FedNat Holding Company Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Q2 2021 highlights (as measured against the same three-month period last year, except where noted):

Net loss of $50.4 million or $(2.89) per diluted share, including $17.0 million primarily for a non-cash charge for a valuation allowance against our net deferred tax asset. Excluding the non-cash charge, net loss of $33.4 million compares to net loss of $21.5 million or $(1.57) per diluted share.

Adjusted operating loss of $50.5 million or $(2.90) per diluted share, including $17.0 million primarily for a non-cash charge for a valuation allowance against our net deferred tax asset. Excluding the non-cash charge, adjusted operating loss of $33.5 million compares to $28.1 million or $(2.05) per diluted share.

$23.5 million of claims, net of reinsurance recoveries and fee income, from previously disclosed catastrophe losses driven by 15 separate events, primarily convective storm and hail events impacting Texas, Florida and Louisiana.

$17.3 million of incremental ceded premiums related to additional excess-of-loss reinsurance purchases and reinstatement premiums from 2020/2021 treaty year retention events.

$196.3 million of gross written premiums, compared to $205.4 million.

Gross loss ratio for current quarter attritional losses of 35.4% and gross expense ratio of 24.2%, as compared to 39.8% and 21.2%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020.

Florida homeowners in-force policies decreased 21.7% to approximately 180,000, while Florida gross premiums written decreased 4.0%, reflecting continued execution of our strategy to increase revenue per policy and limit the size of our book of business until rates more accurately reflect increased costs of claims and reinsurance.

On April 20, 2021, the Company closed on an offering of $21.0 million in convertible Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 bearing interest at a fixed rate of 5.0% per year, semi-annually.

Non-insurance company liquidity of approximately $80 million at June 30, 2021, which then decreased to $40 million as a result of surplus infusions into our insurance carriers related to second quarter results.

Book value per share of $5.64 as of June 30, 2021.

“FedNat’s results this quarter were significantly impacted by high catastrophe losses along with large expenses from additional reinsurance purchases and reinstatement premiums, as the Company worked to minimize the impact of weather losses on the statutory capital of our insurance companies. Through these actions and with the downstreaming of capital, we continued to maintain appropriate capital positions at our insurance companies” said Michael H. Braun, FedNat’s Chief Executive Officer. “FedNat’s second quarter earnings also include the impact of a non-cash charge for a valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets. We expect the net deferred tax assets to be realized in the future; however, the timing of this recognition will depend on the timing of pre-tax income we earn in future quarters.”

Mr. Braun continued, "FedNat has made progress on our initiatives to improve profitability through ongoing multiple rate increases in our Florida and non-Florida markets and by reducing our books of business until rates more adequately reflect our cost of doing business. These initiatives also helped us to reduce the expected overall cost of our 2021-2022 reinsurance program, as a percentage of premium, which went into effect on July 1.”

Mr. Braun added, “FedNat’s Board and management team continue to explore all options to strengthen the Company and improve shareholder value. The work of the Board’s Strategic Review Committee, which was formed in November 2020, is ongoing and the committee continues to work with Piper Sandler as its financial advisor.”

Revenues

Total revenue decreased $75.0 million or 55.9%, to $59.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $134.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was driven by increases in ceded premiums earned from incremental quota-share agreements and higher catastrophe reinsurance costs as well as lower net investment income, slightly offset by higher other income, all of which are discussed in further detail below.

Gross premiums written decreased $9.1 million, or 4.4%, to $196.3 million in the quarter compared with $205.4 million for the same three-month period last year, which was driven by a reduction in our policies-in-force and exposure across all states, as a result of our exposure management in response to the challenging litigation environment partially offset by rate actions that we have taken across our insurance subsidiaries.

