Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Conclusion of Special Meeting

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Credit Management, LLC (“Apollo”) announced today that at a Special Meeting of shareholders of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE: AFT) on August 9, 2021, shareholders did not approve the proposals applicable to AFT described in the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus of Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. dated May 18, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”). As a result, the Special Meeting of shareholders of AFT has been concluded.

Additional Information

AFT and Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (the “Funds”) and their respective directors, officers and employees, and Apollo and its affiliates and its and their shareholders, officers and employees and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to the reorganization described in the Proxy Statement. Investors and shareholders may obtain more detailed information regarding the direct and indirect interests of the Funds’ respective directors, officers and employees, and Apollo and its shareholders, officers and employees and other persons by reading the Proxy Statement.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE FUNDS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. INVESTORS SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUNDS CAREFULLY. THE PROXY STATEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUNDS.

The Proxy Statement does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted. Security holders may obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov or by visiting https://www.apollofunds.com/apollo-funds-shareholder-meetings. In addition, free copies of the Proxy Statement and other documents filed with the SEC may also be obtained by directing a request to:

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. These statements include, but are not limited to, discussions related to each Fund’s expectations regarding the performance of its business, its liquidity and capital resources and the other non-historical statements in the discussion and analysis. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to our dependence on certain key personnel, our ability to raise new Private Equity or Capital Markets funds, market conditions, generally, our ability to manage our rapid growth, fund performance, changes in our regulatory environment and tax status, the variability of our revenue, net income and cash flow, our use of leverage to finance our businesses and investments by our funds and litigation risks, among others.





