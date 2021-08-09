Luna Innovations Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results
Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced optical technology, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
"I couldn't be more thrilled about delivering record revenue, despite challenges such as a very difficult supply chain environment, all while integrating the largest acquisition in the company's history," said Scott Graeff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Luna. "As I mentioned on our last earnings call, 2021 marks another inflection point of growth. We continue to invest in our business as we build for Luna's future, including adding several experienced executives to my team this quarter. These professionals each have track records in growing larger public companies. We remain excited about Luna's strategy and future, which is why we are reaffirming the guidance that we first provided in March.”
Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary
Highlights of the financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lightwave
|
|
$
|
21,965
|
|
|
$
|
12,933
|
|
|
70
|
%
|
Luna Labs
|
|
|
5,972
|
|
|
|
5,643
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
27,937
|
|
|
|
18,576
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
13,950
|
|
|
|
9,517
|
|
|
47
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expense
|
|
|
14,952
|
|
|
|
7,707
|
|
|
94
|
%
|
Operating (loss)/income
|
|
|
(1,002
|
)
|
|
|
1,810
|
|
|
(155
|
)%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
(4
|
)%
|
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (expense)/income and income tax benefit/(expense)
|
|
|
772
|
|
|
|
(441
|
)
|
|
275
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income
|
|
$
|
(230
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,369
|
|
|
117
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per diluted share (EPS)
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
(125
|
)%
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
33,500,801
|
|
|
|
32,494,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
2,143
|
|
|
$
|
2,955
|
|
|
(27
|
)%
A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP figures can be found in the schedules included in this release.
Lightwave revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to acquisitions and strength in the telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. Luna Labs revenue increased for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the prior-year period, due to growth in various government research projects.
Gross margin decreased to 50% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 51% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, driven primarily by lower gross margin in Luna's Lightwave division. Operating income/(loss) and margin declined to $(1.0) million and (4)% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.8 million and 10% of total revenues, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to $1.0 million integration and transaction costs, as well as $0.5 million of amortization of intangible assets and inventory step-up related to Luna's recently completed acquisitions and its continuing portfolio activities.
Net loss was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.06 for each of the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease was driven by lower income from continuing operations.
Six Months Ended Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary
Highlights of the financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are:
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lightwave
|
|
$
|
42,962
|
|
|
$
|
24,487
|
|
|
75
|
%
|
Luna Labs
|
|
|
11,274
|
|
|
|
11,230
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
54,236
|
|
|
|
35,717
|
|
|
52
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
27,379
|
|
|
|
17,881
|
|
|
53
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expense
|
|
|
29,175
|
|
|
|
15,681
|
|
|
86
|
%
|
Operating (loss)/income
|
|
|
(1,796
|
)
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
|
(182
|
)%
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
(3
|
)%
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (expense)/income and income tax benefit/(expense)
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
(511
|
)
|
|
344
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(548
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,689
|
|
|
(132
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of $464
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,436
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income
|
|
$
|
(548
|
)
|
|
$
|
253
|
|
|
317
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per diluted share (EPS)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
(300
|
)%
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
33,487,109
|
|
|
|
32,466,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
4,291
|
|
|
$
|
4,535
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP figures can be found in the schedules included in this release.
Lightwave revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to acquisitions and increased revenues from both sensing and communication test businesses. Luna Labs revenue increased for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the prior-year period, due to growth in various government research projects.
Gross margin of 50% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was flat compared to 50% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Operating income/(loss) and margin declined to $(1.8) million and (3)% of total revenues, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $2.2 million and 6% of total revenues, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to $1.9 million integration and transaction costs, as well as $1.0 million of amortization of intangible assets and inventory step-up related to Luna's recently completed acquisitions and its continuing portfolio activities.
Net loss was $0.5 million, or $0.02 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted EPS was $0.10 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.09 for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA was $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
2021 Full-Year Outlook
Luna is reaffirming its full-year guidance:
- Total revenues of $122 million to $127 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $16 million to $19 million
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Luna is not providing an outlook for net income/(loss), which is the most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure to Adjusted EBITDA, because changes in the items that Luna excludes from net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, such as share-based compensation, tax expense, and significant non-recurring charges, among other things, can be dependent on future events that are less capable of being controlled or reliably predicted by management and are not part of Luna's routine operating activities.
