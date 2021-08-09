checkAd

Cadence Bancorporation Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger with BancorpSouth Bank

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) today announced that, during a special meeting (“Special Meeting”) of its shareholders held today, CADE shareholders voted to approve the previously announced merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) entered into between the Company and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), under which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger with a total market value of more than $6 billion. The board of directors of both companies have previously approved the Merger Agreement.

Of the shares of the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding as of close of business on July 6, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, 104 million shares voted in favor of the Merger Agreement, or over 99% of the votes cast.

The proposed transaction remains subject to the receipt of certain regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other closing conditions. The Company currently anticipates the proposed transaction will be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Following completion of the Merger Agreement, the newly combined company will operate as Cadence Bank. The combined company’s common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “CADE”.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a regional financial holding company with $18.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Cadence Bank, N.A., operates 99 branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, and provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Cadence Bank’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, personal and business insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and credit cards. The bank’s clients have access to leading-edge online and mobile solutions, interactive teller machines, and more than 55,000 ATMs. The Cadence Bank team of 1,900 associates is committed to exceeding customer expectations and helping their clients succeed financially. Cadence Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS#525022.

