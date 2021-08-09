checkAd

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2021 Net Earnings of $397 Million, EBITDA of $994 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $997 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 22:30  |  25   |   |   

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced results for its first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • First half net earnings of $397 million(1), or $1.83 per diluted share; EBITDA(2) of $994 million; adjusted EBITDA(2) of $997 million
  • Second quarter net earnings of $246 million(1), or $1.14 per diluted share; EBITDA of $596 million; adjusted EBITDA of $599 million
  • Trailing twelve month net cash from operating activities of $1.22 billion, free cash flow(3) of $698 million
  • Company to redeem $250 million in debt on September 10, 2021
  • Mitsui & Co., Inc., one of the leading ammonia marketers in the world, and CF Industries, the world’s largest producer of ammonia, have agreed to jointly explore development of blue ammonia projects in the United States
  • Company requested the initiation of antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on imports of UAN from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago (Trinidad) due to the harm the domestic UAN industry has experienced from dumped and unfairly subsidized UAN imports from Russia and Trinidad

“The CF team performed well in the first half of 2021 as strong global nitrogen demand and favorable energy spreads enabled us to generate approximately $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA, nearly 25 percent higher than the first half of 2020,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “These dynamics continue to support global nitrogen prices at levels far above those of a year ago, positioning CF Industries well for the second half of 2021. Looking ahead, we expect positive global nitrogen industry conditions to persist into 2023, underpinned by the need to replenish global grains stocks.”

Operations Overview

The Company continues to operate safely and efficiently across its network. As of June 30, 2021, the 12-month rolling average recordable incident rate was 0.28 incidents per 200,000 work hours, which is significantly better than industry benchmarks.

Gross ammonia production for the second quarter of 2021 was approximately 2.2 million tons, and was approximately 4.7 million tons for the first half of 2021. Management expects gross ammonia production in 2021 will be at the lower end of its previous forecast, approximately 9.5 million tons. This reflects higher maintenance activity in 2021 compared to 2020, which includes activities deferred from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as maintenance related to the plant outages from the forced shut-downs due to natural gas availability issues in February 2021. Additionally, management intends to complete certain maintenance activities originally planned for 2022 in the second half of 2021.

First Half 2021 Financial Results Overview

For the first half of 2021, net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $397 million, or $1.83 per diluted share; EBITDA was $994 million; and adjusted EBITDA was $997 million. These results compare to the first half of 2020 net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $258 million, or $1.20 per diluted share; EBITDA of $786 million; and adjusted EBITDA of $808 million.

Net sales in the first half of 2021 were $2.64 billion compared to $2.18 billion in the first half of 2020. Average selling prices for the first half of 2021 were higher than the first half of 2020 across all segments due to strong global demand as well as decreased global supply availability as higher global energy costs drove lower global operating rates. Sales volumes in the first half of 2021 were lower than the first half of 2020 due to lower supply availability from lower production.

Cost of sales for the first half of 2021 was higher compared to the first half of 2020 due to higher natural gas costs and higher maintenance costs, partially offset by the gain the Company recognized from the net settlement of certain natural gas contracts with suppliers during February 2021 and the impact of lower sales volumes.

In the first half of 2021, the average cost of natural gas reflected in the Company’s cost of sales was $3.24 per MMBtu(4) compared to the average cost of natural gas in cost of sales of $2.20 per MMBtu in the first half of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Overview

For the second quarter of 2021, net earnings attributable to common stockholders were $246 million, or $1.14 per diluted share; EBITDA was $596 million; and adjusted EBITDA was $599 million. These results compare to second quarter 2020 net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $190 million, or $0.89 per diluted share; EBITDA of $472 million; and adjusted EBITDA of $490 million.

Net sales in the second quarter of 2021 were $1.59 billion compared to $1.20 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Average selling prices for the second quarter of 2021 were higher than the second quarter of 2020 across all segments due to strong global demand as well as decreased global supply availability as higher global energy costs drove lower global operating rates. Sales volumes in the second quarter of 2021 were lower than the second quarter of 2020 due to lower supply availability from lower production.

Cost of sales for the second quarter of 2021 was higher compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher natural gas costs and higher maintenance costs, partially offset by the impact of lower sales volumes.

In the second quarter of 2021, the average cost of natural gas reflected in the Company’s cost of sales was $3.25 per MMBtu compared to the average cost of natural gas in cost of sales of $1.86 per MMBtu in the second quarter of 2020.

Capital Management

Capital expenditures in the second quarter and first half of 2021 were $110 million and $181 million, respectively. Management projects capital expenditures for full year 2021 will be in the range of $500 million, reflecting higher maintenance activity in 2021 due to maintenance deferred from 2020 as well as activity that was previously planned to occur in 2022.

On August 9, 2021, the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary CF Industries, Inc. has elected to redeem on September 10, 2021, $250 million principal amount, representing one-third of the currently outstanding $750 million principal amount, of its 3.450% senior notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) in accordance with the optional redemption provisions provided in the indenture governing the 2023 Notes. Based on market interest rates on August 2, 2021, the Company estimates that the total amount for the partial redemption of the 2023 Notes will be approximately $265 million, including accrued interest.

On July 30, 2021, the Board of Managers of CF Industries Nitrogen, LLC (CFN) approved a semi-annual distribution payment to CHS Inc. (CHS) of $130 million for the distribution period ended June 30, 2021. The distribution was paid on July 30, 2021.