Gross premiums earned decreased $1.4 million, or 0.8%, to $178.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $179.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Ceded premiums increased $74.6 million, or 109.0%, to $143.0 million in the quarter, compared to $68.4 million the same three-month period last year. The increase was driven by approximately $30 million higher excess of loss reinsurance spend, driven by higher rate-on-line prices in this year's program as well as additional purchases of supplemental coverage to backfill layers and gaps in coverage stemming from the non-cascading portion of our reinsurance tower, following the six retention catastrophe events that have occurred since July 1, 2020. Additionally, there was approximately $44 million of higher quota-share ceded premium: $24 million related to the 80% quota-share treaty for FNIC's non-Florida book of business and $20 million related to new and incremental treaties for FNIC's Florida book of business. This increase to ceded premium earned associated with the aforementioned quota-share treaties is largely offset by corresponding reductions in loss and LAE, and commission and other underwriting expenses when comparing the periods.

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) decreased $0.8 million, to $9.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $10.4 million in the prior year period. The current quarter includes a $10.7 million gain from an embedded derivative relating to a catastrophe weather event during the second quarter of 2021. Refer to notes 2 and 3 from our June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q for further information.

Other income increased $3.8 million, or 72.4%, to $9.0 million in the quarter, compared with $5.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in other income was primarily driven by higher brokerage revenue. The brokerage revenue increase is the result of higher excess of loss reinsurance spend from the reinsurance programs in place, including the additional purchases, during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Expenses

Losses and loss adjustment expenses (“LAE”) decreased $52.5 million, or 40.4%, to $77.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $129.9 million for the same three-month period last year driven by higher ceded losses under quota-share reinsurance treaties. The net loss ratio increased 101.7 percentage points, to 218.2% in the current quarter, as compared to 116.5% in the second quarter of 2020. The higher loss ratio was primarily the result of higher ceded premiums, as discussed earlier, which reduces net earned premiums, the denominator on the net loss ratio calculation. In the current quarter, net losses were driven by approximately $34.2 million of current quarter net catastrophe losses (net of claims handling fee income) and approximately $10.4 million of prior period reserve strengthening primarily relating to Winter Storm Uri due to increased gaps in excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage and loss limits in quota-share treaties, as we increased the gross reserves on the retention storms that occurred in the second half of 2020. The $34.2 million and $10.4 million, noted above; were partially offset by $10.7 million of income recognized within realized and unrealized gains (losses) in our consolidated statement of operations (as noted above) and $5.0 million from lower reinstatement premiums, presented within net premiums earned in our consolidated statement of operations, stemming from the same changes to estimated losses from 2020 retention events that drove the prior period strengthening mentioned above. Second quarter 2020 net losses were driven by net catastrophe losses of $59.2 million and prior period reserve strengthening of $7.5 million.

Our gross expense ratio was 24.2% during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to 21.2% during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The net expense ratio increased 33.9% percentage points to 65.3% in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to 31.4% in the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to higher ceded reinsurance premiums in 2021, as discussed earlier.

Commissions and other underwriting expenses decreased $11.9 million, or 40.7%, to $17.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $29.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to a higher ceding commission driven by the new quota-share treaties in FNIC's Florida and non-Florida books of business. Additionally, when comparing these periods, the decrease was partially offset by higher non-Florida acquisition related costs, which includes gross commissions, fees and other underwriting expenses as a result of premium growth.

Income taxes (benefits) increased $17.9 million, to $6.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $(11.3) million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase was driven by the Company recording $17.0 million primarily related to a non-cash charge for our valuation allowance against our net deferred tax assets for net operating loss carryforwards. We currently expect that these net deferred tax assets will be realizable; however, recognition of these amounts may not occur until the Company reports taxable income.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Non United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures do not replace the most directly comparable GAAP measures and we have included detailed reconciliations thereof on page 10.

We exclude the after-tax (using our statutory income tax rate) effects of the following items from GAAP net income (loss) to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss):

Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses);

Gains (losses) associated with early extinguishment of debt;

Merger and acquisition, integration and other strategic costs and the amortization of specifically identifiable intangibles (other than value of business acquired);

Impairment of intangibles;

Income (loss) from initial adoption of new regulations and accounting guidance; and

Income (loss) from discontinued operations.

We also exclude the pre-tax effect of the first bullet above from GAAP revenues to arrive at adjusted operating revenues.

