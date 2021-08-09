SailPoint Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“SailPoint finished another strong quarter, exceeding prior revenue and ARR guidance with Total ARR up 43% year-over-year. The outperformance this quarter was driven by our team’s relentless focus on customer satisfaction and the demonstrated value our identity security platform has on addressing the sophisticated needs of the modern enterprise,” said Mark McClain, SailPoint CEO and Founder.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) (“SailPoint”), the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“The business continues to benefit from solid execution and continued interest from global enterprises who increasingly recognize the foundational role identity security plays in securing their business. Heading into the second half of 2021, we are well-positioned with a strong team and a clear vision for identity security as we look to help more global companies create an enterprise security program that is grounded in identity security.”

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2021:

ARR: Total ARR at June 30, 2021 was $291.3 million, a 43% increase year-over-year.

Total ARR at June 30, 2021 was $291.3 million, a 43% increase year-over-year. Revenue: Total revenue was $102.5 million, an 11% increase over Q2 2020. Subscription revenue was $64.4 million, a 40% increase over Q2 2020, of which SaaS revenue was $25.4 million, a 66% increase over Q2 2020.

Total revenue was $102.5 million, an 11% increase over Q2 2020. Subscription revenue was $64.4 million, a 40% increase over Q2 2020, of which SaaS revenue was $25.4 million, a 66% increase over Q2 2020. Operating Income (Loss): Loss from operations was $(17.0) million compared to income from operations of $8.1 million in Q2 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $0.8 million compared to $18.4 million in Q2 2020.

Loss from operations was $(17.0) million compared to income from operations of $8.1 million in Q2 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $0.8 million compared to $18.4 million in Q2 2020. Net Income (Loss): Net loss was $(16.7) million compared to net income of $3.0 million in Q2 2020. Net loss per diluted share was $(0.18) compared to net income per diluted share of $0.03 in Q2 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $0.1 million compared to $13.8 million in Q2 2020. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.00 compared to $0.15 in Q2 2020.

“While our transition to SaaS and subscription creates revenue headwinds, we are pleased to exceed the high end of our previous guidance range for total revenue,” said Jason Ream, SailPoint CFO. “And, most importantly, we are focused on growing our recurring revenue base, the results of which you can see in the 43% year-over-year growth in total ARR.”

The tables included in this press release present a reconciliation of non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income to GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP to GAAP weighted average outstanding shares, each for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." In addition, see “Operating Metrics” for more information regarding Total ARR.

Financial Outlook:

For the third quarter of 2021, SailPoint expects:

Total ARR in the range of $315.0 million to $317.0 million

Revenue in the range of $102.0 million to $104.0 million

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $(9.0) million to $(7.0) million

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share in the range of $(0.07) to $(0.06), based on an estimated non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% and 93.0 million basic and diluted common shares outstanding. Expectations of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share exclude items outlined in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

For the full year 2021, SailPoint expects:

Total ARR in the range of $343.0 million to $347.0 million

Revenue in the range of $408.0 million to $412.0 million

SaaS revenue in the range of $103.0 million to $106.0 million

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the range of $(10.0) million to $(5.0) million

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share in the range of $(0.08) to $(0.04), based on an estimated non-GAAP income tax rate of 24% and 94.0 million basic and diluted common shares outstanding. Expectations of non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted common share exclude items outlined in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.

These statements regarding SailPoint’s expectations of its financial outlook are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause its actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

All of SailPoint’s forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition related costs. SailPoint has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares to their most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections, particularly with respect to stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation expense is affected by future hiring, turnover, and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. The actual amount of the excluded stock-based compensation expense will have a significant impact on SailPoint’s GAAP income (loss) from operations and GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted common share. Accordingly, reconciliations of our forward-looking non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares are not available without unreasonable effort.

CFO Transition:

On August 4, 2021, Jason Ream, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, tendered his resignation, effective August 31, 2021. Mr. Ream will be departing the Company in order to pursue other opportunities. The Company anticipates that the Board will appoint Cam McMartin, a current member of the Board and the Company’s Special Advisor to the CEO, to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer beginning September 1, 2021. Mr. Ream will remain employed with the Company in an advisory capacity for a period following his resignation as Chief Financial Officer to ensure an effective transition of his duties.