Nitrogen Market Outlook

Management expects the global nitrogen pricing outlook to remain favorable as the need to replenish global coarse grains stocks, increased economic activity, and high energy prices in Europe and Asia should sustain a tighter global nitrogen supply and demand balance into 2023.

Global demand for nitrogen is robust and widespread. The global coarse grains stocks-to-use ratio, excluding China, was the lowest since 2012 entering the 2021 spring planting season, supporting historically high crop near-term and futures prices. This has led to strong demand for nitrogen fertilizer to maximize yield in the 2021 growing season. The Company expects that strong global demand for coarse grains will contribute to persistent low global stocks into 2022, and will require at least two more growing seasons to be replenished. This should support further strong nitrogen demand in upcoming years. Additionally, increased economic activity as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic has supported higher industrial consumption of nitrogen products.

In North America, demand for nitrogen fertilizer has been positive in 2021. The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects that nearly 93 million acres of corn were planted in the U.S. while canola plantings in Canada increased 8 percent compared to 2020 according to Statistics Canada. The Company expects that corn plantings in the U.S. will be at a similar level in 2022 given current projections that 2021 ending stocks will be lower than recent historical norms due to high export demand. Industrial activity also continues to increase, supporting demand for nitrogen products such as diesel exhaust fluid and nitric acid.

Nitrogen requirements in other key regions are expected to remain robust through 2023, driven by continued strong demand for urea imports from India and Brazil. In the near-term, the Company expects India to tender for urea frequently in the second half of this year, supporting global import demand with purchases approaching 10 million metric tons for 2021. Imports of urea to Brazil were 24 percent higher year-over-year through the first six months of 2021. Management projects that urea imports to Brazil will remain substantial through the end of the year supported by higher crop prices, increased planted corn acres and improved farm incomes.

Energy prices in Europe and Asia have increased significantly from the lows of 2020 and returned to sizable differentials compared to Henry Hub natural gas prices in North America. This has steepened the global nitrogen cost curve and increased margin opportunities for low-cost North American producers. Forward curves suggest that favorable energy spreads will persist throughout 2022 and into 2023.

Clean Energy Initiatives

The Company continues to advance its plans to support the global hydrogen and clean fuel economy, which is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, through the production of blue and green ammonia. Recent developments include:

  • Blue Ammonia:
    • Mitsui & Co., Inc. and CF Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding that will guide the companies in a joint exploration of the development of blue ammonia projects in the United States. The companies plan to execute preliminary studies covering areas such as blue ammonia supply and supply chain infrastructure, CO2 transportation and storage, expected environmental impacts, and blue ammonia economics and marketing opportunities in Japan and in other countries.
    • The Company has completed an engineering design study at its Donaldsonville Complex related to the installation of dehydration and compression equipment to prepare captured carbon dioxide for pipeline transportation and sequestration.
    • The United Kingdom government is expected in October to select at least two carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) clusters to move into an operational phase by 2026. Both of the Company’s manufacturing complexes in the country are part of CCS clusters under consideration.
  • Green Ammonia: Planning for the Company’s green ammonia project at its Donaldsonville complex is ongoing. Site preparation work is expected to commence later this year in anticipation of equipment deliveries that will begin in 2022.
  • Ammonia as a Fuel: CF Industries is participating in a Joint Study Framework established by Itochu Corporation to verify and organize common issues regarding the use of ammonia as a maritime fuel. In the initial phases of the effort, the Company will contribute its expertise on ammonia production as well as the safe handling, transport and storage of ammonia.
  • Renewable Energy: From October 1, 2021, 100 percent of the electricity purchased for the Company’s manufacturing complexes in the United Kingdom will be from renewable sources, up from 23 percent currently. The additional renewable energy purchases would increase the Company’s electricity procured from renewable sources from 22 percent to 38 percent based on CF Industries’ electricity purchases across its network in 2020.

CF Industries continues to develop other initiatives related to its clean energy strategy across the Company’s network.

UAN Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Investigations

On June 30, 2021, CF Industries, through certain of its production facilities, filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”) requesting the initiation of antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on imports of urea ammonium nitrate solutions (“UAN”) from Russia and Trinidad.

CF Industries, which is the largest producer of UAN in the United States, requested the investigations due to the harm the domestic UAN industry has experienced from dumped and unfairly subsidized UAN imports from Russia and Trinidad. CF Industries filed its petitions under United States antidumping and countervailing duty laws, which authorize Commerce to level the playing field for domestic industries injured by foreign imports that are dumped and unfairly subsidized. If Commerce and the ITC make affirmative determinations, then Commerce can impose duties equal to the level of dumping and unfair subsidies.

The ITC is expected to take a preliminary vote on whether there is a reasonable indication that imports are injuring the domestic industry on August 13. At this time, management cannot predict the outcome of the proceedings, including whether antidumping or countervailing duties will be imposed on imports from either country, or the rate of any such duties.

___________________________________________________

(1)

Certain items recognized during the first half and second quarter of 2021 impacted our financial results and their comparability to the prior year period. See the table accompanying this release for a summary of these items.

(2)

EBITDA is defined as net earnings attributable to common stockholders plus interest expense—net, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. See reconciliations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables accompanying this release.

(3)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures and distributions to noncontrolling interest. See reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the table accompanying this release.

