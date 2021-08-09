Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11th at 2:55pm Eastern Time.
The virtual session will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations. The presentation will be available on the Sangamo Therapeutics website after the event.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don’t exist. For more information about Sangamo, visit www.sangamo.com.
