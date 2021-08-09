Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company," "Preferred Apartment Communities" or "PAC") today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units ("Class A Units") of the Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership (our "Operating Partnership") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

“During the second quarter, our high quality Sunbelt multifamily portfolio continued to produce strong results, with top-line same store revenue growth of 5.5% and same store NOI growth of 6.4%. The rent growth we saw in the second quarter has continued into July as our new leases are up 21.3% and our renewals have increased 7.5%. In-migration and employment trends in our markets remain robust, driving strong demand for our well-located multifamily and grocery-anchored retail assets. With our portfolio producing at a high level we have continued to execute against our strategic plan to simplify our business and enhance the flexibility of our capital structure. To that end, on July 29th, we completed the disposition of five office assets and our sole office real estate investment loan to Highwoods Properties, with one additional smaller office portfolio now under contract to Northwoods Investors. At the same time, we announced the call of approximately $221 million of our Preferred Series A stock, which represented the entire amount available to call at the time. As we look ahead, we have a robust pipeline of potential investments, providing a strong foundation for organic and external growth and value creation into 2022 and beyond,” stated Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Operating Results

Our operating results are presented below.

Three months ended June 30, % change Six months ended June 30, % change 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues (in thousands) $ 118,706 $ 122,980 (3.5) % $ 234,406 $ 253,862 (7.7) % Per share data: Net income (loss) (1) $ (0.64) $ (1.06) — $ (1.38) $ (5.47) — FFO (2) $ 0.23 $ (0.01) — $ 0.39 $ (3.39) — Core FFO (2) $ 0.33 $ 0.22 50.0 % $ 0.58 $ 0.50 16.0 % AFFO (2) $ 0.17 $ 0.05 240.0 % $ 0.34 $ 0.52 (34.6) % Dividends (3) $ 0.175 $ 0.175 — $ 0.35 $ 0.4375 (20.0) %

(1) Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated. (2) FFO, Core FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures. (3) Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.

Financial

Our total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 decreased approximately $4.3 million, or 3.5%, to $118.7 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due to the absence of revenues from the eight student housing properties that we sold on November 3, 2020. The student housing properties contributed approximately $12.0 million, or 9.8% of our total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the student housing properties' contributions to the second quarter 2020, our total revenues would have increased $7.7 million, or 7.0%.

Our net loss per share was $(0.64) and $(1.06) for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, was $0.23 and $(0.01) per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase in FFO per share was driven by:

∗ the absence of the loss on extinguishment of debt that was incurred in second quarter 2020 of $0.13 per share;

∗ lower preferred stock dividends of $0.10 per share;

∗ purchase option termination revenue from the repayment of our Vintage Destin loan of $0.05 per share;

∗ lower interest expense of $0.05 per share;

∗ improved property results and increases from acquired properties of $0.03 per share;

∗ lower FFO resulting from the sale of our student housing properties in the fourth quarter 2020 of ($0.08) per share; and

∗ lower current interest from our real estate loan investment portfolio of ($0.02).

Our Core FFO per share (A) increased to $0.33 for the second quarter 2021 from $0.22 for the second quarter 2020, due to:

∗ lower preferred stock dividends of $0.10 per share;

∗ purchase option termination revenue from the repayment of our Vintage Destin loan of $0.05 per share;

∗ lower interest expense of $0.05 per share;

∗ improved property results and increases from acquired properties of $0.03 per share;

∗ lower Core FFO resulting from the sale of our student housing properties in the fourth quarter 2020 of ($0.08) per share; and

∗ lower current interest from our real estate loan investment portfolio of ($0.02).

Our AFFO per share increased to $0.17 for the second quarter 2021 from $0.05 for the second quarter 2020 due to:

∗ lower preferred stock dividends of $0.10 per share;

∗ cash received from purchase option terminations of $0.06 per share;

∗ lower interest expense of $0.05 per share;

∗ improved property results and increases from acquired properties of $0.03 per share;

∗ accrued interest received of $0.03 per share;

∗ lower AFFO resulting from the sale of our student housing properties in the fourth quarter 2020 of ($0.08) per share;

∗ cash paid for closing costs for our renewed revolving line of credit of ($0.04) per share;

∗ lower current interest from our real estate loan investment portfolio of ($0.02); and

∗ higher recurring capital expenditures of ($0.01) per share.

Our Core FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 55.3% and our Core FFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 66.8% for the second quarter 2021. (B)

Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 110.3% and our AFFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 80.0% for the second quarter 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, our total assets were approximately $4.3 billion, a decrease from our total assets of approximately $4.8 billion at June 30, 2020, that primarily resulted from the sale of our student housing portfolio during the fourth quarter 2020 for approximately $478.7 million.

(A) Our Core FFO result for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 has been amended to reflect the movement of the adjustment for expense for current expected credit losses from an adjustment for Core FFO to an adjustment for AFFO.

(B) We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to Core FFO and AFFO. We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and Core FFO and AFFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Operational

Our multifamily communities' same-store rental and other property revenues increased 5.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 versus 2020. Our multifamily communities' same-store net operating income increased 6.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 versus 2020. Our same-store multifamily communities include all our multifamily communities except Artisan at Viera, The Menlo, The Blake, Parkside at the Beach, Horizon at Wiregrass and The Ellison, all of which were acquired in the last 23 months.

Our rental rates for our multifamily same-store properties for new and renewal leases increased 11.6% and 5.3% respectively for second quarter 2021 as compared to the expiring leases, excluding shorter-term leases.

Our rental rates for our multifamily same-store properties for new and renewal leases increased 21.3% and 7.5% respectively for July 2021 as compared to the expiring leases, excluding shorter-term leases.

As of June 30, 2021, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 6.6 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.

As of June 30, 2021, all of our owned multifamily communities had achieved stabilization except for one second quarter 2021 acquisition. We define stabilization as reaching 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter.

The average physical occupancy of our same-store multifamily communities increased to 96.9% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 from 94.7% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 95.8% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.

Our average recurring rental revenue collections before and after any effect of rent deferrals for the second quarter 2021 were approximately 99.3% and 99.3% for multifamily communities, 98.9% and 98.9% for grocery-anchored retail properties and 99.7% and 99.9% for office properties, respectively. Rent deferments provided to our residents and tenants are limited and are primarily related to a change of timing of rent payments with no significant changes to total payments or term.