(4)

Average cost of natural gas excludes the $112 million gain the Company recognized from the net settlement of certain natural gas contracts with suppliers during February 2021.

Consolidated Results

 

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(dollars in millions, except per share

and per MMBtu amounts)

Net sales

$

1,588

 

 

$

1,204

 

 

$

2,636

 

 

 

$

2,175

 

 

Cost of sales

1,085

 

 

870

 

 

1,844

 

 

 

1,637

 

 

Gross margin

$

503

 

 

$

334

 

 

$

792

 

 

 

$

538

 

 

Gross margin percentage

31.7

%

 

27.7

%

 

30.0

 

%

 

24.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

$

246

 

 

$

190

 

 

$

397

 

 

 

$

258

 

 

Net earnings per diluted share

$

1.14

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

1.83

 

 

 

$

1.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA(1)

$

596

 

 

$

472

 

 

$

994

 

 

 

$

786

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

599

 

 

$

490

 

 

$

997

 

 

 

$

808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tons of product sold (000s)

5,174

 

 

5,386

 

 

9,738

 

 

 

10,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas supplemental data (per MMBtu):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of natural gas used for production in cost of sales(2)

$

3.25

 

 

$

1.86

 

 

$

3.24

 

 

 

$

2.20

 

 

Average daily market price of natural gas Henry Hub (Louisiana)

$

2.88

 

 

$

1.65

 

 

$

3.13

 

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

Average daily market price of natural gas National Balancing Point (UK)

$

8.90

 

 

$

1.60

 

 

$

7.90

 

 

 

$

2.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized net mark-to-market gain on natural gas derivatives

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(6

)

 

 

$

(12

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

$

243

 

 

$

239

 

 

$

447

 

 

 

$

450

 

 

Capital expenditures

$

110

 

 

$

52

 

 

$

181

 

 

 

$

119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production volume by product tons (000s):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ammonia(3)

2,232

 

 

2,483

 

 

4,711

 

 

 

5,153

 

 

Granular urea

968

 

 

1,206

 

 

2,152

 

 

 

2,491

 

 

UAN (32%)

1,628

 

 

1,708

 

 

3,317

 

 

 

3,307

 

 

AN

449

 

 

546

 

 

924

 

 

 

1,061

 

 

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

See reconciliations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables accompanying this release.

(2)

Includes the cost of natural gas used for production and related transportation that is included in cost of sales during the period under the first-in, first-out inventory cost method. Includes realized gains and losses on natural gas derivatives settled during the period. Excludes unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on natural gas derivatives. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, excludes the $112 million gain on net settlement of certain natural gas contracts with suppliers due to Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

(3)

Gross ammonia production, including amounts subsequently upgraded into other products.

Ammonia Segment

CF Industries’ ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia (ammonia), which is the base product that the Company manufactures, containing 82 percent nitrogen and 18 percent hydrogen. The results of the ammonia segment consist of sales of ammonia to external customers for its nitrogen content as a fertilizer, in emissions control and in other industrial applications. The Company has also announced steps to produce blue ammonia and market to external customers for its hydrogen content in clean energy applications. In addition, the Company upgrades ammonia into other nitrogen products such as urea, UAN and AN.

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(dollars in millions,

except per ton amounts)

Net sales

$

459

 

 

$

364

 

 

$

665

 

 

 

$

557

 

 

Cost of sales

333

 

 

262

 

 

413

 

 

 

435

 

 

Gross margin

$

126

 

 

$

102

 

 

$

252

 

 

 

$

122

 

 

Gross margin percentage

27.5

%

 

28.0

%

 

37.9

 

%

 

21.9

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales volume by product tons (000s)

1,036

 

 

1,118

 

 

1,719

 

 

 

1,880

 

 

Sales volume by nutrient tons (000s)(1)

850

 

 

917

 

 

1,410

 

 

 

1,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average selling price per product ton

$

443

 

 

$

326

 

 

$

387

 

 

 

$

296

 

 

Average selling price per nutrient ton(1)

540

 

 

397

 

 

472

 

 

 

361

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross margin(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

$

126

 

 

$

102

 

 

$

252

 

 

 

$

122

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

61

 

 

60

 

 

97

 

 

 

99

 

 

Unrealized net mark-to-market gain on natural gas derivatives

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(4

)

 

Adjusted gross margin

$

187

 

 

$

162

 

 

$

347

 

 

 

$

217

 

 

Adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales

40.7

%

 

44.5

%

 

52.2

 

%

 

39.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin per product ton

$

122

 

 

$

91

 

 

$

147

 

 

 

$

65

 

 

Gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

148

 

 

111

 

 

179

 

 

 

79

 

 

Adjusted gross margin per product ton

181

 

 

145

 

 

202

 

 

 

115

 

 

Adjusted gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

220

 

 

177

 

 

246

 

 

 

141

 

 

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Nutrient tons represent the tons of nitrogen within the product tons.

(2)

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and unrealized net mark-to-market (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives. A reconciliation of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table above. See “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release.

Comparison of 2021 to 2020 first half periods:

  • Ammonia sales volume decreased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to lower supply availability from lower production.
  • Ammonia average selling prices increased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to strong global demand as well as decreased global supply availability as higher global energy costs drove lower global operating rates.
  • Ammonia adjusted gross margin per ton increased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to higher average selling prices and the gain the Company recognized from the net settlement of certain natural gas contracts with suppliers during February 2021, partially offset by higher realized natural gas costs and higher maintenance costs.