Management believes these non-GAAP performance measures allow for a better understanding of the underlying trend in our business, as the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of our operating fundamentals or performance.

Similarly, we exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") from book value per share to arrive at book value per share, excluding AOCI.

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders Net income (loss) $ (50,369 ) $ (21,479 ) 134.5 % $ (69,750 ) $ (19,346 ) 260.5 % Adjusted operating income (loss) (50,494 ) (28,122 ) 79.6 % (69,909 ) (23,802 ) 193.7 % Per Common Share Net income (loss) - diluted $ (2.89 ) $ (1.57 ) 84.7 % $ (4.39 ) $ (1.38 ) 217.0 % Adjusted operating income (loss) - diluted (2.90 ) (2.05 ) 41.4 % (4.40 ) (1.70 ) 158.2 % Dividends declared — 0.09 (100.0 )% — 0.18 (100.0 )% Book value 5.64 16.18 (65.1 )% 5.64 16.18 (65.1 )% Book value, excluding AOCI 5.35 15.13 (64.6 )% 5.35 15.13 (64.6 )% Return to Shareholders Repurchases of common stock $ — $ 3,250 NCM $ — $ 10,000 NCM Dividends declared — 1,258 (100.0 )% — 2,560 (100.0 )% $ — $ 4,508 (100.0 )% $ — $ 12,560 (100.0 )% Revenue Total revenues $ 59,038 $ 134,019 (55.9 )% $ 111,786 $ 249,718 (55.2 )% Adjusted operating revenues 58,879 123,636 (52.4 )% 111,535 242,160 (53.9 )% Gross premiums written 196,285 205,378 (4.4 )% 370,492 378,340 (2.1 )% Gross premiums earned 178,478 179,896 (0.8 )% 357,480 355,470 0.6 % Net premiums earned 35,481 111,478 (68.2 )% 75,226 217,388 (65.4 )% Ratios to Net Premiums Earned Net loss ratio 218.2 % 116.5 % 166.8 % 91.5 % Net expense ratio 65.3 % 31.4 % 66.8 % 35.6 % Combined ratio 283.5 % 147.9 % 233.6 % 127.1 % In-Force Homeowners Policies Florida 180,000 230,000 (21.7 )% 180,000 230,000 (21.7 )% Non-Florida 144,000 149,000 (3.4 )% 144,000 149,000 (3.4 )% 324,000 379,000 (14.5 )% 324,000 379,000 (14.5 )%

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 35,481 $ 111,478 $ 75,226 $ 217,388 Net investment income 1,733 3,341 3,407 7,233 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 9,584 10,383 9,676 7,558 Direct written policy fees 3,236 3,593 6,551 7,059 Other income 9,004 5,224 16,926 10,480 Total revenues 59,038 134,019 111,786 249,718 Costs and expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 77,430 129,916 125,446 198,846 Commissions and other underwriting expenses 17,355 29,270 38,386 65,625 General and administrative expenses 5,814 5,663 11,880 11,908 Interest expense 2,229 1,915 4,155 3,830 Total costs and expenses 102,828 166,764 179,867 280,209 Income (loss) before income taxes (43,790 ) (32,745 ) (68,081 ) (30,491 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,579 (11,266 ) 1,669 (11,145 ) Net income (loss) $ (50,369 ) $ (21,479 ) $ (69,750 ) $ (19,346 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (2.89 ) $ (1.57 ) $ (4.39 ) $ (1.38 ) Diluted (2.89 ) (1.57 ) (4.39 ) (1.38 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 17,411 13,714 15,901 13,981 Diluted 17,411 13,714 15,901 13,981 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ — $ 0.09 $ — $ 0.18

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Gross premiums written: Homeowners Florida $ 117,274 $ 122,151 $ 229,243 $ 233,698 Homeowners non-Florida 72,579 77,508 130,488 135,450 Federal flood 6,492 5,647 10,881 9,307 Non-core (60 ) 72 (120 ) (115 ) Total gross premiums written $ 196,285 $ 205,378 $ 370,492 $ 378,340