“I want to thank Jason for his many contributions to SailPoint. I’ve enjoyed working with him, and we all wish him well in the next phase of his career,” said Mark McClain, Chief Executive Officer of SailPoint. “I am confident that Jason’s contributions and Cam’s history with SailPoint will enable a seamless transition. We are fortunate to have both a strong internal team of senior finance and accounting leaders and a senior leader in Cam who can support them as interim-CFO during this transition period. Cam has been with SailPoint, in various capacities, since 2011, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue our transition to a SaaS and subscription model and undertake a comprehensive search for our new Chief Financial Officer.”

“Thank you to Mark, the Board, and the entire SailPoint team for the last several exciting years,” said Mr. Ream, “I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished, including setting SailPoint solidly on our transition path. SailPoint has a great market opportunity and I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do in the future.”

Conference Call and Webcast:

SailPoint will host a conference call today, August 9, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The dial-in number will be 1-877-407-0792 (toll free) or 1-201-689-8263 (toll/international). Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until midnight on Monday, August 23, 2021. The replay dial-in number will be 1-844-512-2921 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll/international), using the replay pin number: 13721094. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

Operating Metrics:

Total annual recurring revenue (“Total ARR”) represents the annualized value of the active portion of SaaS, term-based license, maintenance and support contracts and other subscription services at the end of the reporting period. We calculate Total ARR by dividing the active contract value by the number of days in the active portion of the overall contract term and then multiplying by 365. See Item 2. "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021 (our “Second Quarter Quarterly Report”) for more information regarding SailPoint’s utilization of the Total ARR metric.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to SailPoint’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance investors’ understanding of SailPoint’s past performance and future prospects. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flow that includes or excludes amounts that are included or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. SailPoint’s management believes the non-GAAP financial measures described below are helpful to investors because they provide an additional tool to use in evaluating SailPoint’s financial and business trends and operating results and because they facilitate comparisons of SailPoint’s core operating results from period to period. In addition, SailPoint’s management uses non-GAAP income (loss) from operations for budgeting and planning purposes.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, the use of assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over the useful life, which can be several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, which relate to SailPoint’s credit agreement (which is undrawn) and the convertible senior notes issued in 2019 (the “Notes”), is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this component of interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance from period to period. See our Second Quarter Quarterly Report for information regarding the impact of the early adoption of Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2020-06 effective January 1, 2021.

Acquisition related costs and impairment of intangible assets. We exclude these expenses because they are unrelated to our current operations and are not comparable to the prior period nor indicative of future results. See our Second Quarter Quarterly Report for information for a discussion of our recent acquisitions.

SailPoint’s non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry because they may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. SailPoint urges you to review the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Non-GAAP income from operations. SailPoint believes that the use of non-GAAP income from operations is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP income from operations is calculated as income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) acquisition related costs and (iv) impairment of intangible assets.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share. SailPoint believes that the use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP net income is calculated as net income (loss) on a GAAP basis (a) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, (iv) acquisition related costs and (v) impairment of intangible assets, and (b) adjusted for the effect of income taxes associated with such non-GAAP adjustments. SailPoint defines non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share as non-GAAP net income divided by the non-GAAP weighted average outstanding common shares.

SailPoint’s presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) includes the effect of income taxes associated with the non-GAAP adjustments, which is calculated using an estimated effective income tax rate that is commensurate with our non-GAAP pre-tax income (loss). The non-GAAP effective income tax rate is adjusted from the GAAP effective income tax rate to reflect the impact of non-GAAP income (loss) adjustments. Due to the adjustments, the non-GAAP estimated income taxes may differ from GAAP estimated income taxes and actual tax liabilities. Estimated income taxes and tax liabilities reflect currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions, including current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions and key tax legislation in jurisdictions where SailPoint currently operates. Non-GAAP estimated income taxes may change for a variety of reasons, including global tax environment, significant changes to geographic earnings mix, acquisitions, or other changes to SailPoint’s strategy or business operations. SailPoint re-evaluates its non-GAAP estimated income taxes at least annually, or more frequently if significant events occur, which may materially impact our non-GAAP income tax calculation.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and statements made during the above referenced conference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, business outlook, prospects, plans and objectives of management, growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenue, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “would,” “foresees,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements may not turn out to be correct. Our results could be materially different from our expectations because of various risks.

Important factors, some of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the effect of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) global pandemic and its aftermath, as well as governmental, business and other actions in response, on the global economy and on our business; our ability to achieve and sustain profitability; our ability to sustain historical growth rates; our ability to attract and retain customers and to deepen our relationships with existing customers; an increased focus in our business from selling licenses to selling subscriptions; breaches in our security, cyber-attacks or other cyber-risks; interruptions with the delivery of our SaaS solutions or third-party cloud-based systems that we use in our operations; our ability to compete successfully against current and future competitors; the length and unpredictable nature of our sales cycle; delayed effects on our operating results from ratably recognizing some of our revenue; fluctuations in our quarterly results; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners; the increasing complexity of our operations; real or perceived errors, failures or disruptions in our platform or solutions; our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology, industry standards, regulations or customer needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to achieve and maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to comply with our privacy policy or related legal or regulatory requirements; our ability to accurately forecast our estimated annual effective tax rate for financial accounting purposes; our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate companies and assets; our ability to maintain high-quality customer satisfaction; and our ability to maintain and enhance our brand or reputation as an industry leader. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, and ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job – no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Revenue Licenses $ 24,450 $ 34,880 $ 43,685 $ 55,884 Subscription (1) 64,355 45,922 123,597 89,803 Services and other 13,681 11,656 25,966 22,213 Total revenue 102,486 92,458 193,248 167,900 Cost of revenue Licenses (2) 1,355 1,106 2,602 2,186 Subscription (2)(3) 13,716 8,657 25,020 17,133 Services and other (3) 12,519 8,669 24,318 17,675 Total cost of revenue 27,590 18,432 51,940 36,994 Gross profit 74,896 74,026 141,308 130,906 Operating expenses Research and development (2)(3) 23,033 17,653 42,599 33,461 General and administrative (3) 10,461 9,371 21,728 18,885 Sales and marketing (2)(3) 58,408 38,934 109,570 75,794 Total operating expenses 91,902 65,958 173,897 128,140 Income (loss) from operations (17,006 ) 8,068 (32,589 ) 2,766 Other expense, net: Interest income 212 169 412 1,441 Interest expense (632 ) (4,586 ) (1,421 ) (9,118 ) Other expense, net (219 ) (112 ) (220 ) (436 ) Total other expense, net (639 ) (4,529 ) (1,229 ) (8,113 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (17,645 ) 3,539 (33,818 ) (5,347 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 903 (497 ) 1,785 (28 ) Net income (loss) $ (16,742 ) $ 3,042 $ (32,033 ) $ (5,375 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.18 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.35 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 92,464 90,328 92,076 90,095 Diluted 92,464 91,599 92,076 90,095

(1) Subscription revenue is further disaggregated as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Subscription revenue SaaS $ 25,369 $ 15,246 $ 47,258 $ 29,373 Maintenance and support 37,304 30,067 72,778 59,224 Other subscription services 1,682 609 3,561 1,206 Total subscription revenue $ 64,355 $ 45,922 $ 123,597 $ 89,803

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cost of revenue - licenses $ 1,008 $ 1,008 $ 2,016 $ 2,016 Cost of revenue - subscription 1,557 911 2,414 1,821 Research and development 169 190 337 381 Sales and marketing 1,626 1,069 2,846 2,137 Total amortization expense $ 4,360 $ 3,178 $ 7,613 $ 6,355

(3) Includes stock-based compensation expense and the related employer payroll tax expense as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Cost of revenue - subscription $ 893 $ 398 $ 1,639 $ 821 Cost of revenue - services and other 953 392 1,835 876 Research and development 3,310 1,490 5,764 3,068 General and administrative 2,579 1,972 4,882 3,041 Sales and marketing 5,439 2,946 10,195 5,960 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,174 $ 7,198 $ 24,315 $ 13,766

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 407,634 $ 510,289 Restricted cash 6,404 6,355 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $333 and $376 110,765 112,255 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 18,038 15,592 Prepayments and other current assets 35,265 26,027 Income taxes receivable 2,722 — Total current assets 580,828 670,518 Property and equipment, net 18,407 19,443 Right-of-use assets, net 25,477 27,048 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 43,660 38,510 Other non-current assets, net of allowances of $66 and $50 14,807 15,016 Goodwill 289,437 241,103 Intangible assets, net 82,588 63,962 Total assets $ 1,055,204 $ 1,075,600 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 6,687 4,753 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 46,139 59,460 Income taxes payable — 978 Convertible senior notes, net 384,317 326,672 Deferred revenue 169,798 165,995 Total current liabilities 606,941 557,858 Deferred tax liability - non-current 22 1,329 Long-term operating lease liabilities 31,000 33,080 Deferred revenue - non-current 19,331 18,723 Total liabilities 657,294 610,990 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value 9 9 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Additional paid in capital 446,579 484,012 Accumulated deficit (48,678 ) (19,411 ) Total stockholders' equity 397,910 464,610 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,055,204 $ 1,075,600

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Operating activities Net loss $ (32,033 ) $ (5,375 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 10,733 9,151 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,100 8,788 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 9,002 6,058 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets 25 (5 ) Provision for credit losses 268 805 Stock-based compensation expense 22,945 13,341 Operating leases, net (279 ) (222 ) Deferred taxes — (113 ) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 2,223 10,365 Deferred contract acquisition costs (16,598 ) (10,360 ) Prepayments and other current assets (9,218 ) 909 Other non-current assets 1,609 (4,311 ) Accounts payable 1,934 (48 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (15,415 ) (6,338 ) Income taxes (3,577 ) (1,895 ) Deferred revenue 2,675 1,303 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (24,606 ) 22,053 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,991 ) (1,286 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 12 11 Purchase of intangibles (40 ) — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (70,960 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (72,979 ) (1,275 ) Financing activities Payments for partial conversion of convertible senior notes (10,160 ) — Taxes associated with net issuances of shares upon vesting of restricted stock units (3,062 ) (236 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan contributions 5,234 3,466 Exercise of stock options 2,967 2,807 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,021 ) 6,037 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (102,606 ) 26,815 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 516,644 450,120 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 414,038 $ 476,935

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Income (loss) from operations on a GAAP basis $ (17,006 ) $ 8,068 $ (32,589 ) $ 2,766 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1) 13,174 7,198 24,315 13,766 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,360 3,178 7,613 6,355 Acquisition related costs (2) 288 — 2,151 — Impairment of intangible assets — — — — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 816 $ 18,444 $ 1,490 $ 22,887

(1) Stock-based compensation expense includes employer related payroll tax expense. (2) Acquisition related costs are primarily transaction costs, which include legal, accounting and consulting professional service fees.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) on a GAAP basis $ (16,742 ) $ 3,042 $ (32,033 ) $ (5,375 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (1) 13,174 7,198 24,315 13,766 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,360 3,178 7,613 6,355 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (2) 467 4,421 1,100 8,788 Acquisition related costs (3) 288 — 2,151 — Impairment of intangible assets — — — — Effect of income taxes associated with the above adjustments (4) (1,445 ) (4,064 ) (2,595 ) (5,687 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 102 $ 13,775 $ 551 $ 17,847 Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.20 Non-GAAP weighted average outstanding shares Basic 92,464 90,328 92,076 90,095 Diluted 94,936 91,599 95,077 91,481

(1) Stock-based compensation expense includes employer related payroll tax expense. (2) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs includes $4.0 million and $8.0 million of amortization of debt discount related to the Notes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. See our Second Quarter Quarterly Report for information regarding the impact of the early adoption of ASU 2020-06 effective January 1, 2021. (3) Acquisition related costs are primarily transaction costs, which include legal, accounting and consulting professional service fees. (4) The GAAP effective tax rates were 5.3% and (0.5)% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, compared to non-GAAP effective tax rates of 59.5% and 24.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP WEIGHTED AVERAGE OUTSTANDING SHARES (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Weighted average outstanding shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, on a GAAP basis Basic 92,464 90,328 92,076 90,095 Diluted 92,464 91,599 92,076 90,095 Non-GAAP weighted average outstanding shares Basic 92,464 90,328 92,076 90,095 Effect of potentially dilutive securities 2,472 1,271 3,001 1,386 Diluted 94,936 91,599 95,077 91,481

