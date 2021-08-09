Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11th at 2:55pm Eastern Time.

The virtual session will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.