We granted an additional $78,000 of deferred retail rent during the second quarter 2021, raising the total deferred retail rent granted to approximately $2.0 million, or approximately 1.7% of recurring retail rental revenue cumulatively over the last five quarters. Including this deferred rent, our average recurring retail rental revenue collections were 98.9%, 98.7%, 98.7% and 97.9% for second quarter 2021, first quarter 2021, fourth quarter 2020 and third quarter 2020, respectively. As of June 30, 2021, $1.2 million of the $2.0 million of deferred retail rent was in repayment, of which 93.7% has been collected. In addition to the deferrals, we granted an additional $200,000 of COVID-related abatements to retail tenants, raising the total abatement granted to $876,000, or approximately 0.7% of our retail portfolio's recurring rental revenues cumulatively over the last five quarters. These rental abatements were generally accompanied by an increase in the tenant’s lease term or the lease terms were amended to be more favorable to us. We reduced our reserve by $216,000, or 0.8% of total retail revenue in the second quarter 2021, or 0.1% of our consolidated rental and other property revenues. Our retail portfolio's total rent reserves over the last five quarters were approximately $2.1 million, or approximately 1.8% of our retail portfolio's recurring rental revenues cumulatively over the same period.

Financing and Capital Markets

As of June 30, 2021, approximately 95.7% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 0.8% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates. Our overall weighted average interest rate for our mortgage debt portfolio was 3.47% for multifamily communities, 4.13% for office properties, 3.89% for grocery-anchored retail properties and 3.72% in the aggregate.

At June 30, 2021, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 56.4%.

At June 30, 2021, we had $143.5 million available to be drawn on our revolving line of credit and approximately $37.1 million of cash on hand.

During the second quarter 2021, we issued and sold an aggregate of 37,872 shares of preferred stock and redeemed or called an aggregate of 47,986 shares of preferred stock, resulting in a net reduction of 10,114 outstanding shares of preferred stock, for a net redemption cost of approximately $12.9 million. For the period of November 1, 2020 through August 3, 2021, we issued and sold an aggregate of 143,498 shares of preferred stock and redeemed or called an aggregate of 558,190 shares of preferred stock, resulting in a net reduction of 414,692 outstanding shares of preferred stock, for a net redemption cost of approximately $425.0 million.

During the second quarter 2021, we issued and sold an aggregate of 1,442,214 shares of Common Stock under our 2019 ATM Offering, generating gross proceeds of approximately $15.1 million and, after deducting commissions and other costs, net proceeds of approximately $14.9 million.

Significant Transactions

During the second quarter 2021, we closed on the acquisition of The Ellison, a 250-unit multifamily community located in suburban Atlanta, Georgia.

During the second quarter 2021, we received the full principal amounts totaling approximately $23.5 million from the repayment of two real estate loan investments, plus a purchase option termination fee of approximately $3.0 million and $1.8 million of accrued interest from these loan payoffs. These transactions collectively returned approximately $28.3 million of capital to us during the second quarter for investment, preferred stock redemptions, or other corporate purposes.

During the second quarter 2021, we originated two real estate loan investments with a combined commitment amount of $17.1 million, in support of the development of a 316-unit multifamily community in Savannah, Georgia.

Subsequent to Quarter End

On July 29, 2021, we sold five office properties (Galleria 75, 150 Fayetteville, Capitol Towers, CapTrust and Morrocroft) and our 8West real estate loan investment in a single transaction, for a gross sales price of approximately $645.5 million. Based on estimated closing costs, the sale will result in a loss on sale of between $20.0 million and $21.0 million in the third quarter. We utilized a significant portion of the net proceeds to call approximately $221.6 million of our outstanding Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock on August 3, 2021.

Between July 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021, we issued 532,917 shares of Common Stock under the 2019 ATM Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million at an average price of $10.30 per share.

On July 8, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Alleia at Presidio, a 231-unit multifamily community located in Ft. Worth, Texas.

On July 19, 2021, we closed on the sale of Vineyards, a 369-unit multifamily community located in Houston, Texas.

On July 22, 2021, we entered into an agreement to sell two office properties, Armour Yards and 251 Armour Yards (the “Armour Yards Portfolio”), to Northwood Investors.

On August 6, 2021, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 15,2021.

Between July 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021, we issued 29,552 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $26.6 million after commissions and fees and issued 2,743 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $2.7 million after commissions and fees. During the same period, we redeemed 9,735 shares of Series A Preferred Stock, 871 mShares, 70 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock, and 52 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock.

2021 Guidance

Net income (loss) per share - We are continuing to add properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.

Core FFO - We are revising our guidance to reflect the impact of the call of Series A Preferred Stock, the improving trends in our multifamily and retail portfolios, and the earlier payoffs of some of our real estate loan investment assets. With these variables factored in, we now expect Core FFO per share in the range of $0.90 to $1.00 for the full year 2021.

Underpinning this revised guidance are the following assumptions:

• Multifamily Same-Store NOI growth of 5.0% to 7.0% for the full year, an increase from our previous full year guidance of 2.0% to 3.0%;

• Multifamily acquisition volume of between $300 million and $400 million for the full year, unchanged; and

• New real estate loan investment originations of $50-$100 million for the full year, unchanged.

This guidance continues to include the impact of purchase option termination revenues and CECL reserve reversals as a result of real estate investment loans being repaid, which in combination with the accelerating growth in the multifamily portfolio, is helping to offset the dilution of the office portfolio sale in the short term. The increases in purchase option revenue represents a significant acceleration of payoffs and acquisitions of properties that were contemplated in 2022. This acceleration will have a material benefit to our results in 2021, to the detriment of the results in 2022. These one-time items will be very difficult to replace going forward, as we have fewer purchase option termination revenue opportunities in our current portfolio. We expect the dilution from the office transaction will be more impactful in 2022.

AFFO, Core FFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 appear in the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:

Real Estate Assets

At June 30, 2021, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:

Owned as of

June 30, 2021 (1) Potential

additions from

real estate loan

investment

portfolio (2) Potential total Residential properties: Properties 38 13 51 Units 11,393 3,566 14,959 Grocery-anchored shopping centers: Properties 54 — 54 Gross leasable area (square feet) 6,208,278 — 6,208,278 Office buildings: (3) Properties 9 1 10 Rentable square feet 3,169,000 195,000 3,364,000 Development properties 2 — 2 Rentable square feet 35,000 — 35,000 (1) One multifamily community, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office buildings are owned through consolidated joint ventures. One grocery-anchored shopping center is an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture. (2) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio. (3) Five of our office properties and the real estate loan investment supporting the 8West office building were sold to Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership, an unrelated party, on July 29, 2021.

