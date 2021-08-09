Masonite International Corporation Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Net sales increased 33% to $662 million versus $500 million.

Net income attributable to Masonite increased to $35 million from $34 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.41 from $1.38 per share and adjusted earnings per share* increased to $2.23 from $1.50.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $111 million from $92 million.

Repurchased 283,712 shares of Masonite stock in the second quarter for approximately $32 million.

“Robust demand in our residential end markets and solid execution allowed us to achieve strong Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA* growth despite strengthening inflation headwinds in the quarter,” said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. “I am extremely proud of this organization’s ability to navigate what was an increasingly difficult backdrop with respect to our supply chain and labor availability. Despite these near-term challenges, we continued to invest in the business for long-term growth and still anticipate full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA* Margin expansion.”

* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information" for definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Second Quarter 2021 Discussion

Net sales were $662 million in the second quarter of 2021, a 33% increase from $500 million in the comparable period of 2020. The increase in net sales was the result of a 19% increase in base volume, a 7% increase in average unit price (AUP), a 5% increase due to favorable foreign exchange and a 2% increase in the sale of components and other products.

North American Residential net sales were $493 million, a 29% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by a 19% increase in base volume, a 7% increase in AUP and a combined 3% increase due to favorable foreign exchange and the sale of components and other products.

Europe net sales were $88 million, a 194% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to our UK and Ireland operations being idled for approximately one-half of the prior year period. The increase was driven by a 134% increase in base volume, a 33% increase due to favorable foreign exchange, a 21% increase in AUP and a 7% increase in the sale of components and other products, partially offset by a 1% decrease from the impact of a divestiture.

Architectural net sales were $76 million, an 11% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2020, driven by a 16% decrease in base volume, partially offset by a 4% increase in AUP and a 1% increase due to favorable foreign exchange.

Total company gross profit was $164 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 21% compared to $136 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin decreased 250 basis points to 24.8%, due to the impact of higher inflation and tariffs on raw materials, rising logistics costs, higher manufacturing wages and benefits and increased investment in the business, partially offset by higher AUP.

Selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses were $83 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 12% compared to $73 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to higher personnel costs, which includes resources to support growth. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 12.5%, a 220 basis point decrease compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Net income attributable to Masonite was $35 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 3% compared to $34 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA* of $111 million in the second quarter of 2021 increased 20% from $92 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.41 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.38 in the comparable 2020 period. Diluted adjusted earnings per share* were $2.23 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.50 in the comparable 2020 period. Diluted adjusted earnings per share* excludes $20 million in charges related to actions taken as part of our previously announced restructuring plans, the loss on disposal of our Czech business and the UK tax rate change incurred in the second quarter of 2021 and $3 million in charges related to the loss on disposal of our India subsidiary and restructuring in the second quarter of 2020.

Masonite repurchased 283,712 shares of stock in the second quarter of 2021 for $32 million, at an average price of $114.28.

Year to Date 2021 Discussion

Net sales were $1,309 million in the first six months of 2021, a 25% increase from $1,051 million in the comparable period of 2020. The increase in net sales was a result of an 11% increase in AUP, a 9% increase in base volume, a 3% increase due to favorable foreign exchange and a 2% increase in the sale of components and other products.

North American Residential net sales were $970 million, a 27% increase compared to the first six months of 2020, driven by a 12% increase in AUP, a 12% increase in base volume, a 2% increase due to foreign exchange and a 1% increase in the sale of components and other products.

Europe net sales were $176 million, a 75% increase compared to the first six months of 2020, driven by a 45% increase in base volume, a 16% increase due to favorable foreign exchange, an 11% increase from higher AUP and a 4% increase in the sale of components and other products, partially offset by a less than 1% decrease from the impact of a divestiture.

Architectural net sales were $151 million, a 15% decrease compared to the first six months of 2020, driven by a 19% decrease in base volume and a 1% decrease in the sale of components and other products, partially offset by a 4% increase in AUP and a 1% increase due to favorable foreign exchange.

Total company gross profit was $323 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 19% compared to $271 million in the first six months of 2020. Gross profit margin decreased 110 basis points to 24.7%, due to the impact of higher inflation and tariffs on raw materials, rising logistics costs, higher manufacturing wages and benefits and increased investment in the business, partially offset by higher AUP.

Selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses were $166 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 8% compared to $154 million in the first six months of 2020. The increase was due to higher personnel costs, which includes resources to support growth. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 12.7%, a 190 basis point decrease compared to the first six months of 2020.

Net income attributable to Masonite was $82 million in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 28% compared to $64 million in the first six months of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA* of $213 million in the first six months of 2021 increased 23% from $173 million in the first six months of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share were $3.30 in the first six months of 2021 compared to $2.56 in the comparable 2020 period. Diluted adjusted earnings per share* were $4.16 in the first six months of 2021 compared to $2.74 in the comparable 2020 period. Diluted adjusted earnings per share* excludes $22 million in charges related to actions taken as part of our previously announced restructuring plans, the loss on the disposal of our Czech business and the UK tax rate change incurred in the first six months of 2021 and $4 million in charges related to the loss on disposal of our India subsidiary and restructuring incurred in the first six months of 2020.

Masonite repurchased 368,695 shares of stock in the first six months of 2021 for $42 million, at an average price of $113.98.

Updated 2021 Outlook

The Company now expects full-year 2021 net sales growth in the range of 17 to 20 percent, reflecting sustained residential demand, pricing actions taken in response to rapidly changing inflation and the expectation that current foreign exchange tailwinds may continue throughout the year.

The Company's expectations for 2021 Adjusted EBITDA* remain unchanged at a range of $435 million to $455 million and diluted adjusted earnings per share* of $8.00 to $8.60.

“Based on the continued strength of our residential end markets and additional pricing actions taken to mitigate inflation, we have updated our outlook to reflect even stronger Net Sales growth for the year," Mr. Heckes concluded.

A quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA* and diluted adjusted earnings per share* to the corresponding GAAP information is not provided for the 2021 outlook because it is difficult to predict the GAAP measures that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA* such as restructuring costs, asset impairments, share based compensation expense and gains/losses on sales of subsidiaries and PP&E.

Masonite Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast on August 10, 2021. The live audio webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT and can be accessed, together with the presentation, on the Masonite website www.masonite.com. The webcast can be directly accessed at: Q2'21 Earnings Webcast.

Telephone access to the live call will be available at 877-407-8289 (in the U.S.) or by dialing 201-689-8341 (outside the U.S.).

A telephone replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call through August 24, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 (in the U.S.) or 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.). Enter Conference ID #13720364.

About Masonite

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information" for definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and/or U.S. securities laws, including our discussion of our 2021 outlook, the housing and other markets and future demand, the effects of our strategic and restructuring initiatives, new products, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact from foreign exchange on net sales. When used in this press release, such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “believes,” “outlook,” “predict,” “forecast,” “objective,” “remain,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “plan,” “project,” “targeting,” or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Masonite, or industry results, to be materially different from any future plans, goals, targets, objectives, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, such forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, should not be unduly relied upon, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, downward trends in our end markets and in economic conditions; reduced levels of residential new construction; residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and non-residential building construction activity due to increases in mortgage rates, changes in mortgage interest deductions and related tax changes and reduced availability of financing; competition; the continued success of, and our ability to maintain relationships with, certain key customers in light of customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to accurately anticipate demand for our products including seasonality; scale and scope of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and its impact on our operations, customer demand and supply chain; increases in prices of raw materials and fuel; tariffs and evolving trade policy and friction between the United States and other countries, including China, and the impact of anti-dumping and countervailing duties; increases in labor costs, the availability of labor, or labor relations (i.e., disruptions, strikes or work stoppages); our ability to manage our operations including potential disruptions, manufacturing realignments (including related restructuring charges) and customer credit risk; product liability claims and product recalls; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows to fund our capital expenditure requirements, to meet our pension obligations and to meet our debt service obligations, including our obligations under our senior notes and our asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL Facility); limitations on operating our business as a result of covenant restrictions under our existing and future indebtedness, including our senior notes and our ABL Facility; fluctuating foreign exchange and interest rates; our ability to replace expiring patents and to innovate, keep pace with technological developments and successfully integrate acquisitions; the continuous operation of our information technology and enterprise resource planning systems and management of potential cyber security threats and attacks; political, economic and other risks that arise from operating a multinational business; uncertainty relating to the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; retention of key management personnel; and environmental and other government regulations, including the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA"), and any changes in such regulations. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the information under the captions “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Forward Looking Statements” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021, in each case as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information

Our management reviews net sales and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. Net assets are not allocated to the reportable segments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to either net income or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not include certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Masonite adjusted to exclude the following items: depreciation; amortization; share based compensation expense; loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment; registration and listing fees; restructuring costs; asset impairment; loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries; interest expense (income), net; loss on extinguishment of debt; other expense (income), net; income tax expense (benefit); other items; loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax; and net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA was updated in the third quarter of 2020 to exclude other items as these charges are not part of our underlying business performance. This change had no impact to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 28, 2020. This definition of Adjusted EBITDA differs from the definitions of EBITDA contained in the indentures governing the 2026 and 2028 Notes and the credit agreement governing the ABL Facility. Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated under our ABL Facility or senior notes would also include, among other things, additional add-backs for amounts related to: cost savings projected by us in good faith to be realized as a result of actions taken or expected to be taken prior to or during the relevant period; fees and expenses in connection with certain plant closures and layoffs; and the amount of any restructuring charges, integration costs or other business optimization expenses or reserve deducted in the relevant period in computing consolidated net income, including any one-time costs incurred in connection with acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation. Intersegment sales are recorded using market prices. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, from an operations standpoint, provides an appropriate way to measure and assess segment performance. Our management team has established the practice of reviewing the performance of each segment based on the measures of net sales and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to users of the consolidated financial statements because it provides the same information that we use internally to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation.

The tables below set forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Masonite to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales. Management believes this measure provides supplemental information on how successfully we operate our business.

Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite (EPS) less restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries, loss on extinguishment of debt and other items, if any, that do not relate to Masonite’s underlying business performance (each net of related tax expense (benefit)). Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the Company and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.

Certain amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and associated tables may not foot due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION SALES RECONCILIATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (In millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) North American Residential Europe Architectural Corporate and Other Total % Change Second quarter 2020 net sales $ 381.2 $ 29.9 $ 85.6 $ 3.0 $ 499.7 Acquisitions, net of divestitures — (0.3 ) — — (0.3 ) (0.1 )% Base volume 70.9 40.0 (13.4 ) (2.2 ) 95.3 19.1 % Average unit price 25.5 6.2 3.1 — 34.8 7.0 % Other 4.4 2.2 (0.4 ) 4.5 10.7 2.1 % Foreign exchange 11.4 9.8 0.9 0.1 22.2 4.4 % Second quarter 2021 net sales $ 493.4 $ 87.8 $ 75.8 $ 5.4 $ 662.4 Year over year growth, net sales 29.4 % 193.6 % (11.4 )% 80.0 % 32.6 % Second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $ 91.1 $ (0.9 ) $ 11.5 $ (9.8 ) $ 91.9 Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 100.0 16.6 0.5 (6.5 ) 110.6 Year over year growth, Adjusted EBITDA 9.8 % 1,944.4 % (95.7 )% (33.7 )% 20.3 %

North American Residential Europe Architectural Corporate and Other Total % Change Year to date 2020 net sales $ 765.0 $ 100.6 $ 176.9 $ 8.4 $ 1,050.9 Acquisitions, net of divestitures — (0.3 ) — — (0.3 ) — % Base volume 88.2 44.9 (33.1 ) (2.8 ) 97.2 9.2 % Average unit price 92.5 11.2 7.4 — 111.1 10.6 % Other 8.4 3.7 (1.8 ) 6.0 16.3 1.6 % Foreign exchange 15.8 16.2 1.4 0.1 33.5 3.2 % Year to date 2021 net sales $ 969.9 $ 176.3 $ 150.8 $ 11.7 $ 1,308.7 Year over year growth, net sales 26.8 % 75.2 % (14.8 )% 39.3 % 24.5 % Year to date 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $ 162.8 $ 8.8 $ 22.1 $ (20.3 ) $ 173.4 Year to date 2021 Adjusted EBITDA 194.5 33.3 2.5 (17.8 ) 212.6 Year over year growth, Adjusted EBITDA 19.5 % 278.4 % (88.7 )% (12.3 )% 22.6 %

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Net sales $ 662,410 $ 499,658 $ 1,308,747 $ 1,050,886 Cost of goods sold 498,068 363,304 985,767 780,251 Gross profit 164,342 136,354 322,980 270,635 Gross profit as a % of net sales 24.8 % 27.3 % 24.7 % 25.8 % Selling, general and administration expenses 82,511 73,390 166,142 153,723 Selling, general and administration expenses as a % of net sales 12.5 % 14.7 % 12.7 % 14.6 % Restructuring costs 2,192 1,148 3,835 3,089 Asset impairment 10,374 — 10,374 — Loss on disposal of subsidiaries 8,590 2,091 8,590 2,091 Operating income 60,675 59,725 134,039 111,732 Interest expense, net 11,918 11,824 23,864 23,106 Other (income) expense, net (1,586 ) (1,446 ) (2,929 ) (1,397 ) Income before income tax expense 50,343 49,347 113,104 90,023 Income tax expense 14,246 14,687 28,859 24,326 Net income 36,097 34,660 84,245 65,697 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,051 663 2,218 1,815 Net income attributable to Masonite $ 35,046 $ 33,997 $ 82,027 $ 63,882 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Masonite $ 1.43 $ 1.39 $ 3.35 $ 2.59 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite $ 1.41 $ 1.38 $ 3.30 $ 2.56 Shares used in computing basic earnings per share 24,450,542 24,466,575 24,460,098 24,664,008 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 24,842,019 24,651,407 24,883,814 24,932,864

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS July 4, 2021 January 3, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 328,598 $ 364,674 Restricted cash 10,560 10,560 Accounts receivable, net 361,663 290,508 Inventories, net 281,179 260,962 Prepaid expenses and other assets 43,198 42,538 Income taxes receivable 3,573 1,124 Total current assets 1,028,771 970,366 Property, plant and equipment, net 605,848 625,126 Operating lease right-of-use assets 145,545 146,806 Investment in equity investees 11,475 14,636 Goodwill 138,072 138,692 Intangible assets, net 160,930 169,392 Deferred income taxes 19,040 25,331 Other assets 47,772 47,411 Total assets $ 2,157,453 $ 2,137,760 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 115,443 $ 97,211 Accrued expenses 224,414 277,716 Income taxes payable 4,119 11,086 Total current liabilities 343,976 386,013 Long-term debt 791,950 792,242 Long-term operating lease liabilities 133,924 136,235 Deferred income taxes 78,156 73,073 Other liabilities 59,274 55,080 Total liabilities 1,407,280 1,442,643 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Share capital: unlimited shares authorized, no par value, 24,238,024 and 24,422,934 shares issued and outstanding as of July 4, 2021, and January 3, 2021, respectively 556,398 552,969 Additional paid-in capital 217,599 223,666 Accumulated earnings 68,845 20,385 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (103,512 ) (112,063 ) Total equity attributable to Masonite 739,330 684,957 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 10,843 10,160 Total equity 750,173 695,117 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,157,453 $ 2,137,760

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 July 4, 2021 June 28, 2020 Net income attributable to Masonite $ 35,046 $ 33,997 $ 82,027 $ 63,882 Add: Adjustments to net income attributable to Masonite: Restructuring costs 2,192 1,148 3,835 3,089 Asset impairment 10,374 — 10,374 — Loss on disposal of subsidiaries 8,590 2,091 8,590 2,091 Income tax expense as a result of UK tax rate change 2,430 — 2,430 — Income tax impact of adjustments (3,285 ) (298 ) (3,721 ) (806 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Masonite $ 55,347 $ 36,938 $ 103,535 $ 68,256 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("EPS") $ 1.41 $ 1.38 $ 3.30 $ 2.56 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("Adjusted EPS") $ 2.23 $ 1.50 $ 4.16 $ 2.74 Shares used in computing EPS and Adjusted EPS 24,842,019 24,651,407 24,883,814 24,932,864

The weighted average number of shares outstanding utilized for the diluted EPS and diluted Adjusted EPS calculation contemplates the exercise of all currently outstanding SARs and the conversion of all RSUs. The dilutive effect of such equity awards is calculated based on the weighted average share price for each fiscal period using the treasury stock method. For all periods presented, common shares issuable for stock instruments which would have had an anti-dilutive impact under the treasury stock method have been excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share.

Three Months Ended July 4, 2021 (In thousands) North American Residential Europe Architectural Corporate & Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 89,236 $ 1,454 $ (14,626 ) $ (41,018 ) $ 35,046 Plus: Depreciation 9,160 2,506 2,608 2,958 17,232 Amortization 497 4,258 1,147 506 6,408 Share based compensation expense — — — 4,706 4,706 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 36 16 — 335 387 Restructuring costs 352 — 1,701 139 2,192 Asset impairment — — 9,645 729 10,374 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries — 8,590 — — 8,590 Interest expense, net — — — 11,918 11,918 Other (income) expense, net — (240 ) 5 (1,351 ) (1,586 ) Income tax expense — — — 14,246 14,246 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 764 — — 287 1,051 Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,045 $ 16,584 $ 480 $ (6,545 ) $ 110,564

Three Months Ended June 28, 2020 (In thousands) North American Residential Europe Architectural Corporate & Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 79,841 $ (6,376 ) $ 4,983 $ (44,451 ) $ 33,997 Plus: Depreciation 8,729 2,367 2,777 2,970 16,843 Amortization 512 3,270 1,750 390 5,922 Share based compensation expense — — — 3,740 3,740 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 506 7 1,904 6 2,423 Restructuring costs 914 — 86 148 1,148 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries — — — 2,091 2,091 Interest expense, net — — — 11,824 11,824 Other (income) expense, net — (186 ) — (1,260 ) (1,446 ) Income tax expense — — — 14,687 14,687 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 629 — — 34 663 Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,131 $ (918 ) $ 11,500 $ (9,821 ) $ 91,892

Six Months Ended July 4, 2021 (In thousands) North American Residential Europe Architectural Corporate & Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 173,209 $ 12,862 $ (18,439 ) $ (85,605 ) $ 82,027 Plus: Depreciation 18,671 5,091 5,271 6,478 35,511 Amortization 912 7,143 2,289 982 11,326 Share based compensation expense — — — 9,124 9,124 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 124 12 149 (495 ) (210 ) Restructuring costs (9 ) — 3,554 290 3,835 Asset impairment — — 9,645 729 10,374 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries — 8,590 — — 8,590 Interest expense, net — — — 23,864 23,864 Other (income) expense, net — (359 ) 5 (2,575 ) (2,929 ) Income tax expense — — — 28,859 28,859 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,620 — — 598 2,218 Adjusted EBITDA $ 194,527 $ 33,339 $ 2,474 $ (17,751 ) $ 212,589

Six Months Ended June 28, 2020 (In thousands) North American Residential Europe Architectural Corporate & Other Total Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite $ 138,652 $ (2,893 ) $ 9,563 $ (81,440 ) $ 63,882 Plus: Depreciation 18,093 4,824 5,599 4,345 32,861 Amortization 1,107 6,832 3,672 770 12,381 Share based compensation expense — — — 7,210 7,210 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,710 10 2,300 25 4,045 Restructuring costs 1,763 (37 ) 948 415 3,089 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries — — — 2,091 2,091 Interest expense, net — — — 23,106 23,106 Other expense (income), net — 25 — (1,422 ) (1,397 ) Income tax expense — — — 24,326 24,326 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,502 — — 313 1,815 Adjusted EBITDA $ 162,827 $ 8,761 $ 22,082 $ (20,261 ) $ 173,409

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005775/en/