Staffing 360 Solutions Announces Closing of $3.65 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, of 1,383,162 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.6425 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company were approximately $3.65 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued to the investors in the offering unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 691,581 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price equal to $2.58 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years from the issuance date.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the registered direct offering to prepay a portion of its outstanding note due September 30, 2022.