The following chart details quarterly cash collections of recurring rental revenues before and after the effect of rent deferrals across all our operating business lines as of August 5, 2021:

Cash Collections of Recurring Rental Revenues (1) 2020 2021 Unadjusted for

rent deferrals: First

quarter Second

quarter Third

quarter Fourth

quarter First

quarter Second

quarter Multifamily 99.9 % 98.8 % 99.0 % 99.1 % 99.1 % 99.3 % Office 99.9 % 98.1 % 99.7 % 99.7 % 99.8 % 99.7 % Grocery-anchored retail (2) 99.6 % 91.9 % 96.1 % 97.8 % 98.7 % 98.9 %

Cash Collections of Recurring Rental Revenues (1) 2020 2021 Adjusted for

rent deferrals: First

quarter Second

quarter Third

quarter Fourth

quarter First

quarter Second

quarter Multifamily 99.9 % 99.4 % 99.0 % 99.1 % 99.2 % 99.3 % Office 99.9 % 99.9 % 100.0 % 99.7 % 99.9 % 99.9 % Grocery-anchored retail (2) 99.6 % 97.0 % 97.9 % 98.7 % 98.7 % 98.9 %

(1) Percent of revenue billed includes recurring charges for base rent, operating expense escalations, pet, garage, parking and storage rent, as well as receivables from U.S. Government tenants, from which collection is reasonably assured. (2) Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

The following chart details quarterly occupancy and percent leased rates across all our operating business lines:

Occupancy and Percentages Leased 2020 2021 Adjusted for rent deferrals: First

quarter Second

quarter Third

quarter Fourth

quarter First

quarter Second

quarter Occupancy: Multifamily (stabilized) (1) 95.5 % 94.7 % 95.6 % 95.6 % 95.8 % 96.8 % Percent leased: (2) Office 96.7 % 96.2 % 95.5 % 94.7 % 91.0 % 90.9 % Grocery-anchored retail (3) 92.6 % 92.7 % 92.5 % 91.0 % 90.8 % 91.1 %

(1) For quarterly periods, calculated as the average of the number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the period end date. (2) Percent of total area leased as of the period end date. (3) Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

Same-Store Financial Data

The following charts present same-store operating results for the Company’s multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter ("stabilized") before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period.

For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the multifamily communities listed below, comprising an aggregate 9,591 units, or 84.2% of our multifamily units.

Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliation below. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") Three months ended: (in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,557 $ (15,950) Add: Equity stock compensation 925 246 Depreciation and amortization 44,732 51,793 Interest expense 27,296 31,136 Corporate G&A and other 7,696 7,827 (Income) loss from unconsolidated joint venture 175 — Management Internalization 240 458 Allowance for expected credit losses (845) 482 Less: Interest revenue on notes receivable 12,814 10,407 Interest revenue on related party notes receivable 410 604 Miscellaneous revenues 321 395 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,156) Property net operating income 68,231 70,742 Less: Non same-store property revenues (61,448) (70,156) Add: Non same-store property operating expenses 18,579 23,242 Same-store net operating income $ 25,362 $ 23,828

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store NOI Three months ended: (in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ change % change Revenues: Rental and other property revenues $ 43,712 $ 41,418 $ 2,294 5.5 % Operating expenses: Property operating and maintenance 7,587 6,996 591 8.4 % Payroll 3,356 3,342 14 0.4 % Real estate taxes and insurance 7,407 7,252 155 2.1 % Total operating expenses 18,350 17,590 760 4.3 % Same-store net operating income $ 25,362 $ 23,828 $ 1,534 6.4 % Same-store average physical occupancy 96.9 % 94.7 % Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the multifamily portfolio are allocated on a per unit basis to property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same-Store NOI.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") Six months ended: (in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Net income (loss) $ (1,152) $ (195,473) Add: Equity stock compensation 1,499 476 Depreciation and amortization 90,559 101,302 Interest expense 54,287 60,729 Management fees — 3,099 Corporate G&A and other 15,235 13,775 (Income) loss from unconsolidated joint venture 369 — Management Internalization 485 179,251 Allowance for expected credit losses (323) 5,615 Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees — (1,136) Less: Interest revenue on notes receivable 23,326 23,846 Interest revenue on related party notes receivable 815 3,141 Miscellaneous revenues 645 3,435 Gain on sale of real estate, net 798 — Gain on land sale — 479 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,156) Property net operating income 135,375 142,893 Less: Non same-store property revenues (123,273) (139,770) Add: Non same-store property operating expenses 37,807 45,519 Same-store net operating income $ 49,909 $ 48,642

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store NOI Six months ended: (in thousands) 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 $ change % change Revenues: Rental and other property revenues $ 86,346 $ 83,668 $ 2,678 3.2 % Operating expenses: Property operating and maintenance 14,680 14,090 590 4.2 % Payroll 6,620 6,461 159 2.5 % Real estate taxes and insurance 15,137 14,475 662 4.6 % Total operating expenses 36,437 35,026 1,411 4.0 % Same-store net operating income $ 49,909 $ 48,642 $ 1,267 2.6 % Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the multifamily portfolio are allocated on a per unit basis to property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same-Store NOI.

Dividends

Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units

On May 6, 2021, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, which was paid on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2021. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, our operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.175 per unit for the second quarter 2021, which was paid on July 15, 2021 to all Class A Unit holders of record on June 15, 2021.

Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock

We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $29.0 million for the second quarter 2021 and represents a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $3.1 million for the second quarter 2021 and also represents a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.4 million on our Series M Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the second quarter 2021. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter. We declared dividends totaling approximately $400,000 on our Series M1 Preferred Stock for the second quarter 2021. The Series M1 Preferred Stock has a dividend rate that escalates from 6.1% in year one of issuance to 7.1% in year ten and thereafter.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Estimates of future earnings, guidance, redemptions of Series A Preferred Stock, potential additions of properties from purchase options and rights of first offer from our real estate loan investments, goals and performance are, by definition, and certain other statements in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report may constitute, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or transactions to be materially different from the results, guidance, goals, performance, achievements or transactions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "trend," "will," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "believes," "strategy," "goals," "objectives," "outlook" and similar expressions. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any variants, and related federal, state and local government actions on PAC’s business operations and the economic conditions in the markets in which PAC operates; (b) PAC’s ability to mitigate the impacts arising from COVID-19 or any variants thereof; and (c) those disclosed in PAC's filings with the SEC. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, our business and investment strategy; legislative or regulatory actions; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic areas; economic trends and economic recoveries; changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs; our ability to obtain and maintain debt or equity financing; financing and advance rates for our target assets; our leverage level; changes in the values of our assets; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters; availability of attractive investment opportunities in our target markets; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; availability of quality personnel; our understanding of our competition and market trends in our industry; and interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets and the general economy.

Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we assume no liability to update the information in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report.

We refer you to the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, which discuss various factors that could adversely affect our financial results. Such risk factors and information may be updated or supplemented by our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC.

COVID-19

Our percentages of rent collected remained stabilized at or near pre-pandemic levels during the second quarter 2021. While the impacts of COVID-19 are continuing, and particularly so the Delta variant, the effects on our operations have been manageable and we believe this condition will persist, barring a dramatic change in the trajectory of the pandemic. The Company is continuing to monitor the spread and impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19 as well as vaccination rates in its markets.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures) 2021 2020 Revenues: Rental and other property revenues $ 105,161 $ 111,574 Interest income on loans and notes receivable 12,814 10,407 Interest income from related parties 410 604 Miscellaneous revenues 321 395 Total revenues 118,706 122,980 Operating expenses: Property operating and maintenance 15,580 17,283 Property salary and benefits 4,914 5,720 Property management costs 927 1,042 Real estate taxes and insurance 15,509 16,787 General and administrative 7,696 7,827 Equity compensation to directors and executives 925 246 Depreciation and amortization 44,732 51,793 Allowance for expected credit losses (845) 482 Management Internalization expense 240 458 Total operating expenses 89,678 101,638 Operating income before loss from unconsolidated joint venture 29,028 21,342 Loss from unconsolidated joint venture (175) — Operating income 28,853 21,342 Interest expense 27,296 31,136 Loss on extinguishment of debt — (6,156) Net income (loss) 1,557 (15,950) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (3) 266 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 1,554 (15,684) Dividends declared to preferred stockholders (33,983) (35,624) Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock (138) (11) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (32,567) $ (51,319) Net loss per share of Common Stock available to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.64) $ (1.06) Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding, basic and diluted 50,518 48,220

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A) Three months ended June 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures) 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (32,567) $ (51,319) Add: Depreciation of real estate assets 35,977 40,996 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs 8,486 9,973 Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2) 16 (249) FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 11,912 (599) Acquisition and pursuit costs 1 132 Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3) 482 528 Payment of costs related to property refinancing 118 6,863 Internalization costs (See note 4) 240 458 Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock 4,110 2,772 Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 5) 27 419 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (A) 16,890 10,573 Add: Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives 925 246 Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 7) 1,245 1,177 Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets 447 616 Net loan origination fees received (See note 8) 386 200 Deferred interest income received (See note 9) 1,569 — Amortization of lease inducements (See note 10) 452 447 Less: Amortization of purchase option termination revenues in excess of cash received (See note 11) (227) (435) Non-cash loan interest income (See note 9) (2,909) (3,109) Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 6) (1,256) (122) Cash paid for loan closing costs (1,881) — Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 12) (3,248) (4,144) Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 13) (941) (941) Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 14) (2,977) (2,124) AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders $ 8,475 $ 2,384 Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared: Common Stock dividends $ 9,259 $ 8,624 Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2) 87 130 Total $ 9,346 $ 8,754 Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.23 $ (0.01) Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.33 $ 0.22 AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.17 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: Basic: Common Stock 50,518 48,220 Class A Units 535 759 Common Stock and Class A Units 51,053 48,979 Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (See note 15) 51,579 48,980 Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 704 and 548 unvested shares of restricted Common Stock at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 52,432 49,831 Actual Class A Units outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 497 742 Total 52,929 50,573

(A) Our Core FFO result for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 has been amended to reflect the movement of the adjustment for expense for current expected credit losses from an adjustment for Core FFO to an adjustment for AFFO. See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A) Six months ended June 30, (In thousands, except per-share figures) 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1) $ (69,176) $ (260,771) Add: Depreciation of real estate assets 72,809 80,771 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs 17,196 18,955 Gain on sale of real estate (798) — Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2) (17) (3,343) FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 20,014 (164,388) Acquisition and pursuit costs 5 378 Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3) 906 1,206 Payment of costs related to property refinancing 118 6,863 Internalization costs (See note 4) 485 179,251 Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock 7,937 3,316 Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 5) 81 448 Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser — (2,750) Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (A) 29,546 24,324 Add: Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives 1,499 476 Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 7) 2,457 2,343 Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets 891 1,172 Net loan origination fees received (See note 8) 1,203 467 Deferred interest income received (See note 9) 4,486 8,277 Amortization of lease inducements (See note 10) 900 886 Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser — 2,750 Cash received in excess of amortization of purchase option termination revenues (See note 11) 23 325 Less: Non-cash loan interest income (See note 9) (5,783) (6,128) Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 6) (1,139) 4,408 Cash paid for loan closing costs (1,891) — Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 12) (6,563) (8,797) Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 13) (1,881) (1,881) Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 14) (6,330) (3,542) AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders $ 17,418 $ 25,080 Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared: Common Stock dividends $ 18,250 $ 21,115 Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2) 183 333 Total $ 18,433 $ 21,448 Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share $ 0.35 $ 0.4375 FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.39 $ (3.39) Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.58 $ 0.50 AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding $ 0.34 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding: Basic: Common Stock 50,277 47,674 Class A Units 572 793 Common Stock and Class A Units 50,849 48,467 Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (See note 15) 51,271 48,474 Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 704 and 548 unvested shares of restricted Common Stock at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 52,432 49,831 Actual Class A Units outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 497 742 Total 52,929 50,573

