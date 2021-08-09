checkAd

Lakewood Exploration to Acquire the Eliza Silver Project in the Historic Hamilton District and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada’s Prolific “Silver Alley”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakewood Exploration Inc. (CSE: LWD) (the “Company” or “Lakewood”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated effective August 9, 2021 between the Company, 1304562 B.C. Ltd. (“BCCO”) and the sole shareholder of BCCO (the “Definitive Agreement”), pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of BCCO (the “Proposed Transaction”). BCCO owns a 100% interest in the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine.

The Eliza Silver Project

The Eliza Silver Project is located along strike of the Hamilton Mining District, Nevada’s highest-grade silver district, which produced 40 million (M) ounces (oz) silver with grades up to 25,000 grams per tonne (g/t) between 1876-1890.

Surface samples collected at the nearby California Mine grading 24,956 g/t silver (Ag)* and information gained from a detailed geologic map, indicate that Eliza and the Hamilton District contain high-grade Ag mineralization hosted by the same formation; however, no significant work or drilling has been done on the project in over half a century.

The Lakewood team plans to deploy a new geologic model, which will explore the down-thrown side of the Eberhardt Fault, which separates the Hamilton District from the Eliza Property. The California Mine, which mined ore grading between 5,621 to 18,737 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq)* in the 1870s is also located south of the Eberhardt Fault, indicating that very high-grade mineralization can be found within the Eliza fault block.

The Silverton Silver Mine

The past-producing Silverton Silver Mine is located in East Nevada’s “Silver Alley” with high-grade historic production of up to 933 g/t silver. Despite significant surface exposures and grab samples grading up to 499 g/t Ag and 1.99 g/t Au, no modern-day drilling or subsurface exploration techniques have been conducted on the project since the 1920s. The first modern work is currently underway, including satellite imaging which has shown similar colour anomalies to Kinross’ 15M oz Au Round Mountain mine (see Figure 1).

