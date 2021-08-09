Caleres to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 31

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Company executives will host a financial analyst conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time that day to discuss its quarterly results and provide a general business update.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 217-9089, or (706) 679-1723 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 8448125. To participate, please dial in a few minutes before the scheduled conference call time. Caleres Associates, news media and the public are invited to listen to the call, which will be accessible via the “investor” section of the Caleres website at https://investor.caleres.com/events-and-presentations.