(A) Our Core FFO result for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 has been amended to reflect the movement of the adjustment for expense for current expected credit losses from an adjustment for Core FFO to an adjustment for AFFO. See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders 1) Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 include activity for the properties acquired since June 30, 2020. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition. 2) Non-controlling interests in our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 497,291 Class A Units as of June 30, 2021. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.05% and 1.55% for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 3) We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, (our "Former Manager") to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties prior to the Internalization Transaction. The fees were calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of Core FFO and AFFO. At June 30, 2021, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $10.9 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.2 years. 4) This adjustment reflects the add-back of (i) consideration paid to the owners of the Former Manager and NMP Advisors, LLC (our "Former Sub-Manager"), (ii) accretion of the discount on the deferred liability payable to the owners of the Former Manager and (iii) due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by the Former Manager (the "Internalization Transaction"). 5) This additive adjustment to FFO consists of non-recurring costs for signage, cleaning and supplies necessary to create and maintain work environments necessary to adhere to CDC guidelines during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Since we do not expect to incur similar costs once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, we add these costs back to FFO in our calculation of Core FFO. 6) Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-03, which requires us to estimate the amount of future credit losses we expect to incur over the lives of our real estate loan investments at the inception of each loan. This loss reserve may be adjusted upward or downward over the lives of our loans and therefore the aggregate net adjustment for each period could be positive (removing the non-cash effect of a net increase in aggregate loss reserves) or negative (removing the non-cash effect of a net decrease in aggregate loss reserves) in these adjustments to Core FFO in calculating AFFO. 7) We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At June 30, 2021, unamortized loan costs on all the Company's indebtedness were approximately $30.9 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 8.5 years. 8) We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower. 9) This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 8 above) which was earned and accrued on various real estate loans prior to those periods and previously deducted in our calculation of AFFO. 10) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers. 11) Occasionally we receive fees in exchange for the termination of our purchase options related to certain multifamily communities. These fees are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of termination until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For periods in which recognized termination fee revenues exceeded the amount of cash received, a negative adjustment is shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; for periods in which cash received exceeded the amount of recognized termination fee revenues, an additive adjustment is shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO. 12) This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At June 30, 2021, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $47.8 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 8.4 years. 13) This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings. 14) We deduct from Core FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets’ revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from Core FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. This adjustment includes approximately $17,000 and $35,000 of recurring capitalized expenditures incurred at our corporate offices during the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Building Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms. 15) Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Real estate Land $ 611,966 $ 605,282 Building and improvements 3,092,932 3,034,727 Tenant improvements 189,413 184,288 Furniture, fixtures, and equipment 319,328 306,725 Construction in progress 10,980 12,269 Gross real estate 4,224,619 4,143,291 Less: accumulated depreciation (582,583) (509,547) Net real estate 3,642,036 3,633,744 Real estate loan investments, net 269,862 279,895 Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net 3,911,898 3,913,639 Cash and cash equivalents 37,105 28,657 Restricted cash 53,679 47,059 Notes receivable 2,977 1,863 Note receivable and revolving line of credit due from related party 9,011 9,011 Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans 23,183 22,528 Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization 110,656 127,138 Tenant lease inducements, net 17,352 18,206 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 6,288 6,657 Tenant receivables and other assets 98,050 106,321 Total assets $ 4,270,199 $ 4,281,079 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment $ 2,636,752 $ 2,594,464 Revolving line of credit 56,500 22,000 Unearned purchase option termination fees 246 723 Deferred revenue 34,130 36,010 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 47,216 41,912 Deferred liability to Former Manager 23,675 23,335 Contingent liability due to Former Manager 14,725 14,814 Accrued interest payable 7,825 7,877 Dividends and partnership distributions payable 20,811 20,137 Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization 47,820 51,934 Prepaid rent, security deposits and other liabilities 30,119 29,425 Total liabilities 2,919,819 2,842,631 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,226 shares issued; 1,647 and 1,735 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 16 17 Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; 218 and 149 shares issued and 217 and 149 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 1 Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 shares issued; 86 and 89 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1 1 Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; 26 and 19 shares issued; 25 and 19 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 51,728 and 49,994 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 517 500 Additional paid-in capital 1,543,665 1,631,646 Accumulated (deficit) earnings (193,539) (192,446) Total stockholders' equity 1,350,662 1,439,719 Non-controlling interest (282) (1,271) Total equity 1,350,380 1,438,448 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,270,199 $ 4,281,079

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (1,152) $ (195,473) Reconciliation of net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 90,559 101,302 Amortization of above and below market leases (2,871) (3,570) Amortization of deferred revenues and other non-cash revenues (2,545) (2,482) Amortization of purchase option termination fees (4,440) (4,475) Amortization of equity compensation, lease incentives and other non-cash expenses 2,809 1,781 Deferred loan cost amortization 3,307 3,424 Non-cash accrued interest income on real estate loan investments (5,585) (6,156) Receipt of accrued interest income on real estate loan investments 4,930 8,865 Gains on sale of real estate and land, net (798) (479) Loss from unconsolidated joint venture 369 — Cash received for purchase option terminations 4,463 4,800 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 6,156 (Decrease) increase in allowance for expected credit losses (323) 5,615 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in tenant receivables and other assets 3,710 (12,112) (Increase) in tenant lease incentives (45) (382) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 7,476 36,431 Increase in deferred liability to Former Manager — 22,851 Increase in contingent liability — 15,004 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities 2,047 (2,234) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 101,911 (21,134) Investing activities: Investments in real estate loans (30,825) (24,547) Repayments of real estate loans 41,435 53,896 Notes receivable issued (1,257) (686) Notes receivable repaid 143 10,041 Notes receivable issued to and draws on line of credit by related parties — (9,624) Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties — 4,546 Origination fees received on real estate loan investments 1,203 467 Acquisition of properties (66,772) (185,970) Disposition of properties 4,798 — Proceeds from land sales 259 738 Investment in property development — (50) Capital improvements to real estate assets (18,278) (26,422) Deposits paid on acquisitions (1,558) (105) Net cash used in investing activities (70,852) (177,716) Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - continued (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Financing activities: Proceeds from mortgage notes payable 60,293 336,849 Repayments of mortgage notes payable (20,572) (134,493) Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs (2,411) (10,541) Payments for mortgage prepayment costs — (5,919) Proceeds from lines of credit 225,000 284,000 Payments on lines of credit (190,500) (191,500) Repayment of Term Loan — (70,000) Proceeds from sales of preferred stock and Units, net of offering costs and redemptions 68,283 120,497 Proceeds from exercises of Warrants — 29 Payments for redemptions of preferred stock (83,256) (48,202) Proceeds from sales of common stock 14,879 — Common Stock dividends paid (17,736) (24,647) Preferred stock dividends and Class A Unit distributions paid (67,870) (68,538) Payments for deferred offering costs (2,001) (9,701) (Distributions to) contributions from non-controlling interests (100) 197 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (15,991) 178,031 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 15,068 (20,819) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 75,716 137,253 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 90,784 $ 116,434

Real Estate Loan Investments

The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.