The outlook above does not include any future acquisitions, divestitures, or unanticipated events.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the operating performance of its business, Luna’s management considers Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes certain charges and credits that are required by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the effect of certain non-cash expenses and items that Luna believes may not be indicative of its operating performance, because either they are unusual and Luna does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, or they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the table following the financial statements attached to this press release.
Conference Call Information
As previously announced, Luna will conduct an investor conference call at 5:00 pm (ET) today to discuss its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Luna website at www.lunainc.com under the tab “Investor Relations.” To participate by telephone, the domestic dial-in number is 844.578.9643 and the international dial-in number is 270.823.1522. The participant access code is 2326659. Investors are advised to dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website under “Webcasts and Presentations” for 30 days following the conference call.
About Luna
Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Lightwave segment and a Luna Labs segment. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Luna's expectations regarding its projected 2021 financial results and outlook and the Company's growth potential. Management cautions the reader that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to a number of both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, and/or achievements of Luna may differ materially from the future results, performance, and/or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. These factors include, without limitation, failure of demand for Luna's products and services to meet expectations, failure of target market to grow and expand, technological and strategic challenges, uncertainties related to the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and those risks and uncertainties set forth in Luna’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and Luna's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Such filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on Luna’s website at www.lunainc.com. The statements made in this release are based on information available to Luna as of the date of this release and Luna undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release.
|
Luna Innovations Incorporated
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
11,970
|
|
|
$
|
15,366
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
24,605
|
|
|
|
24,951
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
6,857
|
|
|
|
7,046
|
|
Inventory
|
|
25,579
|
|
|
|
23,597
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
6,886
|
|
|
|
4,509
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
75,897
|
|
|
|
75,469
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
3,183
|
|
|
|
3,308
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
18,887
|
|
|
|
20,109
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
19,155
|
|
|
|
18,121
|
|
Long-term contract assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
Operating lease ROU asset
|
|
10,461
|
|
|
|
11,281
|
|
Finance lease ROU asset
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
Other assets
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
1,486
|
|
|
|
1,960
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
129,327
|
|
|
$
|
131,002
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt obligations
|
$
|
4,167
|
|
|
$
|
4,167
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
3,962
|
|
|
|
4,393
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
11,171
|
|
|
|
12,159
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
6,425
|
|
|
|
7,095
|
|
Current portion of operating lease ROU liability
|
|
2,314
|
|
|
|
2,223
|
|
Current portion of finance lease ROU liability
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
28,087
|
|
|
|
30,085
|
|
Long-term debt obligations
|
|
13,745
|
|
|
|
15,817
|
|
Long-term portion of operating lease ROU liability
|
|
9,226
|
|
|
|
10,248
|
|
Long-term portion of finance lease ROU liability
|
|
172
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
51,444
|
|
|
|
56,560
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 33,511,899 and 32,724,512 shares issued,
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
Treasury stock at cost, 1,739,455 and 1,699,975 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|
|
(5,209
|
)
|
|
|
(4,789
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
95,936
|
|
|
|
92,403
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(13,505
|
)
|
|
|
(12,957
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
|
628
|
|
|
|
(248
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
77,883
|
|
|
|
74,442
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
129,327
|
|
|
$
|
131,002
|
|
Luna Innovations Incorporated
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lightwave
|
$
|
21,965
|
|
|
$
|
12,933
|
|
|
$
|
42,962
|
|
|
$
|
24,487
|
|
Luna Labs
|
|
5,972
|
|
|
|
5,643
|
|
|
|
11,274
|
|
|
|
11,230
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
27,937
|
|
|
|
18,576
|
|
|
|
54,236
|
|
|
|
35,717
|
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lightwave
|
|
9,441
|
|
|
|
5,181
|
|
|
|
18,212
|
|
|
|
10,066
|
|
Luna Labs
|
|
4,546
|
|
|
|
3,878
|
|
|
|
8,645
|
|
|
|
7,770
|
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
13,987
|
|
|
|
9,059
|
|
|
|
26,857
|
|
|
|
17,836
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
13,950
|
|
|
|
9,517
|
|
|
|
27,379
|
|
|
|
17,881
|
|
Operating expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
13,142
|
|
|
|
6,202
|
|
|
|
24,432
|
|
|
|
12,579
|
|
Research, development and engineering
|
|
1,810
|
|
|
|
1,505
|
|
|
|
4,743
|
|
|
|
3,102
|
|
Total operating expense
|
|
