Avalara Announces Proposed Offering of $850 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $850 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Avalara also intends to grant to the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $127.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

Avalara expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Notes to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. Avalara intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes, which will likely include funding acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products, services, technologies, or other assets, and may include continued investment in its sales and marketing efforts, product development, general and administrative matters, and working capital.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Avalara, and will be convertible at the option of the holder of such notes upon satisfaction of certain conditions, and during certain periods. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. Avalara will settle conversions of the Notes by paying or delivering, as the case may be, cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at its election. The interest rate, conversion rate, and other terms of the Notes will be determined by negotiations between Avalara and the initial purchasers of the Notes.

In connection with the pricing of the Notes, Avalara expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “Capped Call Counterparties”). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to customary adjustments, the number of shares of Avalara’s common stock initially underlying the Notes. The capped call transactions are expected to offset the potential dilution to Avalara’s common stock as a result of any conversion of the Notes, with such reduction subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes, Avalara expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the Capped Call Counterparties.