Project/Property Location Maturity

date Optional

extension

date Total loan

commitments Carrying amount (1) as of Current /

deferred

interest %

per annum June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Multifamily communities: (in thousands) Berryessa San Jose, CA 2/13/2022 2/13/2023 $ 137,616 $ 132,103 $ 126,237 8.5 / 3 The Anson Nashville, TN 11/24/2021 11/24/2023 6,240 6,240 6,240 8.5 / 4.5 The Anson Capital Nashville, TN 11/24/2021 11/24/2023 5,659 5,050 4,839 8.5 / 4.5 V & Three Charlotte, NC 8/15/2021 8/15/2022 10,336 10,335 10,335 8.5 / 5 V & Three Capital Charlotte, NC 8/18/2021 8/18/2022 7,338 7,338 7,162 8.5 / 5 Cameron Square Alexandria, VA 10/11/2021 10/11/2023 21,340 21,298 20,874 8.5 / 3 Cameron Square Capital Alexandria, VA 10/11/2021 10/11/2023 8,850 8,850 8,850 8.5 / 3 Southpoint Fredericksburg, VA 2/28/2022 2/28/2024 7,348 7,348 7,348 8.5 / 4 Southpoint Capital Fredericksburg, VA 2/28/2022 2/28/2024 4,962 4,828 4,626 8.5 / 4 Hidden River II Tampa, FL 10/11/2022 10/11/2024 4,462 4,462 4,462 8.5 / 3.5 Hidden River II Capital Tampa, FL 10/11/2022 10/11/2024 2,763 2,568 2,461 8.5 / 3.5 Vintage Horizon West Orlando, FL 10/11/2022 10/11/2024 10,900 9,412 9,019 8.5 / 5.5 Chestnut Farms Charlotte, NC 2/28/2025 N/A 13,372 12,179 11,671 8.5 / 5.5 Vintage Jones Franklin Raleigh, NC 11/14/2023 5/14/2025 10,000 8,608 7,904 8.5 / 5.5 Solis Cumming Town Center Atlanta, GA 9/3/2024 9/3/2026 20,681 13,433 5,584 8.5 / 5.5 Hudson at Metro West Orlando, FL 9/1/2024 3/1/2026 16,791 5,015 — 8.5 / 4.5 Oxford Club Drive Atlanta, GA 3/30/2022 N/A 7,744 7,744 — 13 Populus at Pooler Savannah, GA 5/27/2025 5/27/2026 15,907 — — 8.5 / 4.25 Populus at Pooler Capital Savannah, GA 5/27/2025 5/27/2026 1,169 — — 8.5 / 4.25 Repaid multifamily communities: Newbergh Atlanta, GA N/A N/A N/A — 11,749 (2) Newbergh Capital Atlanta, GA N/A N/A N/A — 6,176 (2) Vintage Destin Destin, FL N/A N/A N/A — 9,736 (3) Kennesaw Crossing Atlanta, GA N/A N/A N/A — 13,025 (4) Office property: 8West (5) Atlanta, GA 11/29/2022 11/29/2024 19,193 12,735 11,858 8.5 / 5 $ 332,671 279,546 290,156 Unamortized loan origination fees (1,755) (1,194) Allowances for expected credit losses and doubtful accounts (7,929) (9,067) Carrying amount $ 269,862 $ 279,895 (1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn. (2) On March 12, 2021, we received approximately $23.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loans. (3) On June 1, 2021, we received approximately $13.8 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan. (4) On June 30, 2021, we received approximately $14.8 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan. (5) This loan was sold at par, plus accrued interest to date, to Highwoods Properties, an unrelated party, on July 29, 2021.

We hold options or rights of first offer, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. Certain option purchase prices may be negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, with discounts up to 15 basis points (if any), depending on the loan. As of June 30, 2021, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:

Total units

upon Purchase option window Project/Property Location completion (1) Begin End Multifamily communities Purchase options at discount to market: V & Three Charlotte, NC 338 S + 90 days (2) S + 150 days (2) The Anson Nashville, TN 301 S + 90 days (2) S + 150 days (2) Southpoint Fredericksburg, VA 240 S + 90 days (2) S + 150 days (2) Hidden River II Tampa, FL 204 S + 90 days (2) S + 150 days (2) Purchase options with no discount or rights of first offer: Hudson at Metro West Orlando, FL 320 S + 90 days (2) S + 150 days (2) Vintage Horizon West Orlando, FL 340 (3) (3) Vintage Jones Franklin Raleigh, NC 277 (3) (3) Club Drive Atlanta, GA 352 (5) (5) Populus at Pooler Savannah, GA 316 (6) (6) Cameron Square Alexandria, VA 302 (4) (4) Solis Chestnut Farm Charlotte, NC 256 (4) (4) Solis Cumming Town Center Atlanta, GA 320 (4) (4) Office property 8West Atlanta, GA — (7) (7) 3,566 (1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio. (2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property. (3) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property and ends 60 days beyond the option period beginning date. (4) We hold a right of first offer on the property. (5) The underlying loan is a land acquisition bridge loan that is anticipated to be converted to a real estate loan investment in the future with a purchase option or right of first offer. (6) The option period begins upon the property's achievement of 80% occupancy. If we are unable to reach an agreement on the property's market value, we have a right of first offer. (7) The real estate loan investment supporting the 8West office building and five of our office properties were sold to Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership, an unrelated party, on July 29, 2021.

Mortgage Indebtedness

The following table and chart summarizes the future maturities of our mortgage notes payable:

(in thousands) Total Maturity dates occurring in: 2021 $ 83,288 2022 121,001 2023 116,768 2024 290,171 2025 58,234 2026 255,709 2027 280,530 2028 339,189 2029 322,040 2030 359,458 Thereafter 454,038 Totals $ 2,680,426

Future Principal Payments

The Company’s estimated future principal payments due on its debt instruments as of June 30, 2021 were:

Period Future principal

payments

(in thousands) 2021 (1) $ 139,788 2022 121,001 2023 116,768 2024 290,171 2025 58,234 2026 255,709 2027 280,530 2028 339,189 2029 322,040 2030 359,458 Thereafter 454,038 Total $ 2,736,926 (1) Includes the principal amount due on our

revolving line of credit of $56.5 million as of

June 30, 2021.