﻿ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ﻿ June 30, June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2021 2020 ﻿ (In thousands) Gross premiums earned: Homeowners Florida $ 109,337 $ 115,791 $ 218,763 $ 231,891 Homeowners non-Florida 64,220 59,787 129,143 115,312 Federal flood 4,981 4,246 9,694 8,382 Non-core (60 ) 72 (120 ) (115 ) Total gross premiums earned $ 178,478 $ 179,896 $ 357,480 $ 355,470





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In thousands) Net premiums earned: Homeowners Florida $ 22,468 $ 68,247 $ 45,559 $ 136,301 Homeowners non-Florida 13,073 43,159 29,787 81,202 Non-core (60 ) 72 (120 ) (115 ) Total net premiums earned $ 35,481 $ 111,478 $ 75,226 $ 217,388

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics (continued)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ﻿ June 30, June 30, ﻿ 2021 2020 2021 2020 ﻿ (In thousands) Commissions and other underwriting expenses: Homeowners Florida $ 12,025 $ 13,618 $ 24,424 $ 27,445 All others 11,519 12,834 23,210 24,452 Ceding commissions (19,985 ) (3,161 ) (39,445 ) (6,060 ) Total commissions 3,559 23,291 8,189 45,837 Fees 1,233 1,222 2,568 2,336 Salaries and wages 3,063 3,119 6,635 6,717 Other underwriting expenses 9,500 1,638 20,994 10,735 Total commissions and other underwriting expenses $ 17,355 $ 29,270 $ 38,386 $ 65,625





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss ratio 218.2 % 116.5 % 166.8 % 91.5 % Net expense ratio 65.3 % 31.4 % 66.8 % 35.6 % Combined ratio 283.5 % 147.9 % 233.6 % 127.1 % Gross loss ratio 166.9 % 97.9 % 131.5 % 105.4 % Gross expense ratio 24.2 % 21.2 % 25.1 % 23.5 %

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS (In thousands) Investments: Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 418,301 $ 488,210 Equity securities, at fair value 6,008 3,157 Total investments 424,309 491,367 Cash and cash equivalents 110,608 102,367 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 191,033 278,272 Premiums receivable, net of allowance 47,460 50,803 Reinsurance recoverable, net 489,539 413,026 Deferred acquisition costs, net 24,825 25,405 Current and deferred income taxes, net 29,786 35,035 Other assets 38,410 32,262 Total assets $ 1,355,970 $ 1,428,537 ﻿ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 583,414 $ 540,367 Unearned premiums 379,800 366,789 Reinsurance payable and funds withheld liabilities 118,713 202,827 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 118,688 98,683 Deferred revenue 6,852 7,187 Other liabilities 50,089 54,524 Total liabilities 1,257,556 1,270,377 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized; 17,442,845 and 13,717,908 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 174 137 Additional paid-in capital 185,578 169,298 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,073 11,386 Retained earnings (deficit) (92,411 ) (22,661 ) Total shareholders’ equity 98,414 158,160 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,355,970 $ 1,428,537

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Total revenues $ 59,038 $ 134,019 $ 111,786 $ 249,718 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 159 10,383 251 7,558 Adjusted operating revenues $ 58,879 $ 123,636 $ 111,535 $ 242,160 Net Income (Loss) Net income (loss) $ (50,369 ) $ (21,479 ) $ (69,750 ) $ (19,346 ) Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 178 6,659 251 4,527 Acquisition and strategic costs (8 ) 1 (17 ) (26 ) Amortization of identifiable intangibles (45 ) (17 ) (75 ) (45 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (50,494 ) $ (28,122 ) $ (69,909 ) $ (23,802 ) Income tax rate assumed for reconciling items above (7.30 )% 35.74 % — % 40.10 % Per Common Share Book value $ 5.64 $ 16.18 $ 5.64 $ 16.18 Less: AOCI 0.29 1.05 0.29 1.05 Book value, excluding AOCI $ 5.35 $ 15.13 $ 5.35 $ 15.13

