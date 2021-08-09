checkAd

TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 16, 2021

Conference call to be held at 8:30am ET on the same day

Lake Forest, CA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the NASDAQ market opens on Monday, August 16, 2021.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company’s financial and operating results at 8:30am ET on the same day.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below or follow the audio webcast here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146251. Attendees are encouraged to dial in to the conference call at least five minutes prior to the start time.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-407-9716
INTERNATIONAL: 1-201-493-6779

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below. The replay will also be available through the audio webcast link here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146251.

REPLAY U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921
REPLAY INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671
REPLAY PIN: 13722358

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/.