Granular Urea Segment

CF Industries’ granular urea segment produces granular urea, which contains 46 percent nitrogen. Produced from ammonia and carbon dioxide, it has the highest nitrogen content of any of the Company’s solid nitrogen products.

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(dollars in millions,

except per ton amounts)

Net sales

$

433

 

 

$

329

 

 

$

832

 

 

 

$

666

 

 

Cost of sales

241

 

 

205

 

 

505

 

 

 

429

 

 

Gross margin

$

192

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

327

 

 

 

$

237

 

 

Gross margin percentage

44.3

%

 

37.7

%

 

39.3

 

%

 

35.6

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales volume by product tons (000s)

1,092

 

 

1,314

 

 

2,412

 

 

 

2,695

 

 

Sales volume by nutrient tons (000s)(1)

502

 

 

604

 

 

1,109

 

 

 

1,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average selling price per product ton

$

397

 

 

$

250

 

 

$

345

 

 

 

$

247

 

 

Average selling price per nutrient ton(1)

863

 

 

545

 

 

750

 

 

 

538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross margin(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

$

192

 

 

$

124

 

 

$

327

 

 

 

$

237

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

55

 

 

66

 

 

121

 

 

 

138

 

 

Unrealized net mark-to-market gain on natural gas derivatives

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(4

)

 

Adjusted gross margin

$

247

 

 

$

190

 

 

$

446

 

 

 

$

371

 

 

Adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales

57.0

%

 

57.8

%

 

53.6

 

%

 

55.7

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin per product ton

$

176

 

 

$

94

 

 

$

136

 

 

 

$

88

 

 

Gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

382

 

 

205

 

 

295

 

 

 

191

 

 

Adjusted gross margin per product ton

226

 

 

145

 

 

185

 

 

 

138

 

 

Adjusted gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

492

 

 

315

 

 

402

 

 

 

299

 

 

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Nutrient tons represent the tons of nitrogen within the product tons.

(2)

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and unrealized net mark-to-market (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives. A reconciliation of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table above. See “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release.

Comparison of 2021 to 2020 first half periods:

  • Granular urea sales volume decreased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to lower supply availability from lower production partially offset by 201,000 tons of purchased urea.
  • Urea average selling prices increased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to strong global demand as well as decreased global supply availability as higher global energy costs drove lower global operating rates.
  • Granular urea adjusted gross margin per ton increased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to higher average selling prices, partially offset by higher realized natural gas costs, higher maintenance costs and the impact of $71 million in purchased urea that the Company sold for $68 million.

UAN Segment

CF Industries’ UAN segment produces urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN). UAN is a liquid product with nitrogen content that typically ranges from 28 percent to 32 percent and is produced by combining urea and ammonium nitrate in solution.

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(dollars in millions,

except per ton amounts)

Net sales

$

434

 

 

$

308

 

 

 

$

666

 

 

 

$

543

 

 

Cost of sales

296

 

 

245

 

 

 

526

 

 

 

438

 

 

Gross margin

$

138

 

 

$

63

 

 

 

$

140

 

 

 

$

105

 

 

Gross margin percentage

31.8

%

 

20.5

 

%

 

21.0

 

%

 

19.3

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales volume by product tons (000s)

1,949

 

 

1,840

 

 

 

3,463

 

 

 

3,230

 

 

Sales volume by nutrient tons (000s)(1)

612

 

 

580

 

 

 

1,088

 

 

 

1,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average selling price per product ton

$

223

 

 

$

167

 

 

 

$

192

 

 

 

$

168

 

 

Average selling price per nutrient ton(1)

709

 

 

531

 

 

 

612

 

 

 

534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross margin(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

$

138

 

 

$

63

 

 

 

$

140

 

 

 

$

105

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

76

 

 

65

 

 

 

132

 

 

 

117

 

 

Unrealized net mark-to-market gain on natural gas derivatives

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(4

)

 

Adjusted gross margin

$

214

 

 

$

127

 

 

 

$

270

 

 

 

$

218

 

 

Adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales

49.3

%

 

41.2

 

%

 

40.5

 

%

 

40.1

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin per product ton

$

71

 

 

$

34

 

 

 

$

40

 

 

 

$

33

 

 

Gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

225

 

 

109

 

 

 

129

 

 

 

103

 

 

Adjusted gross margin per product ton

110

 

 

69

 

 

 

78

 

 

 

67

 

 

Adjusted gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

350

 

 

219

 

 

 

248

 

 

 

215

 

 

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Nutrient tons represent the tons of nitrogen within the product tons.

(2)

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and unrealized net mark-to-market (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives. A reconciliation of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table above. See “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release.

Comparison of 2021 to 2020 first half periods:

  • UAN sales volume increased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to inventory draw-down in the period.
  • UAN average selling prices increased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to strong global demand as well as decreased global supply availability as higher global energy costs drove lower global operating rates.
  • UAN adjusted gross margin per ton increased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to higher average selling prices, partially offset by higher realized natural gas costs and higher maintenance costs.

AN Segment

CF Industries’ AN segment produces ammonium nitrate (AN). AN is used as a nitrogen fertilizer with nitrogen content between 29 percent to 35 percent, and also is used by industrial customers for commercial explosives and blasting systems.

