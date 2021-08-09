July AMK Report

Platform assets of $86.1 billion at the end of July, up 31.3% year-over-year.

Net flows were $935 million in the month of July, up 193.3% year-over-year.

AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $2.47 billion, down 5.0% year-over-year.

Number of households increased 9.7% year-over-year to 198,619 at the end of July.

Change Mo. Yr. Jul-20 Aug-20 Sep-20 Oct-20 Nov-20 Dec-20 Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 PLATFORM METRICS Platform Assets (in $B) 65.6 68.0 67.3 66.5 71.8 74.5 74.6 76.2 78.9 81.7 83.0 84.6 86.1 1.8 % 31.3 % Net Flows (in $M) 319 541 349 396 501 636 494 532 901 780 514 934 935 0.1 % 193.3 % CASH METRIC Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 2.60 2.63 2.66 2.47 2.50 2.62 2.44 2.60 2.50 2.48 2.56 2.59 2.47 -4.6 % -5.0 % OTHER Number of Households 181,115 181,977 182,683 183,774 184,935 186,602 188,057 188,679 190,915 193,325 193,833 196,474 198,619 1.1 % 9.7 %

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com . AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.