Multifamily Communities

As of June 30, 2021, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Property Location Number of

units Average unit

size (sq. ft.) Average

physical

occupancy Average rent

per unit Same-Store Communities: Aldridge at Town Village Atlanta, GA 300 969 98.1 % $ 1,451 Green Park Atlanta, GA 310 985 96.7 % $ 1,530 Overton Rise Atlanta, GA 294 1,018 95.4 % $ 1,603 Summit Crossing I Atlanta, GA 345 1,034 98.1 % $ 1,301 Summit Crossing II Atlanta, GA 140 1,100 98.1 % $ 1,401 The Reserve at Summit Crossing Atlanta, GA 172 1,002 97.9 % $ 1,381 Avenues at Cypress Houston, TX 240 1,170 96.3 % $ 1,488 Avenues at Northpointe Houston, TX 280 1,167 96.8 % $ 1,429 Stone Creek Houston, TX 246 852 96.9 % $ 1,185 Vineyards Houston, TX 369 1,122 98.2 % $ 1,211 Aster at Lely Resort Naples, FL 308 1,071 97.2 % $ 1,485 Sorrel Jacksonville, FL 290 1,048 96.6 % $ 1,360 Lux at Sorrel Jacksonville, FL 265 1,025 97.0 % $ 1,404 525 Avalon Park Orlando, FL 487 1,394 96.9 % $ 1,526 Citi Lakes Orlando, FL 346 984 96.1 % $ 1,457 Village at Baldwin Park Orlando, FL 528 1,069 96.1 % $ 1,691 Luxe at Lakewood Ranch Sarasota, FL 280 1,105 95.8 % $ 1,517 Venue at Lakewood Ranch Sarasota, FL 237 1,001 97.5 % $ 1,564 Crosstown Walk Tampa, FL 342 1,070 97.3 % $ 1,388 Overlook at Crosstown Walk Tampa, FL 180 986 96.9 % $ 1,462 Citrus Village Tampa, FL 296 980 96.3 % $ 1,397 Five Oaks at Westchase Tampa, FL 218 983 97.4 % $ 1,552 Lodge at Hidden River Tampa, FL 300 980 96.3 % $ 1,444 Lenox Village Nashville, TN 273 906 96.7 % $ 1,319 Regent at Lenox Nashville, TN 18 1,072 100.0 % $ 1,379 Retreat at Lenox Nashville, TN 183 773 97.3 % $ 1,263 CityPark View Charlotte, NC 284 948 95.5 % $ 1,168 CityPark View South Charlotte, NC 200 1,005 95.8 % $ 1,290 Colony at Centerpointe Richmond, VA 255 1,149 98.2 % $ 1,431 Founders Village Williamsburg, VA 247 1,070 96.8 % $ 1,435 Retreat at Greystone Birmingham, AL 312 1,100 97.1 % $ 1,419 Vestavia Reserve Birmingham, AL 272 1,113 97.1 % $ 1,562 Adara Overland Park Kansas City, KS 260 1,116 96.3 % $ 1,347 Claiborne Crossing Louisville, KY 242 1,204 96.8 % $ 1,394 City Vista Pittsburgh, PA 272 1,023 96.7 % $ 1,472 Total/Average Same-Store Communities 9,591 96.9 % Stabilized Communities: Artisan at Viera Melbourne, FL 259 1,070 95.9 % $ 1,703 The Menlo Jacksonville, FL 332 966 95.6 % $ 1,517 The Blake Orlando, FL 281 908 95.5 % $ 1,466 Parkside at the Beach Panama City Beach, FL 288 1,041 98.3 % $ 1,444 Horizon at Wiregrass Tampa, FL 392 973 97.8 % $ 1,539 Total/Average Stabilized Communities 1,552 96.8 % The Ellison Atlanta, GA 250 1,064 — — Total multifamily community units 11,393

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 96.9%. We calculate average same-store physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average of the number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We believe "Same Property" information is useful as it allows both management and investors to gauge our management effectiveness via comparisons of financial and operational results between interim and annual periods for those subsets of multifamily communities owned for current and prior comparative periods.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 96.8%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date. All of our multifamily communities were stabilized for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 except The Ellison.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, our average economic occupancy was 96.5%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses or are adding additional phases. We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, of which we had none at June 30, 2021. Average economic occupancy is useful both to management and investors as a gauge of our effectiveness in realizing the full revenue generating potential of our multifamily communities given market rents and occupancy rates.

Capital Expenditures

We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property’s value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding. Certain recurring safety-related operational capital expenditures have continued without interruption as they remain necessary for the continued normal operation of our properties.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, our capital expenditures for multifamily communities consisted of:

Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities Recurring Non-recurring Total (in thousands, except per-unit figures) Amount Per Unit Amount Per Unit Amount Per Unit Appliances $ 183 $ 16.37 $ — $ — $ 183 $ 16.37 Carpets 489 43.86 — — 489 43.86 Wood / vinyl flooring 66 5.94 158 14.20 224 20.14 Mini blinds and ceiling fans 30 2.74 — — 30 2.74 Fire safety — — 78 6.99 78 6.99 HVAC 220 19.76 — — 220 19.76 Computers, equipment, misc. 15 1.35 47 4.14 62 5.49 Elevators — — 10 0.92 10 0.92 Exterior painting and lighting — — 122 10.90 122 10.90 Leasing office and other common amenities 18 1.62 179 16.11 197 17.73 Major structural projects — — 295 26.51 295 26.51 Cabinets, countertops and unit upgrades — — 287 25.74 287 25.74 Landscaping and fencing — — 255 22.86 255 22.86 Parking lots and sidewalks 19 1.72 2 0.19 21 1.91 Signage and sanitation — — 6 0.57 6 0.57 Totals $ 1,040 $ 93.36 $ 1,439 $ 129.13 $ 2,479 $ 222.49

Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio

As of June 30, 2021, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property name Location Year built GLA (1) Percent leased Grocery anchor tenant Castleberry-Southard Atlanta, GA 2006 80,018 100.0 % Publix Cherokee Plaza Atlanta, GA 1958 102,864 100.0 % Kroger Governors Towne Square Atlanta, GA 2004 68,658 100.0 % Publix Lakeland Plaza Atlanta, GA 1990 301,711 95.3 % Sprouts Powder Springs Atlanta, GA 1999 77,853 96.7 % Publix Rockbridge Village Atlanta, GA 2005 102,432 84.4 % Kroger Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center Atlanta, GA 2007 74,370 97.8 % The Fresh Market Royal Lakes Marketplace Atlanta, GA 2008 119,493 94.5 % Kroger Sandy Plains Exchange Atlanta, GA 1997 72,784 100.0 % Publix Summit Point Atlanta, GA 2004 111,970 82.2 % Publix Thompson Bridge Commons Atlanta, GA 2001 92,587 96.2 % Kroger Wade Green Village Atlanta, GA 1993 74,978 94.5 % Publix Woodmont Village Atlanta, GA 2002 85,639 96.3 % Kroger Woodstock Crossing Atlanta, GA 1994 66,122 100.0 % Kroger East Gate Shopping Center Augusta, GA 1995 75,716 95.0 % Publix Fury's Ferry Augusta, GA 1996 70,458 98.0 % Publix Parkway Centre Columbus, GA 1999 53,088 97.7 % Publix Greensboro Village Nashville, TN 2005 70,203 100.0 % Publix Spring Hill Plaza Nashville, TN 2005 66,693 100.0 % Publix Parkway Town Centre Nashville, TN 2005 65,587 100.0 % Publix The Market at Salem Cove Nashville, TN 2010 62,356 97.8 % Publix The Market at Victory Village Nashville, TN 2007 71,300 100.0 % Publix The Overlook at Hamilton Place Chattanooga, TN 1992 213,095 100.0 % The Fresh Market Shoppes of Parkland Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL 2000 145,720 100.0 % BJ's Wholesale Club Crossroads Market Naples, FL 1993 126,895 100.0 % Publix Neapolitan Way (2) Naples, FL 1985 137,580 91.5 % Publix Berry Town Center Orlando, FL 2003 99,441 84.0 % Publix Deltona Landings Orlando, FL 1999 59,966 98.4 % Publix University Palms Orlando, FL 1993 99,172 98.9 % Publix Disston Plaza Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL 1954 129,150 96.1 % Publix Barclay Crossing Tampa, FL 1998 54,958 100.0 % Publix Polo Grounds Mall West Palm Beach, FL 1966 130,285 97.3 % Publix Kingwood Glen Houston, TX 1998 103,397 97.1 % Kroger Independence Square Dallas, TX 1977 140,218 87.0 % Tom Thumb Midway Market Dallas, TX 2002 85,599 94.9 % Kroger Oak Park Village San Antonio, TX 1970 64,855 100.0 % H.E.B. Irmo Station Columbia, SC 1980 99,384 90.8 % Kroger Rosewood Shopping Center Columbia, SC 2002 36,887 93.5 % Publix Anderson Central Greenville Spartanburg, SC 1999 223,211 94.9 % Walmart Fairview Market Greenville Spartanburg, SC 1998 46,303 97.0 % Aldi Brawley Commons Charlotte, NC 1997 122,028 98.6 % Publix West Town Market Charlotte, NC 2004 67,883 100.0 % Harris Teeter Heritage Station Raleigh, NC 2004 72,946 100.0 % Harris Teeter Maynard Crossing Raleigh, NC 1996 122,781 93.9 % Harris Teeter Wakefield Crossing Raleigh, NC 2001 75,927 98.2 % Food Lion Southgate Village Birmingham, AL 1988 75,092 96.8 % Publix Hollymead Town Center Charlottesville, VA 2005 158,807 88.4 % Harris Teeter Free State Shopping Center Washington, DC 1970 264,152 98.0 % Giant 4,922,612 95.8 % Redevelopment properties: Champions Village Houston, TX 1973 383,346 67.6 % Randalls Sweetgrass Corner Charleston, SC 1999 89,124 29.1 % (3) Conway Plaza Orlando, FL 1966 117,705 76.3 % Publix Hanover Center (4) Wilmington, NC 1954 305,346 81.7 % Harris Teeter Gayton Crossing Richmond, VA 1983 158,316 (5) 74.0 % Kroger Fairfield Shopping Center (4) Virginia Beach, VA 1985 231,829 83.6 % Food Lion 1,285,666 72.7 % Grand total/weighted average 6,208,278 91.1 %

(1) Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants. (2) Investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage. (3) Bi-Lo (the former anchor tenant) had extended their term through April 30, 2019 and had no further right or option to extend their lease. (4) Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture. (5) The GLA figure shown excludes the GLA of the Kroger store, which is owned by others.

As of June 30, 2021, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 91.1% leased (95.8% excluding redevelopment properties). We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased as of the period end date, including non-cancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced. This metric is used by management to gauge the extent to which our grocery-anchored shopping centers are delivering their total potential rental and other revenues.

Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio as of June 30, 2021 were:

Totals Number

of leases Leased

GLA Percent of

leased GLA Month to month 15 24,197 0.4 % 2021 70 219,502 3.9 % 2022 186 640,619 11.3 % 2023 145 642,239 11.4 % 2024 138 1,197,711 21.2 % 2025 126 981,446 17.4 % 2026 100 522,983 9.3 % 2027 31 200,704 3.6 % 2028 29 358,727 6.4 % 2029 25 151,566 2.7 % 2030 17 129,154 2.3 % 2031 + 33 579,718 10.1 % Total 915 5,648,566 5648566 100.0 %

Our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio contained the following anchor tenants as of June 30, 2021:

Tenant GLA Percent of

total GLA Publix 1,179,030 19.0 % Kroger 581,593 9.4 % Harris Teeter 273,273 4.4 % Wal-Mart 183,211 3.0 % BJ's Wholesale Club 108,532 1.7 % Food Lion 76,523 1.2 % Giant 73,149 1.2 % Randall's 61,604 1.0 % H.E.B 54,844 0.9 % Tom Thumb 43,600 0.7 % The Fresh Market 43,321 0.7 % Sprouts 29,855 0.5 % Aldi 23,622 0.4 % Total 2,732,157 44.1 %

Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the second quarter 2021 totaled approximately $1.2 million. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center and office building portfolios (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property redevelopments and repositioning.

Office Building Portfolio

As of June 30, 2021, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property Name Location GLA Percent leased Three Ravinia Atlanta, GA 814,000 79 % 150 Fayetteville (1) Raleigh, NC 560,000 89 % Capitol Towers(1) Charlotte, NC 479,000 98 % CAPTRUST Tower (1) Raleigh, NC 300,000 97 % Morrocroft Centre (1) Charlotte, NC 291,000 98 % Westridge at La Cantera San Antonio, TX 258,000 100 % Armour Yards Atlanta, GA 187,000 97 % Brookwood Center Birmingham, AL 169,000 100 % Galleria 75 (1) Atlanta, GA 111,000 70 % Total/Average 3,169,000 91 % (1) Properties were sold to Highwoods Properties, an unrelated third party, on July 29, 2021

As of June 30, 2021, our office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants: