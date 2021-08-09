checkAd

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 22:15  |  84   |   |   

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/quarterly-resul ....

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005776/en/

The Company will host a live webcast for investors and other interested parties on August 9, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. EDT. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/financial-performance/presentations/d .... An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Category: Company Release

AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A)

Diskussion: 3 Gründe, jetzt die AMC-Aktie zu verkaufen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.08.21Laut Wall Street: Diese extrem beliebten Aktien könnten zwischen 50 und 97 % abrutschen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
05.08.21Maydorns Meinung: Robinhood, AMC, BioNTech, St. Lithium, Varta, BYD, Tesla, Samsung SDI, Ørsted, Nel
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
04.08.21Diese 3 günstigen Wachstumsaktien sollten AMC locker schlagen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.08.21Mit der AMC-Aktie schnell reich werden? Probier es lieber mit Alphabet!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
31.07.21AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Bereit für’s Comeback?: Kinos offen, Gäste zurück – Tim Schäfer: AMC kann „langfristig überleben“
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
28.07.21McDonaldu00b4s, Spotify, Starbucks, AMD, Bitcoin, Big Digital, Alphabet, AMC, Alibaba, Nio - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
28.07.21Disney: „Black Widow“ scheitert an der Umsetzung. Was das für die Kinos bedeutet
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.07.21VW, Palantir Technologies, AMC, GameStop – IPO von Robinhood erfolgt noch in der nächsten Woche
NTG24 | Kommentare
24.07.21AMC Entertainment-Aktie: Investor verkauft, Personalwechsel und Zukäufe
The Motley Fool | Kommentare