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(dollars in millions,

except per ton amounts)

Net sales

$

136

 

 

$

118

 

 

$

241

 

 

$

234

 

Cost of sales

120

 

 

91

 

 

215

 

 

194

 

Gross margin

$

16

 

 

$

27

 

 

$

26

 

 

$

40

 

Gross margin percentage

11.8

%

 

22.9

%

 

10.8

%

 

17.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales volume by product tons (000s)

501

 

 

576

 

 

939

 

 

1,123

 

Sales volume by nutrient tons (000s)(1)

171

 

 

195

 

 

318

 

 

379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average selling price per product ton

$

271

 

 

$

205

 

 

$

257

 

 

$

208

 

Average selling price per nutrient ton(1)

795

 

 

605

 

 

758

 

 

617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross margin(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

$

16

 

 

$

27

 

 

$

26

 

 

$

40

 

Depreciation and amortization

22

 

 

25

 

 

41

 

 

51

 

Unrealized net mark-to-market gain on natural gas derivatives

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross margin

$

38

 

 

$

53

 

 

$

67

 

 

$

91

 

Adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales

27.9

%

 

44.9

%

 

27.8

%

 

38.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin per product ton

$

32

 

 

$

47

 

 

$

28

 

 

$

36

 

Gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

94

 

 

138

 

 

82

 

 

106

 

Adjusted gross margin per product ton

76

 

 

92

 

 

71

 

 

81

 

Adjusted gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

222

 

 

272

 

 

211

 

 

240

 

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Nutrient tons represent the tons of nitrogen within the product tons.

(2)

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and unrealized net mark-to-market (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives. A reconciliation of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table above. See “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release.

Comparison of 2021 to 2020 first half periods:

  • AN sales volume decreased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to lower supply availability from lower production.
  • AN average selling prices for the first half of 2021 increased compared to 2020 due to strong global demand as well as decreased global supply availability as higher global energy costs drove lower global operating rates.
  • AN adjusted gross margin per ton decreased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due primarily to higher realized natural gas costs, partially offset by higher average selling prices.

Other Segment

CF Industries’ Other segment includes diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and compound fertilizer products (NPKs).

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(dollars in millions,

except per ton amounts)

Net sales

$

126

 

 

$

85

 

 

$

232

 

 

$

175

 

Cost of sales

95

 

 

67

 

 

185

 

 

141

 

Gross margin

$

31

 

 

$

18

 

 

$

47

 

 

$

34

 

Gross margin percentage

24.6

%

 

21.2

%

 

20.3

%

 

19.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales volume by product tons (000s)

596

 

 

538

 

 

1,205

 

 

1,146

 

Sales volume by nutrient tons (000s)(1)

119

 

 

108

 

 

241

 

 

228

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average selling price per product ton

$

211

 

 

$

158

 

 

$

193

 

 

$

153

 

Average selling price per nutrient ton(1)

1,059

 

 

787

 

 

963

 

 

768

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross margin(2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

$

31

 

 

$

18

 

 

$

47

 

 

$

34

 

Depreciation and amortization

23

 

 

17

 

 

45

 

 

34

 

Unrealized net mark-to-market (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross margin

$

54

 

 

$

35

 

 

$

92

 

 

$

68

 

Adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales

42.9

%

 

41.2

%

 

39.7

%

 

38.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin per product ton

$

52

 

 

$

33

 

 

$

39

 

 

$

30

 

Gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

261

 

 

167

 

 

195

 

 

149

 

Adjusted gross margin per product ton

91

 

 

65

 

 

76

 

 

59

 

Adjusted gross margin per nutrient ton(1)

454

 

 

324

 

 

382

 

 

298

 

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Nutrient tons represent the tons of nitrogen within the product tons.

(2)

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization and unrealized net mark-to-market (gain) loss on natural gas derivatives. A reconciliation of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table above. See “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this release.

Comparison of 2021 to 2020 first half periods:

  • Other segment sales volume increased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to higher diesel exhaust fluid and nitric acid sales, partially offset by lower NPK sales.
  • Other average selling prices for the first half of 2021 increased compared to 2020 due to strong global demand as well as decreased global supply availability as higher global energy costs drove lower global operating rates.
  • Other segment adjusted gross margin per ton increased for the first half of 2021 compared to 2020 due to higher average selling prices, partially offset by higher realized natural gas costs.

Dividend Payment

On July 28, 2021, CF Industries’ Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share. The dividend will be paid on August 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 16, 2021.