14,952
|
|
|
|
7,707
|
|
|
|
29,175
|
|
|
|
15,681
|
|
Operating (loss)/income
|
|
(1,002
|
)
|
|
|
1,810
|
|
|
|
(1,796
|
)
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
Other (expense)/income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment income
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
64
|
|
Other income/(expense)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(265
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Total other (expense)/income
|
|
(122
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(265
|
)
|
|
|
68
|
|
(Loss)/income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
|
(1,124
|
)
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
|
|
(2,061
|
)
|
|
|
2,268
|
|
Income tax (benefit)/expense
|
|
(894
|
)
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
(1,513
|
)
|
|
|
579
|
|
Net (loss)/income from continuing operations
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
|
(548
|
)
|
|
|
1,689
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of $—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,436
|
)
|
Net (loss)/income
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
|
(548
|
)
|
|
|
253
|
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(230
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,369
|
|
|
$
|
(548
|
)
|
|
$
|
253
|
|
Net (loss)/income per share from continuing operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
Net loss per share from discontinued operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
(0.04
|
)
|
Net (loss)/income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Weighted average shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
31,494,563
|
|
|
|
30,484,797
|
|
|
|
31,413,451
|
|
|
|
30,589,249
|
|
Diluted
|
|
33,500,801
|
|
|
|
32,494,950
|
|
|
|
33,487,109
|
|
|
|
32,466,122
|
|
Luna Innovations Incorporated
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Cash flows (used in)/provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income
|
$
|
(548
|
)
|
|
$
|
253
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,360
|
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
1,514
|
|
|
|
967
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,436
|
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Change in assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(473
|
)
|
|
|
(139
|
)
|
Contract assets
|
|
763
|
|
|
|
(508
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
(1,562
|
)
|
|
|
(937
|
)
|
Other current assets
|
|
(2,399
|
)
|
|
|
(404
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
(2,185
|
)
|
|
|
(1,286
|
)
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
(826
|
)
|
|
|
(520
|
)
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities
|
|
(2,881
|
)
|
|
|
193
|
|
Cash flows (used in)/provided by investing activities
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
(551
|
)
|
|
|
(111
|
)
|
Intangible property costs
|
|
(141
|
)
|
|
|
(192
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
|
|
(692
|
)
|
|
|
298
|
|
Cash flows (used in)/provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
Payments on finance lease obligations
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
Payments of debt obligations
|
|
(2,072
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
(420
|
)
|
|
|
(328
|
)
|
Proceeds from term loan
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from the exercise of options and warrants
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|
|
(496
|
)
|
|
|
1,009
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(4,069
|
)
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
673
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period
|
|
15,366
|
|
|
|
25,006
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
|
$
|
11,970
|
|
|
$
|
26,506
|
|
Luna Innovations Incorporated
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income
|
$
|
(230
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,369
|
|
|
$
|
(548
|
)
|
|
$
|
253
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,436
|
)
|
Net (loss)/income from continuing operations
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
|
(548
|
)
|
|
|
1,689
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Investment income
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
Income tax (benefit)/expense
|
|
(894
|
)
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
(1,513
|
)
|
|
|
579
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
|
684
|
|
|
|
2,360
|
|
|
|
1,363
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
|
|
564
|
|
|
|
3,568
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
857
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
|
|
967
|
|
Integration and transaction expense
|
|
991
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization of inventory step-up
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
2,143
|
|
|
$
|
2,955
|
|
|
$
|
4,291
|
|
|
$
|
4,535
|
|
Luna Innovations Incorporated
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss)/income
|
$
|
(230
|
)
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
$
|
(548
|
)
|
|
|
253
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,436
|
)
|
Net (loss)/income from continuing operations
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
|
(548
|
)
|
|
|
1,689
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
857
|
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
|
|
967
|
|
Integration and deal expense
|
|
991
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
|
|
1,616
|
|
|
|
843
|
|
Amortization of inventory step-up
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
336
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Income tax effect on adjustments
|
|
(697
|
)
|
|
|
(219
|
)
|
|
|
(1,336
|
)
|
|
|
(453
|
)
|
Adjusted income from continuing operations
|
$
|
1,862
|
|
|
$
|
2,025
|
|
|
$
|
3,459
|
|
|
$
|
3,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted weighted average shares (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
33,501
|
|
|
|
32,495
|
|
|
|
33,487
|
|
|
|
32,466
|
