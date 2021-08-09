DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Share Buyback Elmos Semiconductor SE: Public share buyback offer of up to 1,780,000 shares at an offer price of 36.00 Euro per Elmos share 09.08.2021 / 22:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The acceptance period starts on August 12, 2021 and ends at midnight (CEST) on August 25, 2021

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Dortmund, August 09, 2021: The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has today resolved and announced with the approval of the Supervisory Board that, based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting of May 22, 2020, the Company's share capital of 20,103,513.00 Euro will be reduced by 1,940,000.00 Euro to 18,163,513.00 Euro by way of cancellation of 1,940,000 shares. At the same time, a public buyback offer for up to 1,780,000 no-par value shares of the Company is made to the Elmos shareholders. The buyback offer corresponds to a proportion of up to 9.8% of the reduced share capital of the Company. The offer price per Elmos share to be bought back is 36.00 Euro. This corresponds to an attractive premium of more than 8% compared to the reference price (unweighted average closing price of the last three trading days) The acceptance period starts on August 12, 2021 and ends at midnight (CEST) on August 25, 2021.

"Following the successful public buyback offer from last year, we want to further optimize our capital structure and return free liquidity to our shareholders. At the same time, we are making use of the low interest rate and securing favorable financing conditions for us in the long term," says Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE.

Further information about the public share buyback offer can be found on the Elmos website at www.elmos.com/english/about-elmos/investor/share under "Stock repurchase program" as of August 12, 2021.