Conference Call

CF Industries will hold a conference call to discuss its first half and second quarter 2021 results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This conference call will include discussion of CF Industries’ business environment and outlook. Investors can access the call and find dial-in information on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our nine manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that EBITDA, EBITDA per ton, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per ton, free cash flow, and, on a segment basis, adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton, which are non-GAAP financial measures, provide additional meaningful information regarding the Company’s performance and financial strength. Management uses these measures, and believes they are useful to investors, as supplemental financial measures in the comparison of year-over-year performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EBITDA, EBITDA per ton, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per ton, free cash flow, adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton, included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of EBITDA, EBITDA per ton, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per ton, and free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the tables accompanying this release under “CF Industries Holdings, Inc.-Selected Financial Information-Non-GAAP Disclosure Items.” Reconciliations of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin as a percent of net sales and adjusted gross margin per product ton and per nutrient ton to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided in the segment tables included in this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this communication by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”), other than those relating to historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or “would” and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about strategic plans and management’s expectations with respect to the production of green and blue (low-carbon) ammonia, the development of carbon capture and sequestration projects, the transition to and growth of a hydrogen economy, greenhouse gas reduction targets, projected capital expenditures, statements about future financial and operating results, and other items described in this communication.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the cyclical nature of the Company’s business and the impact of global supply and demand on the Company’s selling prices; the global commodity nature of the Company’s nitrogen products, the conditions in the international market for nitrogen products, and the intense global competition from other producers; conditions in the United States, Europe and other agricultural areas; the volatility of natural gas prices in North America and Europe; weather conditions; the seasonality of the fertilizer business; the impact of changing market conditions on the Company’s forward sales programs; difficulties in securing the supply and delivery of raw materials, increases in their costs or delays or interruptions in their delivery; reliance on third party providers of transportation services and equipment; risks associated with cyber security; the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key facilities; acts of terrorism and regulations to combat terrorism; risks associated with international operations; the significant risks and hazards involved in producing and handling the Company’s products against which the Company may not be fully insured; the Company’s ability to manage its indebtedness and any additional indebtedness that may be incurred; the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with covenants under its revolving credit agreement and the agreements governing its indebtedness; downgrades of the Company’s credit ratings; risks associated with changes in tax laws and disagreements with taxing authorities; risks involving derivatives and the effectiveness of the Company’s risk measurement and hedging activities; potential liabilities and expenditures related to environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and permitting requirements; regulatory restrictions and requirements related to greenhouse gas emissions; the development and growth of the market for green and blue (low-carbon) ammonia and the risks and uncertainties relating to the development and implementation of the Company’s green and blue (low-carbon) ammonia projects; risks associated with expansions of the Company’s business, including unanticipated adverse consequences and the significant resources that could be required; risks associated with the operation or management of the strategic venture with CHS (the “CHS Strategic Venture”), risks and uncertainties relating to the market prices of the fertilizer products that are the subject of the supply agreement with CHS over the life of the supply agreement, and the risk that any challenges related to the CHS Strategic Venture will harm the Company’s other business relationships; and the impact of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, including measures taken by governmental authorities to slow the spread of the virus, on our business and operations.

More detailed information about factors that may affect the Company’s performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements may be found in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site. It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events, plans or goals anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects. Forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this communication and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Net sales

$

1,588

 

 

$

1,204

 

 

 

$

2,636

 

 

$

2,175

 

 

Cost of sales

1,085

 

 

870

 

 

 

1,844

 

 

1,637

 

 

Gross margin

503

 

 

334

 

 

 

792

 

 

538

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

60

 

 

51

 

 

 

115

 

 

105

 

 

Other operating—net

4

 

 

6

 

 

 

2

 

 

12

 

 

Total other operating costs and expenses

64

 

 

57

 

 

 

117

 

 

117

 

 

Equity in earnings of operating affiliate

11

 

 

3

 

 

 

22

 

 

6

 

 

Operating earnings

450

 

 

280

 

 

 

697

 

 

427

 

 

Interest expense

46

 

 

49

 

 

 

94

 

 

93

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(17

)

 

 

 

 

(18

)

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

Other non-operating—net

2

 

 

(3

)

 

 

2

 

 

(3

)

 

Earnings before income taxes

402

 

 

251

 

 

 

595

 

 

355

 

 

Income tax provision

85

 

 

33

 

 

 

103

 

 

46

 

 

Net earnings

317

 

 

218

 

 

 

492

 

 

309

 

 

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

71

 

 

28

 

 

 

95

 

 

51

 

 

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

$

246

 

 

$

190

 

 

 

$

397

 

 

$

258

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.14

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

 

$

1.84

 

 

$

1.20

 

 

Diluted

$

1.14

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

 

$

1.83

 

 

$

1.20

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

215.5

 

 

214.5

 

 

 

215.2

 

 

215.2

 

 

Diluted

216.6

 

 

214.6

 

 

 

216.3

 

 

215.6

 

 

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

 

(in millions)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

777

 

 

$

683

 

Accounts receivable—net

401

 

 

265

 

Inventories

290

 

 

287

 

Prepaid income taxes

68

 

 

97

 

Other current assets

33

 

 

35

 

Total current assets

1,569

 

 

1,367

 

Property, plant and equipment—net

7,437

 

 

7,632

 

Investment in affiliate

82

 

 

80

 

Goodwill

2,378

 

 

2,374

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

228

 

 

259

 

Other assets

313

 

 

311

 

Total assets

$

12,007

 

 

$

12,023

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

545

 

 

$

424

 

Customer advances

9

 

 

130

 

Current operating lease liabilities

83

 

 

88

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

249

 

Other current liabilities

6

 

 

15

 

Total current liabilities

643

 

 

906

 

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

3,713

 

 

3,712

 

Deferred income taxes

1,156

 

 

1,184

 

Operating lease liabilities

150

 

 

174

 

Other liabilities

387

 

 

444

 

Equity:

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

3,246

 

 

2,922

 

Noncontrolling interest

2,712

 

 

2,681

 

Total equity

5,958

 

 

5,603

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

12,007

 

 

$

12,023

 

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(in millions)

Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

317

 

 

 

$

218

 

 

 

$

492

 

 

 

$

309

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

243

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

447

 

 

 

450

 

 

Deferred income taxes

(19

)

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(31

)

 

 

(96

)

 

Stock-based compensation expense

8

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

13

 

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized net gain on natural gas derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(12

)

 

Unrealized loss on embedded derivative

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

9

 

 

Undistributed losses (earnings) of affiliate—net of taxes

8

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

(8

)

 

Changes in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable—net

(130

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

(137

)

 

 

(11

)

 

Inventories

79

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

51

 

 

Accrued and prepaid income taxes

(78

)

 

 

180

 

 

 

 

 

 

190

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

49

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

(43

)

 

Customer advances

(332

)

 

 

(230

)

 

 

(121

)

 

 

(110

)

 

Other—net

(20

)

 

 

(33

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(25

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

128

 

 

 

426

 

 

 

706

 

 

 

718

 

 

Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(110

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(181

)

 

 

(119

)

 

Purchase of investments held in nonqualified employee benefit trust

(12

)

 

 

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of investments held in nonqualified employee benefit trust

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of equity method investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Insurance proceeds for property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

Other—net

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(111

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(117

)

 

Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

500

 

 

Payments of long-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

(255

)

 

 

 

 

Repayments of short-term borrowings

 

 

 

(500

)

 

 

 

 

 

(500

)

 

Dividends paid on common stock

(65

)

 

 

(64

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(129

)

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

(64

)

 

 

(88

)

 

Purchases of treasury stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(100

)

 

Proceeds from issuances of common stock under employee stock plans

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

3

 

 

Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(9

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(46

)

 

 

(565

)

 

 

(433

)

 

 

(323

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(27

)

 

 

(190

)

 

 

94

 

 

 

276

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

804

 

 

 

753

 

 

 

683

 

 

 

287

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

777

 

 

 

$

563

 

 

 

$

777

 

 

 

$

563

 

 

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE ITEMS

Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP measure) to free cash flow (non-GAAP measure):

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, as stated in the consolidated statements of cash flows, reduced by capital expenditures and distributions to noncontrolling interest. The Company has presented free cash flow because management uses this measure and believes it is useful to investors, as an indication of the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash and to evaluate the Company’s cash generation ability relative to its industry competitors. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures.

 

Twelve months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,219

 

 

 

$

1,530

 

 

Capital expenditures

(371

)

 

 

(369

)

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

(150

)

 

 

(188

)

 

Free cash flow

$

698

 

 

 

$

973

 

 

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE ITEMS (CONTINUED)

Reconciliation of net earnings attributable to common stockholders and net earnings attributable to common stockholders per ton (GAAP measures) to EBITDA, EBITDA per ton, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per ton (non-GAAP measures), as applicable:

EBITDA is defined as net earnings attributable to common stockholders plus interest expense—net, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Other adjustments include the elimination of loan fee amortization that is included in both interest and amortization, and the portion of depreciation that is included in noncontrolling interest.

The Company has presented EBITDA and EBITDA per ton because management uses these measures to track performance and believes that they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted with the selected items included in EBITDA as summarized in the table below. The Company has presented adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per ton because management uses these measures, and believes they are useful to investors, as supplemental financial measures in the comparison of year-over-year performance.

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(in millions)

Net earnings

$

317

 

 

 

$

218

 

 

 

$

492

 

 

 

$

309

 

 

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

(71

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(51

)

 

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders

246

 

 

 

190

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

258

 

 

Interest expense—net

46

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

75

 

 

Income tax provision

85

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

46

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

243

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

447

 

 

 

450

 

 

Less other adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization in noncontrolling interest

(23

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(41

)

 

Loan fee amortization(1)

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

 

EBITDA

596

 

 

 

472

 

 

 

994

 

 

 

786

 

 

Unrealized net mark-to-market gain on natural gas derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(12

)

 

Special COVID-19 bonus for operational workforce

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions, including intercompany loans

3

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

13

 

 

Engineering cost write-off(2)

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

Property insurance proceeds(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

Total adjustments

3

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

22

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

599

 

 

 

$

490

 

 

 

$

997

 

 

 

$

808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

1,588

 

 

 

$

1,204

 

 

 

$

2,636

 

 

 

$

2,175

 

 

Tons of product sold (000s)

5,174

 

 

 

5,386

 

 

 

9,738

 

 

 

10,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to common stockholders per ton

$

47.55

 

 

 

$

35.28

 

 

 

$

40.77

 

 

 

$

25.61

 

 

EBITDA per ton

$

115.19

 

 

 

$

87.63

 

 

 

$

102.07

 

 

 

$

78.02

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA per ton

$

115.77

 

 

 

$

90.98

 

 

 

$

102.38

 

 

 

$

80.21

 

 

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Loan fee amortization is included in both interest expense—net and depreciation and amortization.

(2)

Represents costs written off upon the cancellation of a project at one of our nitrogen complexes.

(3)

Represents proceeds related to a property insurance claim at one of our nitrogen complexes.

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
GROSS MARGIN VARIANCE TO PRIOR YEAR

The following table presents summary operating results by business segment for the first six months of 2021 and the major drivers of the variance in net sales, cost of sales and gross margin compared to the first six months of 2020:

 

 

 

Variance due to the following items:

 

 

 

Six

Months

Ended

June 30,

2020

 

Higher

Average

Selling

Prices(1)

Volume(1)

Higher

Natural

Gas

Costs(2)

Unrealized

MTM on

natural

gas

derivatives

Higher

Manufacturing,

Maintenance

and Other

Costs

Increase

in

Purchased

Urea(3)

Gain

on Net

Settlement

of Natural

Gas

Contracts

 

Six

Months

Ended

June 30,

2021

 

(dollars in millions)

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

2,175

 

 

$

538

$

(138

)

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

61

 

$

 

 

$

2,636

 

Cost of sales

1,637

 

 

(98

)

179

 

6

 

168

 

64

 

(112

)

 

1,844

 

Gross margin

$

538

 

 

$

538

$

(40

)

$

(179

)

$

(6

)

$

(168

)

$

(3

)

$

112

 

 

$

792

 

Gross margin percentage

24.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30.0

%

Ammonia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

557

 

 

$

151

$

(43

)

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

665

 

Cost of sales

435

 

 

(26

)

43

 

2

 

71

 

 

(112

)

 

413

 

Gross margin

$

122

 

 

$

151

$

(17

)

$

(43

)

$

(2

)

$

(71

)

$

 

$

112

 

 

$

252

 

Gross margin percentage

21.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

37.9

%

Granular Urea

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

666

 

 

$

210

$

(105

)

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

61

 

$

 

 

$

832

 

Cost of sales

429

 

 

(62

)

43

 

2

 

29

 

64

 

 

 

505

 

Gross margin

$

237

 

 

$

210

$

(43

)

$

(43

)

$

(2

)

$

(29

)

$

(3

)

$

 

 

$

327

 

Gross margin percentage

35.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

39.3

%

UAN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

543

 

 

$

81

$

42

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

666

 

Cost of sales

438

 

 

25

 

50

 

2

 

11

 

 

 

 

526

 

Gross margin

$

105

 

 

$

81

$

17

 

$

(50

)

$

(2

)

$

(11

)

$

 

$

 

 

$

140

 

Gross margin percentage

19.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21.0

%

AN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

234

 

 

$

46

$

(39

)

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

241

 

Cost of sales

194

 

 

(31

)

27

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

215

 

Gross margin

$

40

 

 

$

46

$

(8

)

$

(27

)

$

 

$

(25

)

$

 

$

 

 

$

26

 

Gross margin percentage

17.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.8

%

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

175

 

 

$

50

$

7

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

232

 

Cost of sales

141

 

 

(4

)

16

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

185

 

Gross margin

$

34

 

 

$

50

$

11

 

$

(16

)

$

 

$

(32

)

$

 

$

 

 

$

47

 

Gross margin percentage

19.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20.3

%

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Selling price and volume impact of granular urea purchased to satisfy customer commitments is reflected in the Increase in Purchased Urea column.

(2)

Higher natural gas costs include the impact, if any, of realized natural gas derivatives.

(3)

Represents the impact of the incremental tons compared to the prior year period.

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEMS AFFECTING COMPARABILITY

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, certain items impacted our financial results. The following table outlines these items and how they impacted the comparability of our financial results during these periods. During the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we reported net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $246 million and $190 million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we reported net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $397 million and $258 million, respectively.

 

Three months ended
June 30,

 

Six months ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

Pre-Tax

After-Tax

 

Pre-Tax

After-Tax

 

Pre-Tax

After-Tax

 

Pre-Tax

After-Tax

 

(in millions)

Unrealized net mark-to-market gain on natural gas derivatives(1)

$

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

(6

)

 

$

(5

)

 

 

$

(12

)

 

$

(9

)

 

Special COVID-19 bonus for operational workforce(1)

 

 

 

15

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15

 

 

12

 

 

Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions, including intercompany loans(2)

3

 

3

 

 

(5

)

 

(4

)

 

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

 

13

 

 

10

 

 

Engineering cost write-off(2)(3)

 

 

 

8

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

6

 

 

Insurance proceeds(2)(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10

)

 

(8

)

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Terra amended tax returns(5)

 

 

 

(16

)

 

(32

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16

)

 

(32

)

 

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1)

Included in cost of sales in our consolidated statements of operations.

(2)

Included in other operating—net in our consolidated statements of operations.

(3)

Represents costs written off upon the cancellation of a project at one of our nitrogen complexes.

(4)

Represents proceeds related to an insurance claim at one of our nitrogen complexes. Consists of $8 million related to business interruption insurance proceeds and $2 million related to property insurance proceeds.

(5)

Included in interest income and income tax provision in our consolidated statements of operations.

 

CF Industries Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reports First Half 2021 Net Earnings of $397 Million, EBITDA of $994 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $997 Million CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, today announced results for its first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Highlights First half net earnings of $397 million(1), or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Grants Provisional Registration for Moderna’s ...
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Amazon and GoPro File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
Box Board of Directors Highlights Changes Made to Drive Stockholder Value
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:20 UhrCF Industries Holdings, Inc. Announces Partial Redemption of Senior Notes Due 2023
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22:10 UhrMitsui & Co., Inc. and CF Industries to Jointly Explore Development of Blue Ammonia Projects in the United States
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Dates for First Half 2021 Results and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Jesus Madrazo Elected to Board of Directors of CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten