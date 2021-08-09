First Republic Bank Announces Common Stock Offering

First Republic intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, funding loans or purchasing investment securities for its portfolio.

First Republic Bank (“First Republic”) (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has agreed to sell 2,000,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. First Republic has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares from First Republic. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint bookrunning managers.

Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about August 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. The preliminary offering circular relating to the offering will be available at www.frc-offering.com and furnished on a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Copies of the preliminary offering circular may also be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 Attention: Prospectus Department, telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC - Attn: Prospectus Department - 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor - New York, New York 10014.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities are neither insured nor approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency.