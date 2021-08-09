INDUS Announces Agreement to Acquire Land for Development

Michael Gamzon, President and Chief Executive Officer of INDUS, commented, “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Lehigh Valley, a market that continues to experience strong rent growth and absorption. Development projects continue to provide the opportunity to create value in the industrial/logistics space, and we look forward to delivering another well-located, market-appropriate facility in a region where we have significant experience and a history of success.”

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS”) , a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that it recently entered into an agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to acquire, for a purchase price of $2.25 million, approximately 10.6 acres of undeveloped land in the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania (the “Lehigh Valley Land”). Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, INDUS expects to close on the Lehigh Valley Land upon receipt of the requisite entitlements, estimated to be during the first half of fiscal 2022. Subsequent to closing on the Lehigh Valley Land, INDUS expects to begin construction, on speculation, of an approximately 90,000 square foot industrial/logistics building.

Closing on the purchase of the Lehigh Valley Land is subject to a number of contingencies including the satisfactory completion of due diligence by INDUS and the receipt of all the necessary entitlements and approvals for development. There can be no guarantee that the Lehigh Valley Land acquisition or the subsequent development of a 90,000 square foot industrial/logistics building will be completed under the contemplated terms, anticipated timeline, or at all.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 43 buildings totaling approximately 5.3 million square feet (including 33 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.9 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Forward-Looking Statements:

