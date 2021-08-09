checkAd

Caleres to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 31

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Company executives will host a financial analyst conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time that day to discuss its quarterly results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 8448125. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Caleres Associates, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call, which will be accessible via the “investor” section of the Caleres website at https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the call will be available through September 14, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 in North America, or (404) 537-3406 internationally, and using the conference ID 8448125. A webcast replay will also be archived for a limited period at investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations/archive.

About Caleres

Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Franco Sarto, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

Wertpapier


