Masonite International Corporation Expands Share Repurchase Authorization to $250 Million

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program allowing the Company to repurchase up to $250 million of its outstanding common shares, inclusive of approximately $40 million which currently remains available under the existing share repurchase authorization approved in May 2018.

Any repurchases under the new and existing program will be made in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The share repurchase programs do not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of common shares, and it may be suspended or terminated at any time at the Company’s discretion. The timing of the repurchases and the actual amount repurchased will be determined by the Company based on its evaluation of a variety of factors, including the market price of the Company’s common shares, general market and economic conditions, and other factors. Repurchases under the share repurchase program are permitted to be made under one or more Rule 10b5-1 plans, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under applicable insider trading laws.

“Our Board of Directors and management view Masonite’s shares as an attractive investment opportunity,” said Howard Heckes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that investing to support the growth expectations set forth in the Company’s 2025 Centennial Plan, in combination with opportunistic share repurchases, will provide enhanced long-term returns to shareholders.”

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.