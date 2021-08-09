Cable One Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Cable One completed the acquisition of Valu-Net LLC (“Valu-Net”) on July 1, 2020, the contribution of its Anniston, Alabama system (the “Anniston System”) to Hargray Communications, a data, video and voice services provider (“Hargray”), on October 1, 2020 (the “Anniston Exchange”), and the acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hargray that it did not already own (the “Hargray Acquisition”) on May 3, 2021. The results discussed below and presented in the tables within this press release include Valu-Net and Hargray operations and exclude Anniston System operations for the periods since the completion of their respective acquisitions or disposition. The Anniston System was included in the Hargray Acquisition and its operations are included in the Company’s results with the Hargray operations.

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable One”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Total revenues were $401.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, including $50.6 million from Hargray operations, compared to $328.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 22.4%. Year-over-year, residential data revenues increased 26.6%, including $18.0 million from Hargray operations, and business services revenues increased 31.0%, including $14.9 million from Hargray operations.

Net income was $106.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 (including $4.4 million from Hargray operations), an increase of 69.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $213.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 (including $22.3 million from Hargray operations), an increase of 30.7% year-over-year. Net profit margin was 26.4% and Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) was 53.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $183.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 19.5% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures(1) was $123.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 (including $3.8 million from Hargray operations), an increase of $39.4 million, or 46.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Residential data primary service units (“PSUs”) grew by approximately 124,000, or 15.5%, sequentially and grew by approximately 165,000, or 21.7%, year-over-year. Approximately 110,000 residential data PSUs were acquired in the Hargray Acquisition, of which approximately 19,000 were contributed to Hargray in the Anniston Exchange. Business services PSUs grew by approximately 23,000, or 17.8%, sequentially and grew by approximately 23,000, or 18.0%, compared to the prior year. Approximately 20,000 business services PSUs were acquired in the Hargray Acquisition, of which approximately 4,000 were contributed to Hargray in the Anniston Exchange.

On May 3, 2021, the Company completed the Hargray Acquisition, which represented the purchase of approximately 85% of Hargray on a fully diluted basis. The approximately $2.0 billion cash purchase price implied a $2.2 billion total enterprise value for 100% of Hargray on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The Company financed the Hargray Acquisition with cash on hand and proceeds from indebtedness.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are defined in the section of this press release entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. Refer to the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Revenues increased $73.4 million, or 22.4%, to $401.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, including $50.6 million attributable to Hargray operations. The remaining increase was driven primarily by residential data, business services and other revenue growth, partially offset by decreases in residential video and residential voice revenues. For the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, residential data revenues comprised 51.7% and 50.0% of total revenues, respectively, and business services revenues comprised 19.1% and 17.8% of total revenues, respectively.

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) were $112.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 and increased $6.3 million, or 6.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to $14.8 million of additional expenses related to Hargray operations, partially offset by a $7.3 million reduction in programming expenses and a $3.1 million decrease in labor and other compensation-related costs. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues were 28.0% and 32.3% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $88.0 million and $65.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to $13.6 million of additional expenses related to Hargray operations and increases of $4.9 million in labor and other compensation-related costs, $3.5 million in acquisition-related costs, $3.2 million in health insurance costs, $1.6 million in professional fees and $1.0 million in system conversion costs, partially offset by a $5.8 million decrease in bad debt expense. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues were 21.9% and 19.8% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $84.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, including $15.7 million from Hargray operations, and increased $19.3 million, or 29.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortization expense as a percentage of revenues was 21.1% and 20.0% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Interest expense increased $12.3 million, or 74.2%, to $28.9 million, driven primarily by additional outstanding debt and higher interest rate swap settlement expense, partially offset by lower interest rates.

Other income, net, was $12.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and consisted primarily of a $33.4 million non-cash gain on fair value adjustment associated with the Company’s existing investment in Hargray upon the Hargray Acquisition and interest and investment income, partially offset by a $21.4 million non-cash loss on fair value adjustment associated with the call and put options to acquire the remaining equity interests in Mega Broadband Investments Holdings LLC. Other income, net, was $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 and consisted of interest and investment income.

Income tax benefit was $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to income tax provision of $13.2 million in the prior year quarter. The Company’s effective tax rate was -8.7% and 17.4% for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The changes were due primarily to a $35.4 million increase in income tax benefit from the reversal of a pre-existing deferred tax liability on the Company’s investment in Hargray, partially offset by a $5.2 million increase in income tax expense related to a change in valuation allowance and a $2.8 million income tax benefit in the prior year attributable to the net operating loss carryback provision of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that did not recur in the current year.

Net income was $106.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $62.5 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of $43.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $213.2 million (including $22.3 million from Hargray operations) and $163.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of 30.7%. Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $89.3 million (including $18.5 million with respect to Hargray operations) compared to $78.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2021 was $123.9 million (including $3.8 million from Hargray operations) compared to $84.5 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 46.6%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2021, the Company had $449.0 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand compared to $574.9 million at December 31, 2020. The Company’s debt balance was $3.9 billion and $2.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The Company had $459.0 million available for borrowing under its revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2021.

The Company paid $15.1 million in dividends to stockholders during the second quarter of 2021.

On May 3, 2021, the Company borrowed $800.0 million under a new senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028 in connection with the closing of the Hargray Acquisition.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto contained in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 (the “Second Quarter 2021 Form 10-Q”), which will be posted on the “SEC Filings” section of the Cable One Investor Relations website at ir.cableone.net when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Investors and others interested in more information about Cable One should consult the Company’s website, which is regularly updated with financial and other important information about the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, net income, net profit margin, net cash provided by operating activities or capital expenditures as a percentage of net income reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures are reconciled to net income, Adjusted EBITDA margin is reconciled to net profit margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to capital expenditures as a percentage of net income. Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is also reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. These reconciliations are included in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, (gain) loss on deferred compensation, acquisition-related costs, (gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, system conversion costs, rebranding costs, equity method investment (income) loss, other (income) expense and other unusual items, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company’s business as well as other non-cash or special items and is unaffected by the Company’s capital structure or investment activities. This measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the Company’s cash cost of debt financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

“Adjusted EBITDA margin” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

“Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures,” when used as a liquidity measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities excluding the impact of capital expenditures, interest expense, income tax provision (benefit), changes in operating assets and liabilities, change in deferred income taxes and other unusual items, as provided in the “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” tables within this press release.

“Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as capital expenditures divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to assess its performance, and it also uses Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures as an indicator of its ability to fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the measure used in the leverage ratio calculations under the Company’s credit agreement and the indenture governing the Company’s non-convertible senior unsecured notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the credit agreement and the ability to take certain actions under the indenture governing the non-convertible senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures are also significant performance measures used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account cash used for mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures, and thus does not represent residual funds available for discretionary uses.

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures is useful to investors as it shows the Company’s performance while taking into account cash outflows for capital expenditures and is one of several indicators of the Company’s ability to service debt, make investments and/or return capital to its stockholders.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures with similar titles are common measures used by investors, analysts and peers to compare performance in the Company’s industry, although the Company’s measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

CABLE ONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change % Change Revenues: Residential data $ 207,648 $ 164,015 $ 43,633 26.6 % Residential video 87,240 87,328 (88 ) (0.1 )% Residential voice 12,112 12,120 (8 ) (0.1 )% Business services 76,616 58,469 18,147 31.0 % Other 18,133 6,371 11,762 184.6 % Total Revenues 401,749 328,303 73,446 22.4 % Costs and Expenses: Operating (excluding depreciation and amortization) 112,350 106,028 6,322 6.0 % Selling, general and administrative 88,017 64,994 23,023 35.4 % Depreciation and amortization 84,915 65,584 19,331 29.5 % (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net 1,058 988 70 7.1 % Total Costs and Expenses 286,340 237,594 48,746 20.5 % Income from operations 115,409 90,709 24,700 27.2 % Interest expense (28,947 ) (16,615 ) (12,332 ) 74.2 % Other income (expense), net 12,149 1,655 10,494 NM Income before income taxes and equity method investment income (loss), net 98,611 75,749 22,862 30.2 % Income tax provision (benefit) (8,616 ) 13,209 (21,825 ) (165.2 )% Income before equity method investment income (loss), net 107,227 62,540 44,687 71.5 % Equity method investment income (loss), net (1,074 ) - (1,074 ) NM Net income $ 106,153 $ 62,540 $ 43,613 69.7 % Net Income per Common Share: Basic $ 17.65 $ 10.72 $ 6.93 64.6 % Diluted $ 16.68 $ 10.63 $ 6.05 56.9 % Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 6,014,351 5,831,796 182,555 3.1 % Diluted 6,455,817 5,883,417 572,400 9.7 % Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges and other, net of tax $ (16,021 ) $ (9,459 ) $ (6,562 ) 69.4 % Comprehensive income $ 90,132 $ 53,081 $ 37,051 69.8 % ____________________ NM = Not meaningful.

CABLE ONE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except par values) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,965 $ 574,909 Accounts receivable, net 55,185 38,768 Income taxes receivable 17,027 41,245 Prepaid and other current assets 33,031 17,891 Total Current Assets 554,208 672,813 Equity investments 697,527 807,781 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,753,563 1,265,460 Intangible assets, net 2,840,700 1,278,198 Goodwill 944,871 430,543 Other noncurrent assets 39,133 33,543 Total Assets $ 6,830,002 $ 4,488,338 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 240,592 $ 174,139 Deferred revenue 23,572 21,051 Current portion of long-term debt 34,524 26,392 Total Current Liabilities 298,688 221,582 Long-term debt 3,816,150 2,148,798 Deferred income taxes 806,630 366,675 Interest rate swap liability 102,875 155,357 Other noncurrent liabilities 124,814 100,627 Total Liabilities 5,149,157 2,993,039 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock ($0.01 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding) - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175,399 shares issued; and 6,036,582 and 6,027,704 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 62 62 Additional paid-in capital 544,992 535,586 Retained earnings 1,372,724 1,228,172 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (101,237 ) (140,683 ) Treasury stock, at cost (138,817 and 147,695 shares held as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) (135,696 ) (127,838 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,680,845 1,495,299 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 6,830,002 $ 4,488,338

CABLE ONE, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Change % Change Net income $ 106,153 $ 62,540 $ 43,613 69.7 % Net profit margin 26.4 % 19.0 % Plus: Interest expense 28,947 16,615 12,332 74.2 % Income tax provision (benefit) (8,616 ) 13,209 (21,825 ) (165.2 )% Depreciation and amortization 84,915 65,584 19,331 29.5 % Equity-based compensation 5,279 3,426 1,853 54.1 % (Gain) loss on deferred compensation 78 206 (128 ) (62.1 )% Acquisition-related costs 4,835 1,293 3,542 NM (Gain) loss on asset sales and disposals, net 1,058 988 70 7.1 % System conversion costs 1,618 647 971 150.1 % Rebranding costs 26 311 (285 ) (91.6 )% Equity method investment (income) loss, net 1,074 - 1,074 NM Other (income) expense, net (12,149 ) (1,655 ) (10,494 ) NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 213,218 $ 163,164 $ 50,054 30.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 53.1 % 49.7 % Less: Capital expenditures $ 89,312 $ 78,659 $ 10,653 13.5 % Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income 84.1 % 125.8 % Capital expenditures as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA 41.9 % 48.2 % Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures $ 123,906 $ 84,505 $ 39,401 46.6 % ____________________ NM = Not meaningful. Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Change % Change Net cash provided by operating activities $ 183,632 $ 153,695 $ 29,937 19.5 % Capital expenditures (89,312 ) (78,659 ) (10,653 ) 13.5 % Interest expense 28,947 16,615 12,332 74.2 % Non-cash interest expense (2,875 ) (1,106 ) (1,769 ) 159.9 % Income tax provision (benefit) (8,616 ) 13,209 (21,825 ) (165.2 )% Changes in operating assets and liabilities (10,721 ) (9,332 ) (1,389 ) 14.9 % Change in deferred income taxes 18,031 (10,719 ) 28,750 NM (Gain) loss on deferred compensation 78 206 (128 ) (62.1 )% Acquisition-related costs 4,835 1,293 3,542 NM Write-off of debt issuance costs (1,644 ) - (1,644 ) NM System conversion costs 1,618 647 971 150.1 % Rebranding costs 26 311 (285 ) (91.6 )% Fair value adjustment (21,350 ) - (21,350 ) NM Gain on step acquisition 33,406 - 33,406 NM Other (income) expense, net (12,149 ) (1,655 ) (10,494 ) NM Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures $ 123,906 $ 84,505 $ 39,401 46.6 % ____________________ NM = Not meaningful.

