
|
1,350,774
|
|
|
|
1,415,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Due from related parties, net of due to related parties:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sonatide (Angola)
|
|
$
|
5,163
|
|
|
|
6,118
|
|
|
|
8,856
|
|
|
|
12,337
|
|
|
|
16,963
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
17,796
|
|
|
|
19,876
|
|
|
|
25,706
|
|
|
|
22,836
|
|
|
|
27,858
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
4,535
|
|
|
|
4,817
|
|
|
|
4,603
|
|
|
|
4,119
|
|
|
|
4,455
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,150
|
|
|
|
1,531
|
|
|
|
1,759
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
|
1,731
|
|
Total
|
|
|
23,481
|
|
|
|
26,224
|
|
|
|
32,068
|
|
|
|
28,705
|
|
|
|
34,044
|
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
17,264
|
|
|
|
15,931
|
|
|
|
16,822
|
|
|
|
13,819
|
|
|
|
14,195
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
8,364
|
|
|
|
8,483
|
|
|
|
8,220
|
|
|
|
9,461
|
|
|
|
9,788
|
|
Total
|
|
|
25,628
|
|
|
|
24,414
|
|
|
|
25,042
|
|
|
|
23,280
|
|
|
|
23,983
|
|
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
22,293
|
|
|
|
14,588
|
|
|
|
15,621
|
|
|
|
17,578
|
|
|
|
20,476
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
Total
|
|
|
22,467
|
|
|
|
14,749
|
|
|
|
15,775
|
|
|
|
17,716
|
|
|
|
20,620
|
|
West Africa fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
8,814
|
|
|
|
7,909
|
|
|
|
6,237
|
|
|
|
4,905
|
|
|
|
8,748
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
5,564
|
|
|
|
4,879
|
|
|
|
5,202
|
|
|
|
7,711
|
|
|
|
11,029
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,560
|
|
|
|
2,818
|
|
|
|
3,506
|
|
|
|
3,078
|
|
|
|
2,552
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
16,938
|
|
|
|
15,606
|
|
|
|
14,945
|
|
|
|
15,694
|
|
|
|
22,329
|
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
$
|
66,167
|
|
|
|
58,304
|
|
|
|
64,386
|
|
|
|
59,137
|
|
|
|
71,277
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
18,474
|
|
|
|
18,179
|
|
|
|
18,025
|
|
|
|
21,278
|
|
|
|
25,271
|
|
Other
|
|
|
3,873
|
|
|
|
4,510
|
|
|
|
5,419
|
|
|
|
4,980
|
|
|
|
4,427
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
88,514
|
|
|
|
80,993
|
|
|
|
87,830
|
|
|
|
85,395
|
|
|
|
100,975
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Other
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Total
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Total
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Total
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
West Africa fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Other
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
Total
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Other
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
Total
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
Stacked vessels
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Active vessels
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total active
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Total stacked
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Total joint venture and other vessels
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Total
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
205
|
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2020
|
|
AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
2,497
|
|
|
|
2,627
|
|
|
|
2,944
|
|
|
|
2,996
|
|
|
|
2,940
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
728
|
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
|
898
|
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
Other
|
|
|
273
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
273
|
|
Total
|
|
|
3,498
|
|
|
|
3,617
|
|
|
|
4,118
|
|
|
|
4,370
|
|
|
|
4,542
|
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
1,820
|
|
|
|
1,863
|
|
|
|
1,932
|
|
|
|
2,025
|
|
|
|
2,411
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
1,667
|
|
|
|
1,822
|
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
|
|
2,118
|
|
|
|
2,342
|
|
Total
|
|
|
3,487
|
|
|
|
3,685
|
|
|
|
3,964
|
|
|
|
4,143
|
|
|
|
4,753
|
|
Europe/Mediterranean fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
2,672
|
|
|
|
2,756
|
|
|
|
2,852
|
|
|
|
2,916
|
|
|
|
3,256
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
91
|
|
Total
|
|
|
2,672
|
|
|
|
2,756
|
|
|
|
2,852
|
|
|
|
2,940
|
|
|
|
3,347
|
|
West Africa fleet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deepwater
|
|
|
1,853
|
|
|
|
1,827
|
|
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
|
2,269
|
|
|
|
2,366
|
|
Towing-supply
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
|
1,084
|
|
|
|
1,196
|
|
|
|
1,588
|
|
|
|
1,654
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,366
|
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
|