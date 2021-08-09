ESCO Announces Acquisition of Two Companies for the Utility Solutions Group

Phenix is a leading designer and manufacturer of stationary and portable high voltage, high current, high power test systems and components and solutions supporting the electric industry, high voltage test laboratories, and field service organizations world-wide ( www.phenixtech.com ).

St. Louis, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) today announced that it completed the acquisition of I.S.A Altanova Group S.R.L. (Altanova) on July 29, 2021 and that it has acquired the assets of Phenix Technologies, Inc. (Phenix). These are two leading assets in the power and utility markets. These companies will combine with ESCO’s existing Utility Solutions Group (USG) business to create a stronger and more global platform for growth. For more information on the history of Altanova and their product portfolio and global presence, please see our press release dated May 20, 2021.

Phenix’s deep-rooted customer relationships, in-house engineering knowledge, software application expertise, and ongoing technology developments have kept them at the forefront of the electric utility test systems’ industry for over 40 years.

Phenix carries a strong brand name with industry-wide recognition along with a reputation for providing world-class customer service. Its wide breadth of product offerings include resonant, transformer, and motor test systems, AC and DC dielectric high potential test systems, and cable testing equipment.

Headquartered in Accident, Maryland, Phenix provides products and services in more than 110 countries, with nearly 45 percent of its revenues generated outside of North America, which creates an additional international growth platform for ESCO’s Utility Solutions Group (USG) and supplements USG’s existing products and solutions. This acquisition, coupled with the recent acquisition of Altanova, positions ESCO to accelerate its growth on a global scale as power infrastructure around the world continues to be developed and upgraded.

Phenix, which will become part of the USG operating segment, has annual sales of approximately $25 million with operating margins in the high teens.

Vic Richey, ESCO’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m excited to welcome the dedicated employees of Phenix, and I look forward to working with the management team who has worked diligently and successfully over the years to grow this outstanding company into what it is today.