CABLE ONE, INC. OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) As of June 30, Change (in thousands, except percentages and ARPU data) 2021 2020 Amount % Homes Passed 2,637 2,344 293 12.5 % Residential Customers(1) 1,032 876 156 17.8 % Data PSUs(1) 923 758 165 21.7 % Video PSUs(1) 272 276 (4 ) (1.3 )% Voice PSUs(1) 110 98 12 11.8 % Total residential PSUs(1) 1,305 1,132 173 15.3 % Business Customers(1) 102 86 17 19.6 % Data PSUs(1) 94 80 14 17.3 % Video PSUs(1) 14 14 0 3.2 % Voice PSUs(1) 44 35 9 25.5 % Total business services PSUs(1) 152 129 23 18.0 % Total Customers 1,134 962 172 17.9 % Total non-video 841 672 169 25.2 % Percent of total 74.2 % 69.9 % 4.3 % Data PSUs 1,017 838 179 21.3 % Video PSUs 287 290 (3 ) (1.1 )% Voice PSUs 153 133 20 15.3 % Total PSUs 1,457 1,261 196 15.5 % Penetration Data(1) 38.5 % 35.8 % 2.7 % Video(1) 10.9 % 12.4 % (1.5 )% Voice(1) 5.8 % 5.7 % 0.1 % Share of Second Quarter Revenues Residential data 51.7 % 50.0 % 1.7 % Business services 19.1 % 17.8 % 1.3 % Total 70.8 % 67.8 % 3.0 % ARPU - Second Quarter Residential data(1), (2) $ 78.34 $ 73.80 $ 4.54 6.2 % Residential video(1), (2) $ 110.32 $ 102.95 $ 7.37 7.2 % Residential voice(1), (2) $ 39.28 $ 40.35 $ (1.07 ) (2.7 )% Business services(1), (3) $ 263.86 $ 228.11 $ 35.75 15.7 %

Note: All totals, percentages and year-over-year changes are calculated using exact numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding. (1) Due to the recency of the May 3, 2021 Hargray Acquisition, certain Hargray bulk accounts are counted as business PSUs and business customer relationships, whereas Cable One classifies such accounts as residential PSUs and residential customer relationships. Cable One is currently in the process of aligning Hargray’s methodology with its methodology so that future PSU and customer relationship counts used in ARPU calculations are determined on the same basis. (2) Average monthly revenue per unit (“ARPU”) values represent the applicable quarterly residential service revenues (excluding installation and activation fees) divided by the corresponding average of the number of PSUs at the beginning and end of each period, divided by three, except that for any PSUs added or subtracted as a result of an acquisition or divestiture occurring during the period, the associated ARPU values represent the applicable residential service revenues (excluding installation and activation fees) divided by the pro-rated average number of PSUs during such period. (3) ARPU values represent quarterly business services revenues divided by the average of the number of business customer relationships at the beginning and end of each period, divided by three, except that for any business customer relationships added or subtracted as a result of an acquisition or divestiture occurring during the period, the associated ARPU values represent business services revenues divided by the pro-rated average number of business customer relationships during such period.

